Worried about oily skin and pimples? Take to non-greasy face creams 

Oily skin can make life miserable for all. Barring the winter months, through the long Indian summer and monsoon months subsequently, oily skin can play havoc with our skin. Pimples on the face can be hugely embarrassing and painful too. Besides, the face will always look greasy and shiny. If you have a T-zone oily skin type, life is bound to be tougher as the T-zone will always remain oily while the rest of the face will be dry and will need some form of cream application. In all such cases, opting for a cream which is non-greasy yet packs in the vitals for sound skin health is a must.
Thankfully, there are a number of products in the market that provide a fix to this problem. These are creams that are gentle on the skin, are lightweight and absorb quickly into the skin. Many of them come with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities that protect the skin against infections. Most of these are non-sticky and do not clog pores on the skin either.
We have shortlisted a bunch of such creams that are available online and are a safe bet for anyone with oily skin and troubled with the issue of pimples.
Biotique Vitamin C Non Greasy Face Cream
This cream has been formulated to rejuvenate and brighten the face. Rich in vitamin C, its natural formulation helps give a youthful and naturally radiant skin. It helps reduce signs of aging and brightens skin tone. This vitamin C cream has a perfect texture that can blend well with all skin types, be it dry, oily, combination or acne prone. Its consistency is neither too watery nor too greasy. It is perfect for optimum hydration. This cream penetrates deep within the layers of the skin. It is not a formula that will just act on the surface. Instead it purifies and nourishes the skin from deep within, making it look luminous.
Jovees Ayurveda Neem & Long Pepper Anti Acne and Pimple Cream
This cream is particularly suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. Long pepper present in it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps exfoliate dead skin and improves blood circulation on the face. Apart from long pepper oil, the cream also has the richness of clove oil, neem oil, tea tree oil, wintergreen oil and beewax. It is particularly good for scars, redness, acne, inflammation among other issues.
Garnier Men Acno Fight Pimple Clearing Whitening Day Cream
This cream is specially designed to work wonders on different aspects of face issues - it works on clearing acne and on reducing dark spots, which result into a clear and bright face. This pimple-clearing whitening day cream contains salicylic acid (0.2% WW; known for its pimple treatment qualities).
Mystiq Living Specials - Green Tea Clarity - Acne Gel Cream
This quick-absorbing gel cream, is particularly suited for oily and acne-prone skin. This is an all-weather cream which clarifies, hydrates and purifies skin, removes acne spots and pimples. It contains the goodness of Green Tea, Chamomile and Tea Tree extracts. It is free of paraben, silicones and any other nasty chemicals.
