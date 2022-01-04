Want to build your muscles? Don't just hit the gym, have protein bars

Body building is a passion for many. Seeing your favourite film stars and their muscular and toned bodies can be inspiring. Many might want to believe that it is impossible to achieve such a feat but the truth is it is not that difficult.

Building your body's muscle mass and getting that frame needs time and training. Of course, putting in those long hours under the watchful eyes of your trainer is a must. However, food too plays a vital role in the process. Having a carbohydrate-based diet is hardly the reply. What one needs is a protein-rich diet.

Unlike film stars, it is hard for working professionals to invest so much time on gym routines and special diets. That's why protein bars make so much sense. As professionals with stiff deadlines, meals are often taken on the go. Instead of having paratha or a slice of bread, substituting it with a protein bar could help you achieve your goals faster.

Mercifully, online e-commerce platforms offer a huge variety of such food items. In case, you are willing to explore, we have curated a list that might come handy. Check it out.

1) RiteBite Max Protein Daily Choco Almond 10g Protein Bar

This protein bar contains 10gms of protein and 5gms of fibre. It also contains almond. It has no preservatives and no artificial sweeteners and balances taste and health seamlessly and is 100% vegetarian. This nutrition bar is made from a blend of whey protein, soy and casein and gives two hours of sustained energy. For those of you keen on weight loss, this is a good option as a snack which will also make you feel energetic. It also has a portion of dark chocolate.

2) Yogabar 20 Gram Protein Bar Variety Box

This box of protein bars has six individual bars in each pack with each bar of 60 g. It contains 20g of complete protein, 10g fibre - both prebiotic and dietary and 100% natural ingredients. It does not contain soy protein, sugar alcohols, sorbitol or erythritol or artificial sweetners. It does have 300mg of Omega 3s though. It is made from whey protein blend, flaxseeds and almonds.

3) The Whole Truth - Protein Bars

Each pack of this protein bar has six such bars of 52 g each. The bars come in different flavors namely double cocoa bar, coconut cocoa bar, coffee cocoa bar, peanut butter bar, cranberry bar and peanut cocoa bar. It does not contain any of these – added sugar, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, gluten or soy, added flavor or colour.

4) MuscleBlaze Mini-Protein Bar

This mini-protein bar comes in a pack of 12, each weighing 35g. Each bar contains 10g protein, 27 vitamins and minerals and 2.3 g fibre. It does not have any added sugar and comes in four flavours - choco almonds, choco cranberry, choco delight and variety pack (which contains all the above-mentioned flavours).

