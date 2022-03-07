Wanting to know how to apply perfect lipstick? Then try using these lip liners

Seemingly easy, but often most of us fail to apply lipstick with precision. It invariably comes out of the lip line, ruining the whole makeup look. One great makeup tool with the help of which one can apply lipstick seamlessly and with perfection is a lip liner. You can draw a lip outline with the help of this tool. You can also use it as a lipstick. It helps in making one’s lips appear voluminous and fuller, amping up your overall makeup look. Therefore, it is a must-have grooming essential one must possess in their vanity kit.

Amazon has a range of lip liners available from trusted beauty brands. To help you select better, we have rounded up a few picks in our list below. The formulations are smudge-proof, waterproof and long-lasting. Scroll down to take a look.

This red lip liner from Coloressence is waterproof and lasts for a good 12 hours. It helps you apply lipstick perfectly and make your lips appear fuller. A made in India formulation, you can use this makeup tool to either draw a perfect lip outline or use it as a lipstick too. Besides, it comes with an auto-sharpening tip.

This red lip liner has an opaque finish and is highly pigmented. It gives full coverage and helps make your lips appear voluminous and full. It is waterproof and smudge-proof and is dermatologically tested. Enriched with the goodness of vitamins E and C, it also helps in nourishing and moisturizing lips.

This red lip liner from Lakme helps you apply lipstick with precision. It stays intact for long hours and has a highly pigmented formulation. Besides, it has an opaque finish and is lightweight too.

This formulation has a matte finish and is suitable for all skin tones. It helps in enhancing the appearance of lips and glides smoothly over them. Besides, this red lip liner is long-lasting, smudge-proof and waterproof.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

