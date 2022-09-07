Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Vitamin E capsule uses for hair: Get shiny and luscious locks in no time

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 07, 2022 18:51 IST

Summary:

Vitamin E capsules for hair pack in many benefits - they contain hair fall, improve growth and shine. Read on to know more.

Vitamind E is not just good for hair, it is also effective for skin health too.

One of the most celebrated forms of beauty in the human body is one's hair. From time immemorial, one's 'crowning glory' has symbolized beauty like few have done. Across civilizations and cultures, adornment of hair has been an epitome of beauty. However, none of this is possible if we do not take care of our hair. Long and luscious hair is possible only if its growth is healthy. Some of the common hair problems we all face include dull hair, hair loss, bad scalp health etc. Thankfully, there is help at hand - vitamin E capsules for hair!

Surprised? So were we. Actually, Vitamin E works like magic for hair. Experts hail it as a cure-all for frizzy, damaged, unmanageable hair. Regular intake or use can lead to gloriously healthy and bouncy hair.

The good news is that vitamin E is now available in capsules form, which means that it is easily edible. Even better is that these capsules are now readily available on e-commerce websites like Amazon. We have put together a list, which we are sure you will like.

HealthKart HK Vitals Vitamin E Capsules for Face and Hair

These vitamin E capsules pack in benefits not just for hair but for skin as well. Regular consumption can boost hair growth and reduce fall. These capsules are also good for skin as they help stop the wrinkle formation process, skin roughness and dehydration. Filled with the goodness of Evening Primrose, they also work as antioxidant support and immunity booster.

HealthKart HK Vitals Vitamin E Capsules for Face and Hair, with Evening Primrose, Antioxidant Support and Immunity Booster, Controls Wrinkling, Skin Roughness & Dehydration, 60 Vitamin E Capsules
45% off
365 659
Buy now

Genone E-Gen 400 Vitamin E Capsule for Face, Skin and Hair Nutrition

These vitamin E capsules are non vegetarian capsules, unflavoured and are meant for adults. The makers of these capsules say one can see change in hair growth in 95 days! They are also very beneficial for all kinds of skin issues such age spots, dark spots, fine lines, dark circles under eyes, boosting skin glow and revitalizing aging skin. They come loaded with antioxidants.

Genone E-Gen 400 Vitamin E Capsule for Glowing Face, Skin and Hair Nutrition (30 Capsules)
8% off
180 195
Buy now

Classic M Care Animate Vitamin-e Hair Capsules

These capsules are tailormade for treating hair problems - one can expect a turnaround in hair problems like hair fall, damage to hair and dandruff over sustained consumption of these capsules. Hair is certain to turn shiny and full of life. They reduce the amount of free radicals which cause the hair follicles to break down. These capsules help in reducing dryness in hair.

Classic M Care Animate Vitamin-e Hair Capsules For hair Fall, Damage Repair, Anti-dandruff, Shinning (Multicolour)
50% off
249 499
Buy now

Best Choice Nutrition Pure Vitamin E Capsule For Hair

These capsules work as magic on hair. As per the makers, these capsules help hair in many ways - reduce hair fall, help hair growth, maintain healthy scalp and prevent premature greying on hair. Apart from hair, vitamin E capsules help improve nail health, give a radiant skin, and are good for eye health as well. Opt for these to improve your overall hair, skin and nail parameters.

Best Choice Nutrition Pure Vitamin E Capsule Face Hair Pimple Glowing Skin Nail Care for beautiful skin, healthy hair and eyes
88% off
124 995
Buy now

M care ALOEVERA Herbal Vitamin -E Hair Capsule

These capsules is meant for damaged hair and its repair. They also help containing hair fall. Each bottle contains 60 capsules. These capsules can also be applied; apply them for damaged hair and that can lead to its repair. They can be used for dryness care, hair shine, hair volumizing and scalp cleansing. These capsules also anti-dandruff and frizz control properties.

M care ALOEVERA Herbal Vitamin -E Hair Capsule For Damage Repair ,Anti Hair Fall 60 Capsule
58% off
249 599
Buy now

Price of vitamin E capsules for hair at a glance:

ProductPrice
HealthKart HK Vitals Vitamin E Capsules for Face and Hair 659.00
Genone E-Gen 400 Vitamin E Capsule for Face, Skin and Hair Nutrition 195.00
Classic M Care Animate Vitamin-e Hair Capsules 499.00
Best Choice Nutrition Pure Vitamin E Capsule For Hair 995.00
M care ALOEVERA Herbal Vitamin -E Hair Capsule 599.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Best Xiaomi phones in India: A buyer's guide
Amazon sale on laptops: It's time to grab up to 46% off
Vivo mobile phones under 13,000: Buyer's guide
Best earbuds under 500 in India: Buying guide
Waist bags for women look chic and offer hands-free experience
health and beauty FOR LESS