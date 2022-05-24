Story Saved
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Vitamin C supplements: Best for immune system, joint health and energy levels 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 24, 2022 19:38 IST
Summary:

Vitamin C is important for our body, as it offers multiple benefits. Supplementing our diet with this vitamin can boost digestion, bone health and immunity.

Vitamin C supplement boosts immunity and skin health.

If your diet is not providing you adequate quantity of vitamin C, then you can opt for its supplement so that your health is not compromised. From improving the quality of skin, joint health, immunity, energy levels to preventing formation of ageing signs, vitamin C supplements offer multiple health benefits. This supplement comes in many forms - tablets, capsules and gummies etc. It comes loaded with the goodness of natural ingredients like Amla extracts, orange peel extracts, hyaluronic acid and Zinc, among others. Not only does it smoothen and soften the skin, it also fights ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles effectively.

There are many options available online. We have curated some of our picks below. They are mostly meant for the consumption of adults. Once you begin having this supplement, you will feel the difference; you feel more energetic and have great zeal through the day. Your immunity levels will go up too and your skin will glow and look radiant. To be honest, there are simply too many benefits to list down here. So, we suggest you scroll down and take a look at our picks.

Price of vitamin C supplement at a glance:

Vitamin C supplementPrice
Eucee Vitamin C - Sugar Free Chewable Tablets 342.00
Nutrainix Charge Vitamin C tablets with Zinc 571.00
Zingavita High Potency Vitamin C 199.00
OZiva Bettr.C+ Plant based Vitamin C with Zinc 515.00
Immunescience Vitamin C Tablets 499.00

Eucee Vitamin C - Sugar Free Tablets


This pack of vitamin C supplement contains 120 sugar-free tablets. It can be consumed by men, women and children too. Infused with a delicious orange flavour, these tablets are chewable too. Rich in antioxidants, it helps give promote the health of skin and boosts overall immunity too. You can see the difference manifest in the form of glowing and radiant skin. It is also free from gluten and gelatin.

Eucee Vitamin C - Sugar Free Chewable 120 Tablets For Skin - Immunity- Vegan Formula For kids Men Women (Orange)
39% off
Rs 342 Rs 560
Buy now

Nutrainix Charge Vitamin C tablets with Zinc

This supplement, containing 60 tablets, is formulated with the goodness vitamin C, Amla, Zinc, among other ingredients. These tablets help in supplementing the dietary needs and proves to be good for the health of skin, hair and joints. It increases energy levels and improves metabolic rate. Besides, it also comes packed with the goodness of antioxidants.

Nutrainix Charge Vitamin C tablets with Zinc - Natural Amla Extract - Immunity Booster - Helps Promote Healthy Skin - Antioxidants - 60 Effervescent tablets- Orange flavour
50% off
Rs 571 Rs 1,140
Buy now

Zingavita High Potency Vitamin C

This pack of 60 tablets for adults come loaded with the goodness of vitamin C, Zinc and Amla. These sugar-free and gluten-free tablets help in boosting the quality of skin, resulting in gorgeous and glowing skin. A rich source of antioxidants, this pack of supplement is perfect to strengthen your immune system. It is also GMP-certified and is a vegetarian formulation.

Zingavita High Potency Vitamin C With Natural Amla & Zinc, Immunity Booster, Antioxidants and Skin Care - 60 Veg Tablets for Men & Women
60% off
Rs 199 Rs 499
Buy now

OZiva Bettr.C+ Plant based Vitamin C with Zinc

This pack of 60 tablets is enriched with the goodness of plant-based vitamin C and plant-based Zinc. It provides multiple health benefits, thanks to the blend of potent herbs like Elderberry, Guduchi and Echinacea in it. A vegetarian formulation, these tablets can improve your skincare game, resulting supple and radiant skin. Besides, it does not contain soy, trans fat, added sugar or artificial sweetener.

OZiva Bettr.C+ (Plant based Vitamin C with Zinc, Rosehip, Bioflavonoids) for Advanced Immunity, Better Absorption than Synthetic Vitamin C, Certified Vegan, 60 capsules
14% off
Rs 515 Rs 599
Buy now

Immunescience Vitamin C Tablets

This pack of vitamin C tablets for kids contains the goodness of vitamin C, Zinc, Amla and Citrus Bioflavonoids, all of which help in strengthening of immune system. It improves digestion and provides kids with nutrition they need the most in their growing up years. A formulation free from sugar, talc and preservatives, these tablets have a citrusy and orange flavour. It also promotes the health of bones and digestion.

Immunescience Vitamin C Tablets For Kids with Zinc Supplements and Citrus Bioflavonoids, Immunity Booster for Kid's Strength, Energy, Growth & Strong Bones. Chewable Tablet Sugar Free-60 (orange)
47% off
Rs 499 Rs 949
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

