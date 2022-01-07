Want to look sassy yet charming? Then go for one of these grey eyeliners

From being a favourite makeup accessory to being a tool that uplifts one's mood, eyeliners are every woman's treasured accessory. The love for eyeliners run deep, so much so that almost every woman immediately runs to the next best cosmetic store to stock up on eyeliners as soon as their existing one polishes off. And a grey eyeliner among them is one that can truly make one eyes stand out in no time. A sassy and striking shade, grey effortlessly tops the list of eyeliners. Whether you want smokey eyes or charming eyes, grey eyeliner is clearly the best bet.A versatile shade, grey eyeliner complements every look. It amps up the style statement and can even make an otherwise plain attire stand out. To check our top picks, scroll through the list below.1. Lakme Absolute Shine Liquid Eye Liner

This water-based formula glides smoothly and has a glossy texture to it. The intense rich colour helps you get bold and smoldering eyes. It comes in a nice and sleek bottle and is super easy to apply.2. Lenphor Timeless Eye Liner

This eye liner has a opaque finish type and helps one look super attractive and sassy. It is both smudge proof and waterproof and a best pick to give your eyes a bold and intense look. Given it glides smoothly, you will have no problem in sporting a winged eyeliner anytime. 3. Fashion Colour Intense Kohl Kajal

This kohl kajal lasts for 12 hours long and is absolutely smudge proof. It is recommended for waterline use. It is smooth in application and is richly pigmented.4. Nykaa Glamo Reyes Eye Pencil -Voodoo Grey 04

This waterproof and smudge-proof eyeliner comes in a stunning grey colour. It is dermatologically tested and safe for use. It comes in an easy twist-up format and is also smooth on application. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

