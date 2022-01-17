Worried about your weight? Good way to lose fat is to detoxify your body

The issue of weight gain has plagued many people over several decades now. Blame it on our sedentary lifestyle, our collective lack of physical work culture, or our dietary choices with some many packaged food varieties flooding the market, humanity is faced with the daunting lifestyle disease of obesity.

From high school and college-going girls obsessing about their weight, young mothers struggling with post partum fat, professionals worried about their beer belly to couch potatoes wondering where to even begin, this challenge looks almost insurmountable.

Many have taken to gym and spent hours sweating it out with little effect. Many others have taken to experimentation with various fancy diets with no major success. However, a simple yet effective way could be to detoxify the body. There are juices available in the market that help get rid of toxins that store fat and help in weight management. It is about time, you gave it a thought.

In case, you are convinced that this might be a way forward, Amazon has few products online which help do just that. Check them out.

1) Nutriorg Obesity Care Juice





B01H25XWRI

This juice has been produced using a bunch of healing and natural products that help in weight management. These include Garcinia Cambogia (this works by reducing body's ability to store fat through appetite control and it also contains a significant amount of vitamin C), Commiphora Mukul (this maintains healthy metabolism and removes toxins from the system), Green Tea (This magic ingredient is known to boost the metabolic rate and enhance fat burning in a short period. It also comes packed with powerful antioxidants.) and Gurmar (which controls the blood sugar levels and hence decreases cravings for sweets and consequently reduces appetite). Additionally, it also has Amla, rich in vitamin C and minerals and one that gives a lot of energy.

2) Guduchi Obesity and Hypothyroid

B096839VH9

This drink is available as a cure for a number of lifestyle diseases such as hypothyroid, diabetes, high cholesterol and weakening of nerve. For this discussion, we have considered the one meant for hypothyroid. This comes in a pack of three - Obesidat and NAV-C Capsules with Giloy juice. Obesidat is an Ayurvedic medicine meant for weight loss. It works by removing unwanted fat by correcting the cell-to-cell metabolism of an individual. While NAV-C capsules help regulate the functioning of the thyroid gland, Giloy Jamoon juice boosts immunity and metabolism of the body, further helping one lose weight.

3) Leno Drink – Obesity

B092MY3JVM

This wonder drink is also an Ayurvedic drink that helps both in weight and cholesterol reduction. It has phenols which helps reduce weight. It is an excellent digestive and improves fat metabolism and has antioxidant properties too. Additionally, it protects liver, helps fight urinary infections and is an immuno-modulator.



4) Kapiva Get Slim Juice

B07DRB3D5Z

This juice has the goodness of 12 Ayurvedic herbs, helps in weight management and is an digestion stimulation. Using herbs like San Beej, Erandmool, Daruharidr, among others, it offers many health benefits. Its sustained use can improve functioning of the digestive system. It has antioxidant properties as well; Sanbeej, also known as sunflower seeds, helps purify blood, improves cardiovascular functions and manages blood sugar levels.

