Why endure pain with wax when hair removal creams can do the same without fuss?

Every woman's beauty routine includes removal of unwanted hair, be it from legs, hand or underarms. While waxing is a popular choice as it pulls out hair from deep inside, it also means one has to learn to endure pain. If you are not the sorts who can bear pain, opting for hair removal creams is your best bet. They are painless and finish the job in minutes.

The current pandemic has added to the popularity of such creams, as lockdowns have meant that one can't have the luxury of stepping out and visiting a salon. Such a practice has also been discouraged over social distancing norms. These factors have meant that many women are going in for hair removal creams.

On online e-commerce platforms, a number of such creams are available. Take a look:



1) Veet Silk & Fresh Hair Removal Cream, Sensitive Skin

Products of this brand are hugely popular, whether creams or wax strips. For this discussion, we will stick to creams. On Amazon, there are a number of sub-categories of such creams like those for normal skin, sensitive skin, etc. These are also available in various combo packs.



This cream pack comes with a spatula for spreading it over the skin. Apart from removing hair, this cream also moisturizes the skin, as it is enriched with Aloe Vera and vitamin E, both of which are known for their soothing properties. It takes about 3-6 minutes to complete the job. It removes the shortest of hair, be it from legs, arms, underarms and bikini line.



2) Alite Hair Removal Cream Combo Pack of 2 (60g Each) with Rose Water



This cream is available on Amazon in two combos - pack of 2 and pack 3. This cream removes unwanted hair effortlessly while nourishing the skin. Its overall 10-to-15-minute procedure results in a smoother and softer skin and its effect lasts for about 15 days. This cream is suitable for use on the legs, arms, underarms and bikini line.



3) EVICTION Natural Hair Inhibitor Cream Permanent Reduction & Stop



This cream is slightly different from regular hair removal creams as it is designed to permanently remove hair. Its formula is such that it penetrates deep into the skin at the level of hair follicle sac and restricts the growth of unwanted body hair within 8-10 weeks. This can be used by both men and women. This is a effective way of stopping growth of unwanted hair from any part of body like cheeks hair, hair on lips, above lips, lower lips, hair on chin, below chin, hair on nose, apart from bikini line, arms, legs, chest, forehead and other body parts.



4) Sirona Hair Removal Cream for Women - 100g

This cream does not contain talcum or harmful chemicals. It is ideal for removing hair from bikini line, underarms and legs. It contains natural ingredients like pomegranate extract and peppermint oil that are beneficial for the skin. It removes shortest of hair and is odourless.



