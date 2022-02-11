Valentine's Day gifts: Charm the special one in your life with haircare hamper

Valentine's Day is about expressing your love for that special one in your life. It is also a day of giving gifts. The occasion gives as much joy to those who receive gifts as those who give them. While date nights and jewellery have been the traditional ways of celebrating this day, a little thought given to innovative gifting ideas always works better. How about gifting a hamper consisting of some haircare items this Valentine's Day? Not only would it delight her, it would be of use to her as well.

If you scan the market, you will find a vast variety of products, catering to different aspects of haircare. Nourishing hair oils, for instance, give a boost to hair growth as well as tackle various issues affecting hair and scalp like dandruff etc. Also available in the market are hair balms. These products are so designed to provide shine and lustre to dull and lifeless hair while providing nourishment.

Apart from haircare products, you could also think of grooming items for hair. With parlour and salon visits taking a beating during the ongoing pandemic, many of us have had to take care of our hairstyling needs by ourselves. Imagine, you have to attend a wedding and you can't style your hair. In such scenarios, buns and hair extensions are great accessories to stock at home.

If we have convinced you, then here are few products that you could consider to include in your gift hamper.

1) Biotique Banana Deeply Nourishing Hair Mask for Normal to Dry Hair

B08JR5D5CS

Why a hair mask, you may ask? In fact, you may even want to know if it is any different from oil or a conditioner. Oil would typically nourish hair and scalp. Conditioners and balms are meant more for hair strands. Between the latter two, while the former makes the hair strands soft and manageable, a balm goes deeper than that and intensely hydrates strands, besides conditioning them.

This balm from Biotique is a good option to consider as it has been prepared using organic certified Himalayan Banana oil. It is 100% vegan, pure and preservative-free. What's more is that it is cruelty-free and has not been tested on animals. The way to use it is to apply it on the hair, leave it for 30 minutes and then rinse it thoroughly with water or shampoo.

2) Pema Hair Extensions And Wigs Women's Natural Brown Curly/Wavy Hair Extensions

B07MDTJHSN

All set for a date, a birthday bash or prom party and want to look different? Trust these hair extensions to do the trick. These extensions have a curly and wavy look. They look natural and an onlooker can hardly tell the difference. These have been made from synthetic fibre. The method of wearing these curly hair extensions is the ‘clip-in’ way. One piece has five such clips attached. It is approximately 24" in length and weighs about 150 grams. While these come with slight curls, they can be permed. What's more is they are washable.

3) Luxura Sciences Onion Hair Oil 250 ML with 14 Essential Oils, Multi-Purpose Hair Growth Oil

B07GTJXVSV

Another great gift to give, this oil comes with a plethora of benefits. While its central ingredient is onion oil, it comes packed with benefits of 14 other oils, in smaller portions. This multi-purpose oil provides complete hair treatment. It also contains Argan, Bhringraj, Hibiscus, Sesame, Amla, Almond, Olive and Castor oils among others. It is packed with vitamins, minerals, proteins and antioxidants to give your hair a healthy shine and growth. It is suitable for all hair types. What's more is it also helps tame frizz and flyways. Additionally it also helps moisturize dried out and tired ends.

4) Buzon Hair Accessories, Hair Style Kit/Ban/Donut/Magic Puff Plastic

B07XFHX56M

Pandemic or not, one still has to attend wedding and family functions, even if their frequency has come down. How long can you simply leave your hair loose, make a simple plait or a pony tail? Thanks to these buns, now styling your hair at home is more than easy. This pack comes with seven styling tools.

