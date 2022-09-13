Whey protein for muscle gain is a good option for body building

Summary:
Every culture has its imagery of muscular men. In our Indian culture, we know how Lord Hanuman and second Pandava from Mahabharata, Bhim, are celebrated for their muscular forms. In recent times, popular culture has fueled the desire to have a muscular frame. Film stars and sports stars and their athletic frames have captured the collective imagination of many like none other.
Sadly our food consumption pattern and lack of sports culture in our schools has meant that boys don't generally grow up to have sporty and muscular frame. However, that does not mean that one can't get such a frame with the right kind of supplements, a strict exercise regimen and a proper diet.
Speaking of supplements, whey protein is an accepted supplement that helps build muscles. There are a number of such supplements, mostly in the powder form, that are listed on Amazon. We have curated a list which you will find helpful.
MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein
This protein, ideal for consumption by both men and women, is a good sport nutrition option. This is a scientifically engineered whey plus isolate lean muscle builder formula designed for more muscle and more strength. This is gluten free and a vegetarian product and, hence, one can consume it without a concern. Now, get lean muscles in no time.
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Isolate Blend
This is a blend of two hard-hitting types of protein - ultra filtered Whey Protein Isolate and Whey Protein Concentrate - both sourced from the USA. The blend is ideal for bodybuilders, athletes, fitness professionals and enthusiasts wanting muscle growth. Now, you can get that muscular frame you have been longing for in quick time.
MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein
This powder is meant for those who are looking for faster muscle recovery and improved strength. This Chocolate-flavoured powder is a vegetarian product and good for consumption by all. Each serving gives people 12 gram protein. This product has no added sugar which makes it easy and ideal for those who are diabetic. It is also free of trans fat. This is an ideal whey protein powder for beginners which doesn't upset one's budget.
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Whey Protein Powder
This supplement is available in a pack of five sachets. Rich is whey protein, this powder helps in muscle support and recovery. It has a rich double Chocolate flavour and is a 100% vegetarian product. Its whey protein blend consists of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate and whey peptides/hydrolysates. This is also a gluten-free product.
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate
Here's another powder which works wonders for building muscle mass. This whey protein isolate is a rich source of protein that aids in the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. The makers also claim that this protein is a 100% pure, natural and unflavoured protein powder. So if you are keen on building muscles fast, then this is the product to go for.
|Product
|Price
|MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein
|₹2,099
|Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Isolate Blend
|₹2,899
|MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein
|₹2,279
|Optimum Nutrition (ON) Whey Protein Powder
|₹800
|AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate
|₹3,699
