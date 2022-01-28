Winters make our skin dry and flaky, oil-based soaps can help in giving relief

Winter months are happy months in the Indian subcontinent unless you live in the Himalayan regions. There is chill in the air, bright sunlight and flowers and vegetable gardens are in full bloom. The treacherous sun heat is a distant thought as families step out for picnics.

However, this is also the time when many of us suffer from dry skin. Itching, flaky skin, cracked heels, among other issues, can make life difficult. This happens as winter brings about a change in not just temperature, but also the humidity in the air. Moisture is essential for the skin barrier to perform well. Many have observed that the lipids in the skin barrier show a decline in the winter months as compared to summer time.

Very often our habits contribute to aggravating the problem. Excessive use of heaters and warm water for bathing strip the skin of its natural, moisturizing oils. Often additional natural factors such as harsh winds and winter rain play spoilsport.Hence, there is a need to constantly replenish body's oils. External application of oil and cream is one way to doing so. Another way is by using oil-based bathing soaps. We have been seeing glycerine-based soaps in advertisements for long, now explore other options.Amazon has a collection of such soaps that you might want to take a look at. Here you go.

1) Biotique Almond Oil Nourishing Body Soap

This soap has the goodness of Almond oil to soothe rough and irritated skin. Additionally, it also contains a good measure of enriching Coconut oil and Margosa (Neem oil). It also contains a mixed of turmeric and wild turmeric, which repairs the skin and removes tan as well.2) Osia Kumkumadi Oil with Saffron Natural Soap

This soap brings together the goodness of Ayurvedic Kumkumadi oil with saffron. This oil-based soap is great for skin brightening and polishing. Apart from the fact that it is infused with natural oils, it helps tackle pigmentation and fine lines, evens skin tone, treats dark spots and brightens the face. It is paraben-free and sulfate-free.3) Urvija Aloevera Cleanser - Essential oil based Handmade soap

This soap has a high concentration of aloe-vera, which moisturizes skin and is ideal for the winters. It does not irritate the skin as it is free of any synthetic foaming or bleaching agent. It is suitable for dry as well as normal skin. Additionally, it also contains Madhuca (mahua) and lemon essential oils that help reduce spots and blemishes.4) Arasi Soaps Arasi Pure Handmade Coconut Oil Bath Soap

Now enjoy the richness of Coconut oil in the form of a soap. This contains 92% of virgin Coconut oil and 8% sodium hydroxide for saponification (process of converting fat, oil, or lipid into soap). It is prepared by cold process and is cured and preserved for 40 days to become chemical free and 100% safe to use. Apart from providing moisture in the dry months, it also has vitamins and antioxidants that are necessary for skincare and to prevent ageing.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

