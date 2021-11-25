Want to get muscular biceps? Protein powders can go a long way

Having a toned and muscular body is desired by all. Those bulging biceps and six-pack abs that film stars and celebrities so often flaunt are sure to make anyone envious. Going by the number of people joining gyms in urban areas, one would believe that getting a body like the stars should only be a matter of time. However, that is not always the case. For one, merely gymming is never a solution as one needs to do so under the guidance of a dedicated trainer, which may not be a feasible option. Another factor that contributes to body building is diet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regular food is often not adequate to build those envious muscles. What one needs is a protein-rich diet. Sometimes, the only way to get that extra boost of protein is by taking supplements. Protein powders are a safe option.

Here's a selection for you.

1) Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 1Kg [Caffe Latte] | Whey Protein Isolate & Whey Protein Concentrate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This powder contains Whey protein isolate, Whey protein concentrate, Whey powder, coffee powder, sweetener, preservative(E211) and thickener. It blends two strong proteins - protein isolate and protein concentrate, both of which have been sourced from USA. It is suitable for core bodybuilders, athletes, fitness professionals and enthusiasts as it promotes muscle growth, counteracts muscle breakdown and supports workout recovery. It comes in six different flavours and is available on Amazon in three weight categories.

Price (1 Kg)

MRP: ₹2,199.00

Deal of the Day: ₹1,458.00

2) Fast&Up 100% Whey Protein

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This powder is meant for muscle building and contains Whey protein blend of isolate and concentrate. It helps build endurance and in recovery as well. It also contains digestive enzyme - Pepzyme AG - for quick and easy digestion and to help prevent bloating and gastric distress. It can be had before or after workout, between meals or after a meal or anytime during the day to fulfil one's protein requirements. Both men and women can have it. It is available in three flavours.

MRP: ₹2,800.00

Price: ₹1,599.00

3) Bigmuscles Nutrition Frotein 26g Refreshing Mango Flavored Hydrolysed Whey Protein Isolate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This protein powder gives a fruity twist to the regular Whey protein. It is available in five fruity flavours including pineapple, guava, mango orange, litchi, and mango. This powder is ideal not only for bodybuilders but also for students and office bearers. It contains fast-absorbing Whey protein matrix which helps build lean muscles and support post-workout muscle recovery. It also helps one prepare for tough workouts.

MRP: ₹1,299.00

Deal of the day: ₹874.00

4) WOW Life Science Plant Protein Powder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This plant-based protein is ideally suited for vegans who find it hard to meet their protein intake requirement on a regular basis. This powder is a rich blend of natural sources of protein including pea and brown rice protein and antioxidant-rich extracts. Coupled with regular exercise and healthy diet, this is well-suited to enhance your muscle growth and overall fitness. This is a gluten-free supplement.

MRP: ₹1,299.00

Deal price: ₹989.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON