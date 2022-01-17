Want instant pick-me-up and grab attention? Then try these pastel nail polishes

One of the tried and tested and instant pick me up is pastel nail polishes. Every now and then we see celebrities flaunting their alluring nails painted in many variants of pastel colours, giving us major beauty goals. The vibrant hues always manage to do the trick and prove uplifting for our mood. Just one swipe of highly pigmented nail colours and one starts to feel all happy and cheery. Such is the magic of pastel colours on one's mood. Also deemed as classic statement wear, pastel nail colours are likely to stay in vogue because of their versatility and fun vibe.



You can experiment and play with pastel colours every now and then and still not get bored. In fact, it is always fun to mix and match with these nail paints. You can paint every nail in a different pastel hue and really ace the look effortlessly. They go with all kinds of attire and the best part is just one swipe of these colours can make you the cynosure of all eyes.



So, what are you waiting for? Grab this instant quick fix for your mood and paint all your nails in amazing hues of pastels. To help you pick out some really stunning shades which are also in vogue, we have rounded up a few options in our list below. Take a look and happy shopping.





1. BAD COMPANY Nail Polish

B08Q3NV14M

This nail polish has a super fine finish. The formulation is absolutely toxin-free, cruelty-free and chip resistant. It also comes with a UV filter which prevents discoloration, staining and yellowing of nail paints. Just one swipe of this nail paint and you will get glossy and envious nails. It is available in a number of colour variants, all of which are highly pigmented and have a gel finish. The best part is this nail polish dries up quickly.





2. SERY Color Flirt Nail Paint

B09N3K2CF1

This glazing colour is an absolutely stunning pink. The formulation is long-lasting, cruelty-free, chip resistant, dries up quickly and paraben-free. It has a glossy finish with a hint of golden shimmer. It also comes packed with the goodness of Avocado oil and vitamin E which helps nourish your nails. You can rock this nail paint on any occasion and be sure that your nails will definitely invite overwhelming attention. Also, it is likely to complement with all kinds of attire.





3. DeBelle Gel Orange Nail Polish Dark Peach

B098JNFD59

This formulation from DeBelle comes infused with the goodness of natural Seaweed extract. Available in quite a few colour variants, all the formulations have a creme finish and are long-lasting. A flattering tone, this nail polish goes well with all skin types. A gel-based, high pigmentation formula, this nail colour is free from toxins, is cruelty-free and harmful chemicals-free.





4. Insight 5 Toxic Free Long Lasting Pastel Color Nail Polish

B08WWVRFX3

This nail polish has a glossy finish and is available in a range of striking colours. All the nail colours are highly pigmented, suitable for long wear, chip-resistant and UV filtered formulations. It has not been tested on animals and is cruelty-free. Also, it comes in nice packaging and easy to apply. Just one swipe of nail colour to get alluring nails.





5. MyGlamm LIT Nail Enamel-Fomo

B07SWSQ8QS

The finish type of this nail colour is matte. The ultra-lasting formulation is also chip-resistant. It comes packed with gloss seal’r patented technology, which is responsible for imparting instant shine and gloss to your nails. It comes with a contoured applicator which makes it easy to apply nail polish on nails. It is cruelty-free.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

