Waxing kits make for great additions to DIY beauty routine, see options here

The days when you could hide your hair growth under long sleeves of sweaters and jackets are over. With sleeveless tops and shorts, one can no longer delay waxing appointments. In view of this, it makes sense to keep a waxing kit handy with you at all times. With the kit at home, one can get rid of unwanted growth at any time. Whether you’re a professional, or someone who likes to wax different parts of the body all by yourself, you must own a waxing kit which comprises a wax heater, strips, different kinds of wax, spatula, and maybe a sponge.

Amazon has a slew of these kits available on its platform. We have shortlisted some of them in our list below for your perusal.

Our listed kits contain wax that are mostly suitable for all skin types. Besides, they help in effectively getting rid of body hair in a hassle-free manner. Keen to check out the waxing kit combos listed below? Then scroll down.

This waxing kit combo comprises a wax heater, a 600 gm packaging of chocolate wax, a 600 gm jar of white chocolate wax, 70 wax strips, a spatula and a sponge. The wax formulations are suitable for all skin types and help in effectively removing unwanted hair growth from different parts of the body. In addition, you don’t have to worry about any skin reaction, as the wax doesn’t lead to inflammation.

This waxing kit consists of a hot wax heater, hair removal wax means of 100 gm, a knife, 10 sticks and 40 waxing strips. The wax heater is a specially formulated non-stick jar that is easy to clean. You can adjust the temperature of the heater as per your needs. You can use the wax on any part of the body to get rid of unwanted hair with this kit from the comfort of any place and any time.

This waxing kit combo comes with a wax machine, wax heater, 600 gm packaging of chocolate wax, 600 gm jar of white chocolate wax, 70 wax strips, a knife and a cleaning sponge. You can regulate the temperature of the wax heater from 0 degree to 50 degree. Besides, you can remove hair from arms, underarms, legs, among other body parts, in one go without any hassles. It can be used by professionals and commoners alike.

This waxing kit for women contains 60 strips, one stainless steel knife, 600 gm packaging of chocolate wax and one automatic wax and oil heater. The wax is suitable for combination skin type and helps in removing unwanted growth effectively from different parts of the body. It can be used by professionals working at salons and by people who are DIY beauty lovers.



