Waterproof sunscreens for sensitive skin provide long-lasting protection

Did you know if your sunscreen is not waterproof or water-resistant, then it will be rendered ineffective as soon as your skin comes in contact with water? In fact, the sunscreen you apply before going out for run or jog will not be able to protect your skin if it is not water-resistant or waterproof, as the beads of sweat can melt the formulation away. Wondering what's the alternative to it? There are many waterproof and water-resistant sunscreens that are available online. They provide long-lasting protection from the UV rays and are effective even if you are all drenched in water. So, if you're someone who wants to ensure your skin is protected when you are in indulging in water-based activities, then applying a waterproof sunscreen is a must. They blend easily into the skin and shield your skin from the nasty rays to the tee.

Besides, if you have a sensitive skin too, then you should look for formulations that are mild and gentle on skin. A sensitive skin is prone to inflammation and skin reactions. To be on the safe side, it is always good to go for sunscreens that best cater to your sensitive skin needs.

There are many waterproof sunscreens available for sensitive skin. If you are looking for options in this category, then our list below will prove useful. To take a closer look at it, scroll down.

Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Sunscreen

This sunscreen comes with the goodness of SPF 50 and PA++++. It offers a high protection coverage from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. The formulation includes both mineral and chemical filters that ensure long-lasting protection against the rays. A dermatologically tested and PETA verified product, it is also effective in minimising the ageing signs like wrinkles, fine lines and brown spots. It is 100% cruelty-free and perfect skincare indulgence. What’s more is this formulation is water-resistant and suitable for all skin types, including the sensitive skin.