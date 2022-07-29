Waterproof sunscreens for sensitive skin provide long-lasting protection

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Did you know if your sunscreen is not waterproof or water-resistant, then it will be rendered ineffective as soon as your skin comes in contact with water? In fact, the sunscreen you apply before going out for run or jog will not be able to protect your skin if it is not water-resistant or waterproof, as the beads of sweat can melt the formulation away. Wondering what's the alternative to it? There are many waterproof and water-resistant sunscreens that are available online. They provide long-lasting protection from the UV rays and are effective even if you are all drenched in water. So, if you're someone who wants to ensure your skin is protected when you are in indulging in water-based activities, then applying a waterproof sunscreen is a must. They blend easily into the skin and shield your skin from the nasty rays to the tee.
Besides, if you have a sensitive skin too, then you should look for formulations that are mild and gentle on skin. A sensitive skin is prone to inflammation and skin reactions. To be on the safe side, it is always good to go for sunscreens that best cater to your sensitive skin needs.
There are many waterproof sunscreens available for sensitive skin. If you are looking for options in this category, then our list below will prove useful. To take a closer look at it, scroll down.
Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Sunscreen
This sunscreen comes with the goodness of SPF 50 and PA++++. It offers a high protection coverage from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. The formulation includes both mineral and chemical filters that ensure long-lasting protection against the rays. A dermatologically tested and PETA verified product, it is also effective in minimising the ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines and brown spots. It is 100% cruelty-free and perfect skincare indulgence. What’s more is this formulation is water-resistant and suitable for all skin types, including the sensitive skin.
The Rainforest Aloe Vera Sunscreen Gel
This sunscreen gel protects the skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. A lightweight, fast absorbing and water-resistant formulation, this will leave your skin feeling nourished and hydrated. Made from the goodness of Aloe Vera, this one comes infused with the pleasant fragrance of lemon. If you’ve got sensitive skin, then this sunscreen is the one for you. It is dermatologically tested and offers best protection from the UV rays.
Organic Kitchen Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen Cream
This sunscreen cream packs in the goodness of SPF 50. A mineral-based sunblock, it is enriched with vitamin C that keeps ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines and age spots and hyperpigmentation at bay. A non-greasy and non-sticky formulation, it is water-resistant and suitable for sensitive skin. It gently calms your skin irritation and prevents irritation triggered from sun exposure.
Dr. Sheth’s Sunscreen SPF 50
This sunscreen contains vitamin C, Ceramide and helps protect the skin from UV rays. It also strengthens the skin barrier and prevents micro-pigmentation, wrinkles and other ageing signs. Applying this sunscreen will also keep harmful effects of pollution at bay. Besides, the Hyaluronic acid present in it helps keep skin moisturised. It is water-resistant and has SPF 50. It is a good pick if you have sensitive skin.
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Lotion
This sunscreen lotion contains SPF 50 that shields the skin from the UV rays. You can use this formulation both on your face and body. It is non-greasy and is resistant to sweat and water. Especially suited for sensitive skin, it contains 100% zinc oxide active and nourishing oats. It is gentle and non-irritating in nature and is a dermatologically recommended. Besides, this hypoallergenic sunscreen is and free from fragrance, parabens, phthalates and dyes.
|Waterproof sunscreens for sensitive skin
|Price
|Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Sunscreen
|₹715.00
|The Rainforest Aloe Vera Sunscreen Gel
|₹350.00
|Organic Kitchen Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen Cream
|₹795.00
|Dr. Sheth’s Sunscreen SPF 50
|₹499.00
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Lotion
|₹3,499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.