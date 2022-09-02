Vitamin E for hair can be your hack to boost sheen, strength of strands

One hack to add luster to your hair strands and boost the health of your scalp is by introducing time-tested vitamin E capsules. We all have read and heard how this supplement can be a game changer for both skin and hair health. It is a rich source of antioxidants and helps in fighting free radicals that contribute to the problem of hair loss. You can either directly consume the supplement available in the form of tablets and capsules, or you can mix it with a hair oil or shampoo of your choice to get the desired results. You will see the difference in the form of improved hair texture, sheen, and its overall quality. Besides, it also helps in fighting hair woes like split ends and hair loss.

There are many formulations available online. If you are looking for some options, then we are here to help you. In fact, we have the list of top picks ready for you. Scroll down the list to take a look at options.



Oziva Plant Based Natural Vitamin E 30 Green Capsules

This pack of 30 vitamin E capsules comes infused with the fragrance of Aloe Vera and Argan oil. The makers claim that this formulation is India’s first wholefood Biotin extracted from 100% natural Sesbania Agati leaves. It supports health and nourished hair and keeps the strands hydrated for long. For strong and supple hair, these capsules can do wonders. Besides, it is also good for glowing skin.