Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Weight gain shakes for females are all about getting fuller the healthier way

  • HT By
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 23:08 IST

Summary:

Weight gain shakes for women come packed with vital vitamins, proteins and minerals, ensuring that while women do get a fuller frame, it happens the healthier way.

Weight gain shakes are a great way to put on weight without the negatives.

If one was to speak to a spectrum of women and across generations, one will know the one thing that all feel strongly about is weight gain. Just all of them want to loss all the extra fat and want to have that perfect hour glass figure. What many may be surprised to know is that there are many among us women who actually want to gain weight. Now, how does that happen? Well there are many among us who are of a weak and frail build and wanting to fill up is a natural desire and to have all the right curves.

Hence, the importance of shakes that help in gaining weight. Markets are full of shakes and drinks that help improve body weight. They do so not only by adding more body fat, but also in building up muscle mass. That way one looks full but in a more healthy way.

If you are keen on trying some of these drinks, then starting your search on Amazon is always a nice idea. We have put together a list of such shakes from the online platform that you should take a look at. Take a look.

Dr. Morepen Weight Gainer

This powder, which can be mixed with water or milk to make a shake, is a balanced protein-carbs formula. It helps gain healthy weight and promotes lean muscle gain. It also enhances strength and immune system. This supplement contains high nutritional value of skimmed milk, oats fibres and whey protein concentrate.

Dr. Morepen Weight Gainer powder/ Mass Gainer / Gain Weight, Post Workout, 74 g Carbohydrate, 14.5g Protein, Healthy Fats (irish Chocolate,Pack of 500g)
25% off
469 625
Buy now

XLR8 Rapid Gains High Protein and High Calorie Formula for Mass and Weight Gain

This Chocolate-flavoured powder, which when mixed with milk or water makes for a tasty shake. This is a high calorie formula for mass and weight gain. It contains 11 essential vitamins and has a triple protein source. This is a 100% vegetarian product.

XLR8 Rapid Gains high protein and high calorie formula for Mass and Weight Gain with 11 Essential Vitamins, No Added Sugar, Triple Protein Source, 100% Vegetarian (Chocolate, 1Kg)
50% off
549 1,099
Buy now

The Fitness Factory| Women Weight Gainer to Increase Weight Gain

This is an ideal shake for weight gain and mass gain for women. Each serving of this shake has 24 grams of protein, which contributes to the growth of lean muscle mass. This drink's combination can help one gain and maintain a healthy weight. Its protein combination includes whey and soy.

The Fitness Factory| Women Weight Gainer to Increase Weight Gain and Mass Gain for Women |Calcium, Iron, Vitamin & Minerals| Non-GMO |Gluten free |Ashwagandha, Ginseng and Safed Musli (Chocolate)
64% off
499 1,399
Buy now

Vegan Bit 100% Plant Based Protein Powder

This is a natural Chocolate flavoured protein powder and is meant as much for men as it is for women. This shake's protein source is a blend of isolate pea protein and brown rice protein. This powder, which can be transformed into a shake, also includes antioxidants from grape seed extracts, seabuckthorn, apple seed extracts, resveratrol, Giloy Aatva, curcumin, freezed dried Pomegranate powder, and natural digestive enzymes from papain, bromelain and peptidase.

Vegan Bit 100% Plant Based Protein Powder Blend, Vegan, Gluten Free, Lactose Free, Added Digestive Enzymes & Antioxidants- Natural chocolate flavour (300 g, 10 Servings) - For Men & Women
62% off
450 1,199
Buy now

Pro360 Weight Gainer Powder

This high protein and carbohydrates weight gainer powder can easily be made into a shake by mixing it with water and milk. It is a calorie-rich and a complete nutritional supplement. It has a triple protein (milk, soy and whey) formula with 25 vital nutrients. This nutritional supplement has been formulated for a healthier weight gain process and can be consumed by men as well as women.

Pro360 Weight Gainer Powder – High Protein & Carbohydrates – Calorie Rich Complete Nutritional Supplement – Triple Protein Formula with 25 Vital Nutrients – For Men & Women – Chocolate Flavour – 250g
19% off
385 475
Buy now

Price of weight gain shakes for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Dr. Morepen Weight Gainer 625.00
XLR8 Rapid Gains Formula for Mass and Weight Gain 1,099.00
The Fitness Factory| Women Weight Gainer to Increase Weight Gain 1,399.00
Vegan Bit 100% Plant Based Protein Powder 1,199.00
Pro360 Weight Gainer Powder 475.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best smart TVs under 30,000 in India: Buying guide
Best refrigerators under 10,000 at a glance
Best smart TVs under 25,000 in 2022
Weight gain powders for females boost muscle growth, energy levels
Buyer's guide: Here are 8 best 22-inch TVs
health and beauty FOR LESS