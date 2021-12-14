Want well-manicured nails in a jiffy? Get false nails right away

Pretty and well-manicured nails are every girl's dream. It is almost an established fact that a good nail paint on well-trimmed and well-filed nails can boost one's mood in a jiffy. However, the idea is far-fetched for some of us. Why, you may ask? Well, for starters, some people have brittle nails. Then maintaining nail hygiene can also be tiresome for some. Thirdly, the art of filing and trimming nails is an art that is elusive to many of us.The list of reasons can go on, but that does not mean one does not have the right to flaunt well-manicured nails. Artificial nails are available at the click of a button. They are easy to apply and remove, and fit amazingly well. They are also available in varying sizes. Most importantly, artificial nails will also save you the hefty amount and trouble of going to a salon to get your nails done. Yay, right?The false nails look as good as real, and feel even more awesome. So, if you are someone who craves for long, well-manicured nails, but are unable to get them for whatever reason, then the list prepared below will come in handy for you. Check it out.1. Synaty 24PCS Everlasting French Artificial Nails Art Set

This pack contains 24 pieces of well-manicured false nails. It comes along with a nail file, a nail glue and a wood stick. Made from high-quality ABS environmental friendly material, these nail tips can last you easily for two to three weeks. It is easy and convenient to apply. You can trim them and file them too. You do not have to worry about the size of your nail, as this pack will cater to every size. You can check out other variants of French manicure too, and choose your pick.2. YTJ Luxurious Designer LONG ARTIFICIAL NAILS

These false nails come in a stunning shade of blue and nude. It is easy to apply and remove them. The nails feel thin and very lightweight. It is comfortable to wear and fit amazingly well. The premium quality 3D look of these nail tips is what makes them look so attractive. It takes very less time to apply them, which are absolutely non-toxic. 3. Generic 7XGEM hite Acrylic Artificial Nails

This pack comes with 24 pieces of false nails and 2 pieces of nail adhesive. The false nails are available in varying sizes, and are easy to apply and remove. To remove these false nails, all you have to do is soak your fingers in warm water for a minute or so. Thereafter, the nail sticker will remove easily and quickly.4. VIKSON INTERNATIONAL Gorgeous Nude set of 24 pcs False Nails

These false nail tips are made of lightweight plastic plates. They can be reused multiple times, and thus make for a great pick. It comes in varying sizes. Therefore, you do not have to worry about these false nail tips fitting your nails. It is easy to apply and remove these false nail tips.

