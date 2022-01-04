Worried about hair fall? Try these magic tonics for hair growth

Long and thick hair is every woman's fantasy. Ensuring that there is no receding hairline is something that worries every man. However, modern lifestyle and stress play havoc with our system and the result is dramatic hair fall. In recent times it has been noticed that people experience hair loss as one of the post-Covid symptoms.

While it is always advisable to take your doctor's word on the issue, there are ways to address this issue at an individual level as well. There are many hair oils that can help deal with this issue. Many of these oils are made from a variety of Ayurvedic herbs that aid in hair regrowth. These oils are filled (infused) with ingredients that targets hair growth at the cellular level.

While stepping out of the house to go and explore the markets for such oils and tonics may be a challenge. However, online platforms like Amazon offer a great variety. We have curated a list that you might find handy, check it out.

1) Bella Vita Organic Silkystrong Onion Unisex Hair Oil

B07D9PK6CX

This hair regrowth tonic is filled with the goodness of 16 herbs, coffee beans, Argon, Olive, Almonds and onion. It helps in strengthening the hair from roots. This oil works wonderfully to increase hair volume and length. It also tones down flyaways and gives shiny hair. Additionally, it also repairs split ends, damaged and dry hair.

2) The Man Company Hair Growth Tonic

B08S3M4V7P

This oil with Redensyl (3%) and Jojoba oil increases the strength and volume of hair and controls hair fall. It targets hair growth at the cellular level and is free of any side effects. It regenerates cells and stimulates growth. It also contains vitamins B, C and E, copper and zinc. Jojoba oil prevents hair loss, breakage and thinning of hair.

3) Just Herbs Ayurvedic Bhringraj Hair Oil

B07V5YMR8H

This is an organic cold-pressed oil. Its ingredients include Sesame oil, organic Amla, Henna and Ashwagandha. It is free of petrochemicals, parabens and SLS/SLES. The oil sloughs off the dead skin cells from the scalp, increases blood circulation to roots to improve hair volume.

4) VedicRoots FolliGAIN Hair Vitalizer

B07CYH6BS9

This oil is made from a blend of several botanical extracts and several hair-friendly vitamins and is meant for both (all?) the genders. It tackles multiple hair problems such as premature greying, hair fall and itchy scalp simultaneously. It also helps repair damaged hair and replenishes nutritional needs, thereby revitalising it. It also protects hair from harsh weather conditions and helps improve lustre and volume of hair. Besides, it also strengthens hair follicles.





