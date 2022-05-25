Vitamin A supplement: Boosts eye vision, immunity and skin health By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 25, 2022 20:22 IST





Summary: Vitamin A supplement offers many health benefits. It boosts eye sight, immunity among others. Read on to see our selections for you.

Vitamin A supplement improves eye vision and immune system.

Supplements are the means to bridge the dietary deficits and give the body adequate amount of nutrition to function at optimum level. Vitamin A supplement is an important one that helps support eye vision, improve skin and hair health, boost immunity and so on. It is available in many forms - tablets, capsules and powder. Also, a rich source of antioxidants, it keeps ageing signs at bay. It protects cells of the body from free radical damage and safeguards skin from photodamage and sun sensitivity.



There are many formulations available online. We have rounded up some of them in our list below. Most of them are vegetarian products and some are fit for consumption by vegans too. If you think your diet is not providing enough of vitamin A nutrition, then taking to these supplements may be advisable. Read on to know more about them in detail and make the right choice.

Price of vitamin A supplements at a glance:

Vitamin A supplements Price HealthyHey Nutrition Natural Vitamin A ₹ 799.00 Unived Natural Vitamin A Beta-Carotene ₹ 585.00 VitaWin Vitamin A ₹ 426.00 Eternal Health Vitamin A ₹ 799.00 Palak notes New A.D.K Vitamin A supplement ₹ 899.00

HealthyHey Nutrition Natural Vitamin A This pack of 100% naturally sourced vitamin A from beta carotene offers multiple health benefits. It is especially good for the health of eyes and is a rich source of potent antioxidants. Gluten-free and non-synthetic formulation, it is certified by FSSAI and WHO GMP. This pack contains 120 capsules and it is also a vegetarian formulation. It is suitable for consumption by vegans too.

Unived Natural Vitamin A Beta-Carotene A vegetarian and unflavoured formulation, this pack of vitamin A supplement is rich in Spirulina, which is the richest source of beta carotene. It helps in strengthening immune cells, regulating the functioning of T and B lymphocytes, protecting body's cells from free radical damage and safeguards skin from photodamage and reduce sun sensitivity. You will get 30 capsules in this pack.

VitaWin Vitamin A This pack of vitamin A capsules is beneficial if you want to boost immunity and the health of skin. It also improves eye vision and eye health. rich source of antioxidants, this formulation also supports bone health and improve the quality of your hair. It is a vegetarian formulation made of natural and herbal ingredients. Besides, this pack contains 60 capsules.

Eternal Health Vitamin A Enriched with the goodness of Bilberry extracts and Retinyl Palmitate extracts, this pack of 90 vitamin A capsules provides one's body with many nutrients and health benefits. It aids in improving vision, growth and bone development, reproductive function, cell growth, immune function and more. The formulation is highly potent and thus highly effective too. It is a good option to supplement your dietary needs.

Palak Notes NEW A.D.K supplement This pack of supplement is enriched with the goodness of Vitamins A, D3 and K2. Its boosts eye health and bone health. Available in the form of capusules, it proves good for people with low immunity and who suffer from auto-immune problems. It also supports heart health. A vegetarian product, it is a clinically researched formulation.