Whey protein isolate: Must-have supplement for athletes, health-conscious adults

Proteins are the building blocks of the body. A lot of our muscle mass gets developed, thanks to the proteins we consume. However, whenever there is any talk of consuming protein powders, we tend to associate it with body builders and athletes. However, truth is all health-conscious adults can take these powders as well. The reason is our diet often falls short of the necessary nutrients, leading to us being protein deficient.

Clinical nutritionist Dr Nupur Krishnan was quoted in an article in Hindustan Times as saying: "Protein deficiency causes weakness, anemia, delayed wound healing and a decreased resistance to infection. Low protein intake has also been associated with high incidence of toxemia of pregnancy."

There are a number protein powders available that can bridge the gap. Under the broad umbrella of such powders, are whey isolate proteins. Whey (the liquid part of milk that is separated from the solid curds during the process of making cheese) isolate is a highly filtered form of whey protein. So whether you are a professional body builder or an athlete or an office-going adult, whey isolate protein should be on your radar. We have curated a list of such products available online. Take a look.

Doctor's Choice Isolate Protein with Whey Peptides

This Mango-flavoured powder uses, what the makers call, ‘Enzyme Technology’, which promotes rapid and complete absorption of whey proteins. It ensures that proteins are broken down into the smallest compounds, enabling our body to easily digest and absorb their maximum quantity. This powder contains whey peptides, isolate and fast-acting proteins, which not only promote muscular growth but also hydrate the muscles.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate Blend

This protein blend is available in a number of flavours including Belgian Chocolate, Caffe Latte, Salted Caramel to name a few. This formulation combines two proteins in one powerful blend i.e. ultra filtered whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate, sourced from USA. It can be had by body builders, athletes, fitness professionals and enthusiasts alike to promote muscle growth.

Fast&Up Whey Protein Pure Isolate

This is an extremely low carb whey protein isolate with 26 gm high protein per serving and has been sourced from Europe. This powder has undergone extensive filtration to provide 90% pure protein isolate. It is fast acting, great to taste and is easy to digest. It has no added sugar and is free of any banned substances. Additionally, it also contains a digestive enzyme called Pepzyme AG which helps in preventing any stomach-related issues.

Isopure Low Carb Whey Protein Isolate Powder

This chocolate-flavoured whey protein isolate powder has been formulated with trusted ingredients. It is a vegetarian product, which is low on carbs, has no added sugar and is gluten- and Aspartame-free. It is also a delicious way of supplementing your balanced diet with protein to support an active lifestyle.

