Vegan and transfer-proof lipstick is every woman's favourite companion

Lipstick is every woman's favourite beauty item. No matter what age group one belongs to, a lipstick is a makeup tool that one is likely to find in every woman's purse. In fact, most women just wear a lipstick on days they want to wear minimal makeup. You will find a host of liquid lipsticks online. We have rounded up some of them in our list below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The listed formulations are all vegan and are free from silicone, paraben and preservatives. Super smooth in application, these lipsticks come enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients and oils that help keep lips moisturised and supple. Besides, they are also smudge-proof and transfer-proof. So, you won't have the need for constant touchups as well, thanks to the long-lasting nature of these formulations. Keen on trying out these formulations by yourself? Then we have a roundup of our favourites shades ready for you. Scroll down to check them out.MyGlamm LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick, 3ml

This matte finish MyGlamm lipstick is enriched with the goodness of Moringa oil. This formulation helps keep lips moisturised, soft and supple. It is smooth in application and is smudge-proof and transfer-proof. The stunning shade of this lipstick is just the pop of colour you need to brighten your day. It is free from silicone, paraben, preservatives and gluten. Besides, another plus point about this vegan lipstick is that it lasts for a good up to 12 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MyGlamm LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick, Euphoria, Red, 3 ml

This liquid matte lipstick from MyGlamm is available in bright euphoria red colour. The finish type is matte and it is smudge-proof and transfer-proof. Infused with the goodness of Moringa oil, you don’t have to worry about flaking and dry lips, as this formulation does a good job in keeping your lips supple and soft. It is smooth in application and is free from silicone, preservatives, gluten and paraben.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MyGlamm LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick, Dark Academia, 3ml

Do you believe in a dark shade of lipstick having mood uplifting properties? Then this lipstick shade from MyGlamm is just what you need to introduce to your makeup essentials. It too has a matte finish type and is smooth in application. A smudge-proof and transfer-proof formulation, it can last for a good up to 12 hours. Besides, the goodness of Moringa oil present in it proves good for the skin of lips.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MyGlamm LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick, I'm Baby, Pink, 3 ml

This liquid matte lipstick from MyGlamm comes in everyone’s favourite baby pink colour. Infused with Moringa oil, this lip colour keeps your lips soft and supple. It is free from silicone, paraben, preservatives and gluten. Besides, this long-lasting formulation is also smudge-proof and transfer-proof.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.