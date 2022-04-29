Worried about oily skin in summer? Take to compact powder to look fresh

Summary:
Among the many challenges in summer is the problem of oily skin. Most people with normal to combination skin face the problem of excessive oily skin in this season. This happens because hot and humid weather leads to an increase in the production of oil from the sebaceous glands. This, in turn, increases the greasiness on the skin. The fallout of it can be acne and pimples. While there are many ways to deal with the problem like frequently washing one's face with a face wash or applying face masks, a simple and effective way to deal with this problem is to use compact powder.
This makeup powder is so formulated that it absorbs excess oil from the skin, leaving it looking radiant and bright. It also forms a protective later on the skin and shields it from sun damage as it comes with ultra violet filters. Now ditch all other makeup items and feel bright and lovely with just a dab of compact powder on your face. The good news is that you can carry it in your purse or hand bag and apply it after gaps, every time you feel that you need to reapply.
We have curated a list of compact powders from established makeup brands that you must consider before buying it.
Maybelline New York Fit Me
This matte finish and poreless compact powder mattifies skin to give you a natural look. It is ideally suited for women with normal to oily skin. The Perlite (substance used in cosmetics) in this powder absorbs oil and sweat to give a long-lasting shine while its blurring micro-powder minimises the appearance of pores. It helps you stay fresh for as many as 12 hours and is suitable for everyday use.
Lakmé Perfect Radiance Compact Powder
This powder forms a protective layer over the skin and protects it from harmful UVA and UVB rays. It is enriched with vitamins, has the goodness of multiple minerals and contains skin brightening pearls (pearls are known for lightening your skin tone naturally). It blends effortlessly into the skin. The vitamin B3, present in it, is proven to visibly lighten skin tone.
Insight Cosmetics Compact
This powder from Insight is available in a bottle as loose powder. It is so made that not only does it give a natural glow to the skin, it also works as a colour corrector. It has a matte finish and absorbs excess oil. This powder is paraben free.
Colorbar Radiant White UV Compact Powder
This compact powder, which comes in the shade beige, protects the skin from forming dark spots, pigmentation and premature ageing. It contains SPF 18 for sun protection. It is so designed to give you visible fairness and brightness. It has nourishing and anti-ageing properties.
