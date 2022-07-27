Waterproof sunscreens for acne-prone skin: Lightweight ones are the best 

It is only in the last few years that many of us have realised the benefits of applying sunscreen on a regular basis. In the past the belief was that sunscreens are needed only against harsh sun rays. That belief has, however, changed over the years. What sunscreens do is give us protection from ultra violet rays (UVA and UVB), sustained exposure which can lead to sunburns, skin cancer and ageing. The thing with UV rays is that they reach us not just in hot weather but also through cloud cover. Hence, the need to use sunscreen through the year.

In an ideal world, there should be as many sunscreen types as there are people with skin types. However, there are that many and ones that are available are mostly usable by all. However, in the rainy months or if one is prone to too much perspiration, then using waterproof sunscreen is best as it doesn't get washed away, when in contact with water. There are some sunscreens that have lotion-like consistency. If your skin is acne prone, then it is best to opt for water-based sunscreens as they are non-greasy and do not clog pores on the skin.

We have curated a list of some such products from Amazon that you must take a look at and pick some that suits your needs.

WOW Skin Science Sunscreen Matte Finish (Spf 55 Pa+++)

This product from WOW skin Science is a lightweight formulation that is non-greasy. You don’t have to worry about whitish, chalky skin because it has a and non-chalky texture and does not weigh down your skin. It spreads evenly and dries quickly without clogging your pores to form a transparent film that shields your skin. Apart from providing protection against a broad spectrum of UV rays, it also works against wrinkles, tightens pores, nourishes and hydrates the skin. It also helps in dark spot correction.