Valentine's Day: Skincare gift boxes are indulgent and thoughtful

Valentine's Day is round the corner and this is the time to show your loved ones that you care and love them. There can be many extravagant gestures that can prove to them how you feel about them, sometimes it's the small and thoughtful gestures that can truly win over the hearts of your loved ones. These days we all talk about how we should take out time for ourselves from our busy schedules but we rarely practise it. One of the ways in which we can promote the message of self love and self care is by giving them a box full of happiness containing skincare products. It will indeed make for a thoughtful gesture that they will cherish and remember for years to come.
If you're looking for options, then we have a whole list of skincare gift hampers prepared for you. Scroll on to take a look.
L'Occitane Loccitane'S Wish List Gift Box, 137Ml
This skincare and beauty box is what you need to surprise your loved ones with this Valentine’s Day. The products come in great packaging and will elevate everyday skincare, haircare and beauty regimen. The products help in keeping ageing signs at bay, improve skin health and boost the suppleness quotient of hair as well. It will indeed make for a thoughtful option.
Kimirica The Gulistan Hand Wash and Winter Hand Lotion Duo Luxury Gift Box
This set contains a hand wash and a hand lotion. Packed with the goodness of Rose water, White tea and Olive, this one helps in giving the skin the nourishment and hydration it deserves. A 100% vegan and sulphate-free formulation, this one comes in a nice packaging and makes for a great gifting option to exhibit your care and love for the other person.
Forest Essentials Kit for Him, 150ml (Gift Box For Men)
This gift pack is designed for men and contains a face wash, a face moisturiser and an after shave. The products are formulated with care and enriched with natural ingredients only. They leave the skin clean without making it dry. Besides they also come infused with ingredients that lend a soothing and calming effect on skin.
Kama Ayurveda Day Skin Secrets Gift Box
This skincare set consists of essentials like rose water, facial cleanser, a brightening face pack and a light hydrating cream. It comes in nice packaging and comes with the message of promoting skincare. Give it to your loved ones this Valentine’s Day and they will be delighted to know that you care for them. The products are lightweight and non greasy in formulation and also help in keeping ageing signs at bay.
Pahadi Local Beauty Oils - Gift Hamper
This gift hamper contains Apricot Kernel oil and Walnut oil. While the former is a body oil that helps moisturise the skin, reduces cellulite and stretch marks, the latter helps in nourishing the scalp, treating dandruff and hair fall. This one too comes in a nice box. The products are formulated to provide one with an indulgent and enriching experience.
|Product
|Price
|L'Occitane Loccitane'S Wish List Gift Box, 137Ml
|₹ 3,050
|Kimirica The Gulistan Hand Wash and Winter Hand Lotion Duo Luxury Gift Box with Goodness of Rose Water, White Tea, Olive, 100% Vegan & Sulphate Free (Rose Absolute, 300mlx2)
|₹ 1,837
|Forest Essentials Gentlemen's Collection- Mini Selection|3 Mini Grooming Essentials|Face Wash 50ml, After Shave 50ml, Face Moisturiser 50ml|Gift Box
|₹ 1,850
|Kama Ayurveda Day Skin Secrets Gift Box
|₹ 1,095
|Pahadi Local Beauty Oils - Gift Hamper
|₹ 2,000
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.