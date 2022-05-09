Want youthful and glowing skin? Try oils and serums containing 24k gold

Summary:
Having luminous and glowing skin is every woman's dream come true. Every young girl wants that bright and shining face and be a head turner in college. Every working woman wants that glowy skin despite work pressure and work-life imbalance creating havoc in her life. Every woman in the wrong side of 40 wants some magic lotion to block out her ageing signs like wrinkles, dark spots and pigmentation. Well, worry not - there are several such products in the market that claim to do just that. However, oils and serums with real gold in them (as flakes or nano particles), the makers claim, work like magic on the skin. Among its benefits include antioxidant and anti-ageing qualities, boosting collagen and elasticity of skin, hydrating and brightening the skin and deeply nourishing it as well.
There are a number of products available in markets that contain 24 karat gold flakes or gold dust which work in many different ways to give you glowing skin. Amazon has a number of products that contain gold in some measure. We have put together a list with such products and you too should take a look at it.
Good Vibes Argan With 24K Gold Facial Oil
This face oil helps delay premature ageing and works wonders on the skin, making you look youthful as ever. This facial oil is enriched with the goodness of pure gold which slows down collagen depletion in the skin and brightens complexion. It also helps deal with skin dullness and uneven skin tone. It gives your skin constant nourishment and makes it soft, supple and plump. It helps in diminishing dark spots, blemishes, pigmentation and dark circles, giving you an even-toned and brightened look. It deeply hydrates your skin and makes it look younger and light.
Iba Pre-Makeup Serum With 24K Gold
Not only as nourishing oils, gold dust or flakes can also be part of your makeup regimen as this gel proves. This serum hydrates, works wonders as a primer and gives luminous glow. It comes in a non-sticky, oil-free gel based formula and contains 24 Karat gold flakes, suspended in a hydrating gel serum that give a glowing skin. This serum also contains Hyaluronic acid which gives an intense shot of hydration to prevent dryness. Apart from these, it also contains betaine, lemon peel and Chamomile extracts.
The Beauty Co. Rose Gold Face Oil
This is a versatile product which can be used both as nourishing oil as well as a moisturizer or a makeup base. It contains seven potent natural ingredients that brighten, tighten and revitalize the skin. This oil is lightweight and comes with a quick-absorbing formula that is perfect for use as a moisturizer. It also contains plant-based oils which are rich in saturated and unsaturated fatty acids that improve skin's elasticity. It helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles and any other signs of ageing. This facial oil contains 24K gold dust, which slows down collagen depletion, improves blood circulation, decreases inflammation, and prevents wrinkles.
Pilgrim 24K Gold Beauty Oil
Here is another multi-purpose oil that brightens the skin, deeply nourishes it, restores natural glow and tightens the skin as well. It fades dark spots and reduces the appearance of discolorations to even out skin tone and texture. A blend of fast-absorbing oils, it is naturally rich in antioxidants, omega fatty acids and vitamins. It nourishes the deeper layers of the skin with these micronutrients to counteract environmental stress factors that can cause premature aging. Enriched with 24K crushed gold flakes, this oil bestows radiance, making the skin look bright and luminous. It reduces wrinkles, fine lines and boosts collagen production. While Argan oil in it hydrates and improves skin elasticity, Neroli oil prevents breakouts and reduces scars.
