Worried about cracked heels, dry and dead skin? Foot files can help

There are some parts of the body which need extra and gentle care. One of them is our feet. A lot of issues like dead skin, dryness, calluses, among other things, can make cleaning your feet seem like a huge task. This explains the need to introduce a foot file in your daily beauty care routine.

With the help of this tool you can combat all the aforementioned issues, and get silky soft, smooth, crack-free skin in no time. So, show yourself some love and get home a foot file to maintain better hygiene standards and for a smooth skin.

We have rounded up a few foot files for you which are popular for a reason. Check the list below.

1. Vega Emery Foot File

This dual-sided foot file is sturdy and, at the same time, very lightweight. It helps get rid of calluses easily and treats hard and dry skin. You will experience smooth and soft skin over a period of time. It is made of superior quality and is easy to use.

2. Beauté Secrets Foot File

On both sides of this foot file, you will see different surfaces which help exfoliate your skin. The raised surface with sunflower pattern is designed to get rid of thick calluses and dead skin, whereas the fine-grinding surface helps in getting a more tender and smooth skin. This tool is both solid and durable.

The stainless steel surface is equipped with appropriate blade sharpness which further facilitates in eliminating layers of dried calluses and hard skin. It is made of high-end material and comes with a non-slip frosted texture for better grip. Besides, the handle comes with holes for convenient hanging.

3. Rustic Rituals Double Sided Mild Foot File

This foot scrub pedicure foot file is effective in getting rid of dead skin. It has an ergonomic design which makes it easy to hold and offers better grip. The dual sided foot filer has a bamboo wood handle and also comes with a small string for convenient hanging. Using it daily will eventually result in a smooth and supple skin.

4. Brushman Nickel Callus Remover, Foot File

This foot file has an elegant design and is very lightweight. It is also durable and helps get rid of the dead skin and calluses. Use it daily if you want a smooth, butter-like skin.

