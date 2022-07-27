Sign out
Waterproof sunscreens for acne-prone skin: Lightweight ones are the best 

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022 17:59 IST

If your skin is acne prone, then you need to opt for sunscreens that are water-based and non-comedogenic. In monsoon months, you need to pick waterproof ones.   

Waterproof sunscreens for acne-prone skin should be non-comedogenic.

It is only in the last few years that many of us have realised the benefits of applying sunscreen on a regular basis. In the past the belief was that sunscreens are needed only against harsh sun rays. That belief has, however, changed over the years. What sunscreens do is give us protection from ultra violet rays (UVA and UVB), sustained exposure which can lead to sunburns, skin cancer and ageing. The thing with UV rays is that they reach us not just in hot weather but also through cloud cover. Hence, the need to use sunscreen through the year.

In an ideal world, there should be as many sunscreen types as there are people with skin types. However, there are that many and ones that are available are mostly usable by all. However, in the rainy months or if one is prone to too much perspiration, then using waterproof sunscreen is best as it doesn't get washed away, when in contact with water. There are some sunscreens that have lotion-like consistency. If your skin is acne prone, then it is best to opt for water-based sunscreens as they are non-greasy and do not clog pores on the skin.

We have curated a list of some such products from Amazon that you must take a look at and pick some that suits your needs.

WOW Skin Science Sunscreen Matte Finish (Spf 55 Pa+++)

This product from WOW skin Science is a lightweight formulation that is non-greasy. You don’t have to worry about whitish, chalky skin because it has a and non-chalky texture and does not weigh down your skin. It spreads evenly and dries quickly without clogging your pores to form a transparent film that shields your skin. Apart from providing protection against a broad spectrum of UV rays, it also works against wrinkles, tightens pores, nourishes and hydrates the skin. It also helps in dark spot correction.

Do More Always Sunscreen SPF 50

This is a lightweight, fast-absorbing and non-sticky formulation. It has no harmful chemicals and gets easily absorbed into your skin without leaving behind the white and chalky residue. Lightweight and non-comedogenic, it is an ideal choice for acne-prone skin and has a matte finish. It provides broad spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. What's more is that it also fights ageing signs like premature ageing, roughness of skin, pigmentation and freckles.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50

It would not be wrong to say that this product is the right blend of a lightweight moisturiser and a sunscreen. It comes with SPF 50 with PA++++ rating and provides a broad spectrum of protection against UV rays, has a very light texture which spreads easily and gets absorbed in the skin easily and is hence good for acne-prone skin. It results in natural, moisturized and non-shiny look. Loaded with vitamins A, B, E and F, it helps repair skin and minimizes damage caused by UV exposure.

Lacto Calamine Sunshield Matte Look Sunscreen SPF50 PA+++

This is another water-based sunscreen lotion, which means it is lightweight and quick-absorbing. It is non-oily and non-sticky and, hence, is good for acne-prone skin. This is one of the best sunscreen lotions for oily skin. It comes enriched with Kaolin clay (soft white clay) and lemon extracts which gives a clear matte look.

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+

This is an oil-free and non-greasy formulation, which is what makes it ideal for acne-prone skin. Because it is a lightweight sunscreen, it helps to give a non-tacky feeling. It also provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Some of its key ingredients include zinc oxide, vitamin E, Neo Heliopan Hydro and SunCat DE. While it is specially designed for the acne-prone and sensitive skin, it can nevertheless be used by people of all skin types.

Price of waterproof sunscreens for acne-prone skin at a glance:

ProductPrice
WOW Skin Science Sunscreen Matte Finish 499.00
Do More Always Sunscreen SPF 50 500.00
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 399.00
Lacto Calamine Sunshield Matte Look Sunscreen SPF50 PA+++ 199.00
Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ 525.00

