Worried about oily skin in summer? Take to compact powder to look fresh

Among the many challenges in summer is the problem of oily skin. Most people with normal to combination skin face the problem of excessive oily skin in this season. This happens because hot and humid weather leads to an increase in the production of oil from the sebaceous glands. This, in turn, increases the greasiness on the skin. The fallout of it can be acne and pimples. While there are many ways to deal with the problem like frequently washing one's face with a face wash or applying face masks, a simple and effective way to deal with this problem is to use compact powder.

This makeup powder is so formulated that it absorbs excess oil from the skin, leaving it looking radiant and bright. It also forms a protective later on the skin and shields it from sun damage as it comes with ultra violet filters. Now ditch all other makeup items and feel bright and lovely with just a dab of compact powder on your face. The good news is that you can carry it in your purse or hand bag and apply it after gaps, every time you feel that you need to reapply.

We have curated a list of compact powders from established makeup brands that you must consider before buying it.

Maybelline New York Fit Me

This matte finish and poreless compact powder mattifies skin to give you a natural look. It is ideally suited for women with normal to oily skin. The Perlite (substance used in cosmetics) in this powder absorbs oil and sweat to give a long-lasting shine while its blurring micro-powder minimises the appearance of pores. It helps you stay fresh for as many as 12 hours and is suitable for everyday use.