Winters can play havoc with your hair and scalp, try anti-dandruff shampoos

Romance about the winter season is good so long as you are healthy. Dry skin, cold and cough and dandruff are common irritants that dampen the spirits. Dandruff can be rather embarrassing too as it makes the scalp itchy. One tends to constantly scratch one's head, even in public. Aside from that, hair fall increases with dandruff prevalence.

A time-tested formula and wisdom handed down from our grandmothers is to apply oil frequently. However, while oiling the hair is ideal, it is not always convenient, more so, for people on the go. In such cases, having a good anti-dandruff (sometimes medicated too) shampoo can do the trick.

In case you are confused seeing many such products in a super market, we have put together a list which can come handy.

1) Selsun Suspension Anti Dandruff Shampoo

This product helps clear away dandruff flakes, while providing relief from itching and flaking. Available in a small bottle of 130 grams, this shampoo is effective against dandruff and may not require you to apply large volumes of it. It contains selenium sulphide USP 2.5% W/V and buffered Emulsion Base Q.S. However, this being a medicated shampoo, it should ideally be used as directed by a physician. If your problem is acute, you can use it twice weekly for two weeks and then only when necessary.

MRP: ₹348.00Price: ₹295.00

2) Scalpe Pro Anti-dandruff Shampoo

This shampoo comes in a small portion (100 milli litres) but works wonders. It has a triple-action formula - meant to fight dandruff, strengthen hair and to condition it too. It contains climbazole (antifungal agent) +ZPTO (chemical compound used to fight dandruff) which attacks the root cause of dandruff. This shampoo also has piroctone olamine which is known to improve hair shaft thickness and which, in turn, reduces hair fall due to breakage. It also has a conditioning base which ensures no dryness even if you were to use it daily.MRP: ₹185.00Deal price: ₹111.003) Abbott Selsun Selsun Daily Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Here's another anti dandruff shampoo from Selsun. However, unlike the ones listed above, this is meant for daily use. It is a regular shampoo with an added conditioner, which targets the fungi-causing dandruff and gives relief from dandruff-related itching and flaking. It controls excessive oiliness and production of new flakes. It is sulphate free and paraben free and has a gentle fragrance.

MRP: ₹698.00Price: ₹569.004) Sebamed Anti Dandruff Shampoo, 200ml

This unscented shampoo comes in a tiny portion of 200 ml but is just as much effective. It is tailor-made to protect the acid mantle of the scalp (a fine and slightly acidic film on the surface of human skin acting as a barrier against bacteria, viruses and other possible contaminants) for healthy hair. It also helps in securing the pH balance of the skin. It contains piroctone olamine (chemical compound used to treat fungal infection) which aids in gently removing dandruff. This shampoo also has moisturizing and conditioning agents.

