Vitamin A supplement: Boosts eye vision, immunity and skin health

  Published on May 25, 2022 20:22 IST

Vitamin A supplement offers many health benefits. It boosts eye sight, immunity among others. Read on to see our selections for you.

Vitamin A supplement improves eye vision and immune system.

Supplements are the means to bridge the dietary deficits and give the body adequate amount of nutrition to function at optimum level. Vitamin A supplement is an important one that helps support eye vision, improve skin and hair health, boost immunity and so on. It is available in many forms - tablets, capsules and powder. Also, a rich source of antioxidants, it keeps ageing signs at bay. It protects cells of the body from free radical damage and safeguards skin from photodamage and sun sensitivity. 

There are many formulations available online. We have rounded up some of them in our list below. Most of them are vegetarian products and some are fit for consumption by vegans too. If you think your diet is not providing enough of vitamin A nutrition, then taking to these supplements may be advisable. Read on to know more about them in detail and make the right choice.
 

Price of vitamin A supplements at a glance:

Vitamin A supplementsPrice
 HealthyHey Nutrition Natural Vitamin A  799.00
 Unived Natural Vitamin A Beta-Carotene 585.00
 VitaWin Vitamin A 426.00
 Eternal Health Vitamin A  799.00
Palak notes New A.D.K Vitamin A supplement 899.00

HealthyHey Nutrition Natural Vitamin A

This pack of 100% naturally sourced vitamin A from beta carotene offers multiple health benefits. It is especially good for the health of eyes and is a rich source of potent antioxidants. Gluten-free and non-synthetic formulation, it is certified by FSSAI and WHO GMP. This pack contains 120 capsules and it is also a vegetarian formulation. It is suitable for consumption by vegans too.

HealthyHey Nutrition Natural Vitamin A from Beta Carotene, Non Synthetic/GMO, 0mcg Veg Capsules, 120 Count
50% off
Rs 799 Rs 1,599
Buy now

Unived Natural Vitamin A Beta-Carotene

A vegetarian and unflavoured formulation, this pack of vitamin A supplement is rich in Spirulina, which is the richest source of beta carotene. It helps in strengthening immune cells, regulating the functioning of T and B lymphocytes, protecting body's cells from free radical damage and safeguards skin from photodamage and reduce sun sensitivity. You will get 30 capsules in this pack.

Unived Natural Vitamin A Beta-Carotene - 9000 I.U. from Blakeslea trispora, with Spirulina, for Eye, Skin, Immune, & Antioxidant Support, 30 Vegan Caps
10% off
Rs 585 Rs 650
Buy now

VitaWin Vitamin A

This pack of vitamin A capsules is beneficial if you want to boost immunity and the health of skin. It also improves eye vision and eye health. rich source of antioxidants, this formulation also supports bone health and improve the quality of your hair. It is a vegetarian formulation made of natural and herbal ingredients. Besides, this pack contains 60 capsules.

VitaWin Vitamin A For Immunity || Healthy Skin || Eye Function || & Anti-Oxidant Support || Natural Herbal, Veg - 60 Capsules Nutrition Supplement
53% off
Rs 426 Rs 899
Buy now

Eternal Health Vitamin A

Enriched with the goodness of Bilberry extracts and Retinyl Palmitate extracts, this pack of 90 vitamin A capsules provides one's body with many nutrients and health benefits. It aids in improving vision, growth and bone development, reproductive function, cell growth, immune function and more. The formulation is highly potent and thus highly effective too. It is a good option to supplement your dietary needs.

EternalHealth Vitamin A (Double Strength) with Bilberry Extracts and Retinyl palmitate Extracts- High Potency Form - Supports Healthy Vision & Immune System and Healthy Growth – 90 Veg Capsules
43% off
Rs 799 Rs 1,399
Buy now

Palak Notes NEW A.D.K supplement

This pack of supplement is enriched with the goodness of Vitamins A, D3 and K2. Its boosts eye health and bone health. Available in the form of capusules, it proves good for people with low immunity and who suffer from auto-immune problems. It also supports heart health. A vegetarian product, it is a clinically researched formulation.

Palak Notes NEW A.D.K | ADK | Vitamin A, D3 & K2 | IMMUNITY Booster - BONE Strength - EYE Health | 30/60 Capsules (30)
Rs 899
Buy now

 

 

