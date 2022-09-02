Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 02, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Vitamin E for hair can be your hack to boost sheen, strength of strands

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 02, 2022 20:05 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Vitamin E for hair is a rich source of antioxidants. It helps in preventing hair loss and also repairing split ends.

product info
Vitamin E supplement is a boon for hair health.

One hack to add luster to your hair strands and boost the health of your scalp is by introducing time-tested vitamin E capsules. We all have read and heard how this supplement can be a game changer for both skin and hair health. It is a rich source of antioxidants and helps in fighting free radicals that contribute to the problem of hair loss. You can either directly consume the supplement available in the form of tablets and capsules, or you can mix it with a hair oil or shampoo of your choice to get the desired results. You will see the difference in the form of improved hair texture, sheen, and its overall quality. Besides, it also helps in fighting hair woes like split ends and hair loss.

There are many formulations available online. If you are looking for some options, then we are here to help you. In fact, we have the list of top picks ready for you. Scroll down the list to take a look at options.

Oziva Plant Based Natural Vitamin E 30 Green Capsules
This pack of 30 vitamin E capsules comes infused with the fragrance of Aloe Vera and Argan oil. The makers claim that this formulation is India’s first wholefood Biotin extracted from 100% natural Sesbania Agati leaves. It supports health and nourished hair and keeps the strands hydrated for long. For strong and supple hair, these capsules can do wonders. Besides, it is also good for glowing skin.

cellpic
Oziva Plant Based Natural Vitamin E (Sunflower Oil Argan Oil Aloe Vera Oil) 30 Green Capsules
5% off 759 799
Buy now

Ourdaily Vitamin E for Beautiful Skin, Healthy Hair and Eyes
This pack of 30 capsules of vitamin E can prove to be a boon for your hair. It comes loaded with antioxidants that helps reduce oxidative stress which leads to hair fall. For a nourished scalp and healthy hair strands, this formulation can make a palpable difference. It is a vegetarian formulation and offers other benefits too like boosting skin health, providing immunity and eye health.

cellpic
Ourdaily Vitamin E-400mg by Piramal for beautiful skin, healthy hair and eyes-60 capsules
234
Buy now

Carbamide Forte Vitamin E 600mg Capsules for Face and Hair
Fighting hair loss is now easy with this pack of vitamin E capsules. They are a rich source of antioxidants that will result in healthy scalp and strands. You can mix the formulation with the hair oil or shampoo of your choice to give a boost to your hair health. It helps in fighting free radicals that cause the hair follicles to break down. One can also benefit from these capsules in the form of clear and glowing skin and better heart health.

cellpic
Carbamide Forte Vitamin E 600mg Capsules for Face and Hair | 100% Natural Vitamin E, Paraben Free- 60 Capsules
21% off 474 599
Buy now

INLIFE Plant Based Natural Vitamin E Oil Capsules
This pack of vitamin E capsules is a plant-based formulation. It is enriched with the goodness of Sunflower oil, Olive oil and Aloe Vera oil, among other natural ingredients. Free from gluten and dairy, these capsules promote hair health. You can get strong, shiny hair locks with the help of these. It improves blood circulation to the scalp and also prevents hair loss. For great skin too, you can trust this formulation.

cellpic
INLIFE Plant Based Natural Vitamin E Oil Capsules for Face and Hair | Sunflower, Olive & Aloe Vera Oils | Skin Health and Immunity Booster Supplement for Women & Men–30 Vegetarian Capsules (Pack of 1)
51% off 494 999
Buy now

WOW NUTRITION Vitamin E 400 Capsule for Glowing Face Hair
Reduce your hair loss, repair your spilt ends and say yes to health scalp and hair strands with the help of this pack of 50 vitamin E capsules. You will see a good difference in the health of your hair and scalp after applying this formulation. It also results in beautiful skin. It is rich in antioxidants and helps in fighting free radicals to impact the cells in the body.

cellpic
WOW NUTRITION Vitamin E 400 Capsule for Glowing Face Hair Pimple Glowing Skin Nail Care Pack of 50 CAPSULE Natural Vitamin E
75% off 249 995
Buy now

Price of vitamin E supplement for hair at a glance:

Vitamin E for hairPrice
Oziva Plant Based Natural Vitamin E 30 Green Capsules 799.00
Ourdaily Vitamin Efor beautiful skin, healthy hair and eyes 234.00
Carbamide Forte Vitamin E 600mg Capsules for Face and Hair 599.00
INLIFE Plant Based Natural Vitamin E Oil Capsules 999.00
WOW NUTRITION Vitamin E 400 Capsule for Glowing Face Hair 995.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide: Best 6 kg washing machines
Best speakers under 10000: A buyer's guide
Best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones
Best Vivo phones in India promise value for money and great camera specs
Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phones
health and beauty FOR LESS