Valentine's Day: Gift grooming items to your special one and watch him smile

Valentine's Day is round the corner. It is the day to celebrate the love of your life by showering him with gifts. In fact, date nights become special when accompanied with gifts. If you are planning to surprise the special man in your life with a gift this Valentine's Day, then we suggest you try a gift hamper with grooming products. He will be pleasantly surprised with the thoughtfulness of the gesture.

There is a great variety in grooming items, ranging from beard trimmers, perfumes, hair dryers to face mask. Any gift is a delightful gesture but a choice of items that help make a man's daily life better is definitely going impress more. An Eau de Toilette is always likely to be a big hit -- an everyday choice before stepping out of home. Another daily use product is a hair dryer.

An unusual choice could be a face mask - advertisements on public space seem to suggest that blackheads and whiteheads affect only women. But, that is simply not true. And, hence, men too need them and having them in your hamper would be a great idea.

Here are some options from Amazon that you might want to consider. Take a look.

1) MI Cordless Beard Trimmer 1C

This is an ideal gift to give - it is made using stainless steel blades which are self sharpening. It comes with a powerful battery with up to 60 minute of cordless usage with two-hour charge time. It is travel-friendly and comes with a travel lock feature. It offers a perfect grip and is easy to use. It has an LED battery indicator which gives the battery status as and when the device is switched on. Each box contains a trimmer, a micro USB charging cable (no adapter), a comb, a cleaning brush and a travel pouch.

2) Beardo Activated Charcoal Detox Peel Off Mask for Men

This is a great gift option - this charcoal peel-off mask pulls out dirt, dead skin and blackheads and, hence, helps unclog pores. The result is soft and clean skin. It contains activated charcoal which is known to detoxify skin and purify it without being harsh on the skin. It also helps remove excess oil from the skin. It is especially formulated to be effective on men's tough skin. It has been prepared using natural actives and is free of harsh chemicals.

3) The Man Company Black EDT For Men

This long-lasting fragrant spray is a perfect perfume for men and is a ideal Valentine's Day gift for your husband or boyfriend. This eau de toilette (EDT) is a versatile product and can be worn on different occasions – whether you are travelling, going to the office for a meeting or spending a laid-back Sunday at a friend's place. All the ingredients of this EDT have been blended into three layers. These include Lemon, Birch and Cardamom (top), Lavender, Juniper and Geranium (middle) and Amberwood, Musk and Sandalwood (bottom).

4) Philips HP8100/46 Hair Dryer

A hair dryer may look like a commonplace item but there's no denying it is a useful one too. This product from Philips comes with an advanced concentrator technology with quick-heat head. Its compact design makes it easy to handle. This product is a hot air dryer and has two flexible heat settings for careful drying.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.