With Omicron on the rise, invest in good mask for your children

With the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, creating havoc across the country, it is imperative that we take all necessary precaution to keep the virus at bay. One of the topics being hotly debated is whether or not this variant affects children more as compared to Delta, the previous variant of Covid-19.

It appears that Omicron does affect children more. What is known about Omicron is that it affects the upper respiratory tract and children's respiratory tract is smaller than adults and that makes them more vulnerable to the virus.

Hence, the best defence that parents can offer their children against the virus is to ensure it doesn't get to them. Investing in a good face mask is the way forward.

Thankfully, markets have a huge range of masks, especially designed for children. N 95 masks are the best and now are reusable and washable too. In case, you are keen on picking up some of them, then online platforms offer quite a variety. See here to know more.

1) Naturyz N95 NIOSH &amp;amp;amp; ISO Certified Kids Face Mask with 6 Layer Protection

This multicolour non-woven fabric mask is an N95 mask but is reusable and washable. It is a six-layer mask to give multi-layered filtration protection. This mask is suitable for any face and provides more ventilation space and comfort. It has anadjustable ear-loop which gives comfort and protection by stopping air from entering from any side of it.

2) SWASA Kids N95 Children's Mask FFP2 Class (Without Valve, Pack of 4)

This face mask developed at IIT Kanpur provides 99.9% protection against virus, bacteria, pollen, dust, haze and smoke. It can be reused for 100 hours but it has to be disposed off after that as it is not washable. It does not have a valve and comes in a pack of four colourful masks.3) Hyjiva Disposable Face Mask for Kids &amp; Children

This disposable face mask provides a three-layer protection. It is made from soft odour-less and melt-blown fabric that prevents the inhalation and exhalation of respiratory droplets. The mask is hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin. It is 99% effective against bacterial infection. It is lightweight and add almost no pressure to the face. It comes with an adjustable nose strip that can be bent to follow the contours of your child's face. The soft elastic ear loops fit the ear without any strain.

4) Cenwell Boy's and Girl's Cotton Cute Designer Reusable Washable Breathable Face Mask

This face mask is washable and comes in a pack of five pieces. This is a 3D shape pure cotton N95 Mask for kids. It has an face-friendly design with adjustable ear loops. It is made from soft fabric and can be washed and reused. It provides six layer filtration against bacteria and pollution.

