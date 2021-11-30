Worried about postpartum belly fat? Let slimming belts come to your rescue

While pregnancy and the idea of an infant in one's arms is one of the most basic urges known to the human race, dealing with post pregnancy issues is something every woman instinctively understands. While a lot of debate is centered around what happens to a woman's body during pregnancy, relatively less amount of focus is given to what happens to her body after delivery.

Thankfully, all that is changing now with the world acknowledging that women need to take special care after delivering a baby. One of the biggest concerns is dealing with post pregnancy fat. Most of it is centered around the belly. While caring for the newborn naturally takes precedence over everything else, the truth is most women go into depression over body image issues.

However, if one were to seek proactively, there are solutions available. If post partum belly fat is your concern, then slimming belts offer convenient solutions. In case, you are in the mood to try out, here's a list to check out.

1) IMPORTIKAAH Postpartum 3-in-1 Girdles Wrap– Waist + Pelvis Pregnant Post Pregnancy Slimming Belt

The 3-in-1 c-section bodysuit is designed to get you back in shape in no time. Its benefits include reduction of swelling, providing support to core abdominal muscles and speeding up shrinkage of the uterus to its original size. It comes as 3-in-1 girdle wrap with belts for stomach, waist and pelvic regions. The belly belt shrinks stomach to prevent organs from sagging, waist belt facilitates uterine contractions and pelvic belt corrects pelvic positions.



MRP: ₹2,499.00

Price: ₹1,999.00



2) 9happymonths Women's 3 in 1 Maternity Postpartum Belly Support Band/Recovery Belly/Waist/Pelvis Belt

This postpartum belly belt is a 3-in1 set which consists of a belly belt, waist belt and a pelvis belt. Apart from restoring body shape and easing postpartum discomfort, this set helps restore a women's self confidence. This belt can also be used by any person who has undergone a surgical operation resulting in loose skin and back pain. It is made with breathable cotton fabric, which is smooth and is easy on a mother breastfeeding her baby.



MRP: ₹3,999.00

Price: ₹2,499.00



3) Mommy Fash'n Women's 3 in 1 Postpartum Belly Support Recovery Wrap

This 3-in-1 set comes with three belts - belly, waist and pelvic belts. The set is soft to touch and thus prevents skin irritation. The pelvis belt helps the pelvic region to get back to its original shape, which widens during childbirth.



MRP: ₹2,999.00

Price: ₹1,499.00



4) 3 in 1 Postpartum Support Belt

This maternity belt comes as a 3-in1 belt set. Its belly belt helps in getting your stomach and muscles back to normal. Waist belt facilitates flattening of the belly and in providing relief from back pain. Finally, the pelvis belt speeds up the contraction of pelvis and corrects pelvis position. It is made from elastic mesh and soft fabric that prevent skin irritation.

MRP: ₹1,999.00

Price: ₹1,099.00



