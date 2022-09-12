Weight gain shakes for females are all about getting fuller the healthier way

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If one was to speak to a spectrum of women and across generations, one will know the one thing that all feel strongly about is weight gain. Just all of them want to loss all the extra fat and want to have that perfect hour glass figure. What many may be surprised to know is that there are many among us women who actually want to gain weight. Now, how does that happen? Well there are many among us who are of a weak and frail build and wanting to fill up is a natural desire and to have all the right curves.
Hence, the importance of shakes that help in gaining weight. Markets are full of shakes and drinks that help improve body weight. They do so not only by adding more body fat, but also in building up muscle mass. That way one looks full but in a more healthy way.
If you are keen on trying some of these drinks, then starting your search on Amazon is always a nice idea. We have put together a list of such shakes from the online platform that you should take a look at. Take a look.
Dr. Morepen Weight Gainer
This powder, which can be mixed with water or milk to make a shake, is a balanced protein-carbs formula. It helps gain healthy weight and promotes lean muscle gain. It also enhances strength and immune system. This supplement contains high nutritional value of skimmed milk, oats fibres and whey protein concentrate.
XLR8 Rapid Gains High Protein and High Calorie Formula for Mass and Weight Gain
This Chocolate-flavoured powder, which when mixed with milk or water makes for a tasty shake. This is a high calorie formula for mass and weight gain. It contains 11 essential vitamins and has a triple protein source. This is a 100% vegetarian product.
The Fitness Factory| Women Weight Gainer to Increase Weight Gain
This is an ideal shake for weight gain and mass gain for women. Each serving of this shake has 24 grams of protein, which contributes to the growth of lean muscle mass. This drink's combination can help one gain and maintain a healthy weight. Its protein combination includes whey and soy.
Vegan Bit 100% Plant Based Protein Powder
This is a natural Chocolate flavoured protein powder and is meant as much for men as it is for women. This shake's protein source is a blend of isolate pea protein and brown rice protein. This powder, which can be transformed into a shake, also includes antioxidants from grape seed extracts, seabuckthorn, apple seed extracts, resveratrol, Giloy Aatva, curcumin, freezed dried Pomegranate powder, and natural digestive enzymes from papain, bromelain and peptidase.
Pro360 Weight Gainer Powder
This high protein and carbohydrates weight gainer powder can easily be made into a shake by mixing it with water and milk. It is a calorie-rich and a complete nutritional supplement. It has a triple protein (milk, soy and whey) formula with 25 vital nutrients. This nutritional supplement has been formulated for a healthier weight gain process and can be consumed by men as well as women.
