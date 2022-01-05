Want glowy skin? Introduce Aloe Vera gel creams into your skincare regime now

We all know the amazing advantages of Aloe Vera. Its natural humectant properties (the ability to retain and preserve moisture) is the reason why it is viewed as an essential ingredient in skincare products. In view of its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, it is also useful in getting rid of acne, pimples, sunburn and pigmentation.

In addition, Aloe Vera also acts as an excellent exfoliator by getting rid of dead skin cells. It also lightens the appearance of stretch marks. A popular and trusted ingredient in many DIY skincare recipe, this ingredient is a definite must if you want hydrated and happy skin.

If you want to boost your overall skin health, then get home an Aloe Vera based gel cream. To help you with options, we have prepared a list below. Take a look and do not forget to add the products in your cart. Happy shopping!

1. Lakme 9 To 5 Naturale Aloe Aqua Gel

Enriched with 100% natural Aloe Vera, this formulation protects skin from pollution and other impurities. It is a non-sticky and lightweight formulation that acts as a soothing primer for one's skin. It ensures skin is hydrated at all times and results in a radiant and glowy skin.

2. Kapiva Pure Aloe Vera Skin Gel

Made from pure pulp of Aloe Vera juice soon after it is extracted, the specialty about this gel-based cream is that it retains the natural healing properties of Aloe plant. Deemed as a skincare remedy, this formulation is effective in fighting ageing, wrinkles, acne and pimples. It also has a calming effect on skin allergies, sunburns and red spots. Besides, Aloe Vera being rich in vitamins A, C and E helps result in soft and radiant skin. It can be used by all genders and is absolutely safe to use. It does not contain paraben, silicone, sulfate and harmful chemicals.

3. Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Aloevera Gel

To give your dry skin much needed dose of hydration, try this Aloe Vera gel-based cream by Khadi. It is infused with healing and hydrating properties and also acts as an excellent exfoliator by getting rid of dead skin cells and dirt from the skin pores. It is suitable for all skin types and safe for use.

4. KAZIMA Aloe Vera Gel Raw - 100% Pure Natural Gel

If you want blemish-free and radiant skin, then this formulation is one of the best bets. It also prevents signs of ageing like wrinkles and is useful in getting rid of stretch marks, acne, sunburn and itchy skin. It is suitable for use by all genders. Besides, it has a soothing and calming effect on skin.

