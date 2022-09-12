Story Saved
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Weight gain powder for women also helps in increasing muscle mass

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Sep 12, 2022 17:25 IST
Summary:

Weight gain powders help not just in gaining body mass, they also help in boosting muscle mass. Read on for more.

Weight gain powder for women increase body's weight by adding more muscle.

On the issue of weight, there is usually a consensus that men and women want to “lose” it. Obesity is one of the most widespread diseases affecting millions across the globe. There are any number of powders, drinks, diet plans etc that sell us the promise of weight loss. Women tend to be much more particular about gaining weight. It must come as a surprise to many that there are some cases where there is a demand for weight gain. And imagine the wonder when people know that there are women who actually want to gain weight!

Turns out it is a fact. There are many women, who can be categorized as thin or frail and would definitely want to gain weight. There are powders available in the market that do just that - help women gain weight. However, before one imagines a thin woman transformed into a chubby version of her own self, one needs to know that these supplements can help in gaining muscle mass too.

Now, if you are looking for options, then exploring Amazon won't be a bad idea. We have curated a list which you should definitely take a look at.

Dr.NUTRA Women Weight Gainer

This powder works very well in not only helping women gain weight but it helps increase muscle mass in the body. It is particularly good for giving a boost to breast muscle. This chocolate flavoured powder, which is consumed as a drink, also helps decrease hair fall. It is made of Whey protein, milk protein and soy. The first helps in increasing strength and gaining muscle mass while seeing a reduction of flab. The second serves many benefits for health while milk protein aids in muscle growth and in strengthening bones.

Dr.NUTRA Women Weight Gainer for Increase Breast Muscle, Weight Gain and Mass Gain for Women - 500gm , Chocolate Flavor
62% off 499 1,299
Mypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer

This dietary supplement comes packed with 24 vital nutrients and three best quality proteins. This chocolate-flavoured weight gainer powder also contains Aguaje fruit extract (for the uninitiated, Aguaje is an Amazonian fruit which contains a high presence of vitamin C and is known for its abolity to help absorb iron and calcium into the body). Regular consumption of this powder can give you muscle mass and healthy curves.

Mypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer With Power Full AGUAJE FRUIT Extract Dietary Supplement With ( 24 Vital Nutrients,3 Best Qaulity Protien ) Chocolate Flavor For Women-500 Gm
54% off 549 1,199
Develo Weight Mass Gainer Protein Shake Powder

This nutritional food supplement is a healthy way to gain body weight. This is a health drink (available as a powder) that gives natural fat energy. As it comes in Kesar and Badam flavour, it is also very nice to taste. The makers claim that it has been specially formulated for women and girls as per RDA and ICMR guidelines of 2010. Regular consumption gives one extra 500 calories per day which, in turn, helps one gain up to one pound per week.

Develo Weight Mass Gainer Protein Shake Powder for Fast Gain in women girls, Nutrition Food Supplement, Health Drink with Natural Fat Energy I 27 Vitamins & Minerals I 600gm Kesar Badam Flavour
650
Nutrela Weight Gain - Banana Flavour

This weight gain supplement comes in Banana flavour and is a purely vegetarian product. Available in the form of a powder, this supplement has been so formulated to deliver highest calorie 3834 Kcal per serving for optimum weight gain. This is a balanced formulation that helps all the nutrients to get absorbed easily - proteins (20g), complex carbohydrates (66.6g), fats (8g) and 52 essential nutrients (11 natural herbs, 12 minerals, 11 bio fermented vitamins and added glutamine).

Nutrela Weight Gain - Banana Flavour (500gm)
18% off 449 550
Floral Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer

This powder is not simply about gaining weight; instead it is more about building body muscle mass in women and improving shape. This chocolate flavoured powder also helps in muscle growth, metabolism management and energy management. This weight gainer powder has a balanced blend of three high-quality proteins, carbohydrates, 25 vital vitamins and minerals and heavy-reach fats.

Floral Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer With Power Full AGUAJE FRUIT Extract to Build Body Muscle Mass in Women, Improve Shaped, Weight Gainer, Mass Gainer for Women-500 Gm, Chocolate Flavor (20 Serving)
63% off 548 1,499
Price of weight gain powder for women at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Dr.NUTRA Women Weight Gainer 1,299.00
Mypro Sport Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer 1,199.00
Develo Weight Mass Gainer Protein Shake Powder 650.00
Nutrela Weight Gain - Banana Flavour  550.00
Floral Nutrition High Protein Women Weight Gainer 1,499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

