Whey protein for muscle gain is a good option for body building

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 13, 2022 16:57 IST

Whey protein for muscle gain is always a safe and effective option to build muscles and get a solid muscular frame.

Whey protein for muscle gain is a good option for muscle building in men.

Every culture has its imagery of muscular men. In our Indian culture, we know how Lord Hanuman and second Pandava from Mahabharata, Bhim, are celebrated for their muscular forms. In recent times, popular culture has fueled the desire to have a muscular frame. Film stars and sports stars and their athletic frames have captured the collective imagination of many like none other.

Sadly our food consumption pattern and lack of sports culture in our schools has meant that boys don't generally grow up to have sporty and muscular frame. However, that does not mean that one can't get such a frame with the right kind of supplements, a strict exercise regimen and a proper diet.

Speaking of supplements, whey protein is an accepted supplement that helps build muscles. There are a number of such supplements, mostly in the powder form, that are listed on Amazon. We have curated a list which you will find helpful.

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein

This protein, ideal for consumption by both men and women, is a good sport nutrition option. This is a scientifically engineered whey plus isolate lean muscle builder formula designed for more muscle and more strength. This is gluten free and a vegetarian product and, hence, one can consume it without a concern. Now, get lean muscles in no time.

Whey Protein Powder | MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein | Protein + Creatine for Muscle Gain | Muscle Builder for Men & Women | Sports Nutrition | Cookies & Cream, 450g
11% off
1,872 2,099
Buy now

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Isolate Blend

This is a blend of two hard-hitting types of protein - ultra filtered Whey Protein Isolate and Whey Protein Concentrate - both sourced from the USA. The blend is ideal for bodybuilders, athletes, fitness professionals and enthusiasts wanting muscle growth. Now, you can get that muscular frame you have been longing for in quick time.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 1Kg Whey Protein Isolate Blend | USA FDA REGD. BRAND | 25g Protein Per Serving [Belgian Chocolate]
44% off
1,625 2,899
Buy now

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein

This powder is meant for those who are looking for faster muscle recovery and improved strength. This Chocolate-flavoured powder is a vegetarian product and good for consumption by all. Each serving gives people 12 gram protein. This product has no added sugar which makes it easy and ideal for those who are diabetic. It is also free of trans fat. This is an ideal whey protein powder for beginners which doesn't upset one's budget.

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein, No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb)
43% off
1,299 2,279
Buy now

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Whey Protein Powder

This supplement is available in a pack of five sachets. Rich is whey protein, this powder helps in muscle support and recovery. It has a rich double Chocolate flavour and is a 100% vegetarian product. Its whey protein blend consists of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate and whey peptides/hydrolysates. This is also a gluten-free product.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder- 5 X 30.4 g Single Serve Sachets (Double Rich Chocolate), for Muscle Support & Recovery, Vegetarian - Primary Source Whey Isolate
15% off
680 800
Buy now

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate

Here's another powder which works wonders for building muscle mass. This whey protein isolate is a rich source of protein that aids in the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. The makers also claim that this protein is a 100% pure, natural and unflavoured protein powder. So if you are keen on building muscles fast, then this is the product to go for.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate 90% - 1 kg | Protein 27g & BCAA 5.9g per serving
39% off
2,255 3,699
Buy now

Price of whey protein for muscle gain at a glance:

ProductPrice
MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein 2,099
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Isolate Blend 2,899
MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein 2,279
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Whey Protein Powder 800
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate 3,699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

