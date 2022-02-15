Worried that yellow teeth will ruin picture? Take to these whitening toothpastes

Are you shy of smiling your happy and bright smile, because you're afraid your yellow teeth will ruin the picture? Fret not. It is a commonplace problem and one which has a super easy solution too. As a person grows older, their enamel starts to wear away from chewing. Another reason is consumption of a range of food and drinks that cause teeth to turn yellow. Genetics too could be one of the reasons behind this occurrence. However, you can restore the natural white colour of your teeth by opting for the right toothpaste. There are many such toothpastes available on Amazon which are formulated to promote whitening of teeth.



We have rounded up some products from prominent and trusted brands which offer a host of dental benefits. From gradually improving the colour of your teeth, protecting and strengthening enamel, fighting cavities, removing stains to promoting fresh breath, the products do all this and more. Want to reclaim your confidence and smile your wide smile without being self-conscious? Then switch to these toothpastes. Scroll down to take a look.



1. Colgate Visible White Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

B086Q88V9H

This pack consists of four toothpastes which are formulated to protect enamel, accelerate whitening of teeth and remove stubborn stains from teeth. The toothpastes come infused with the goodness of mint flavour and the claim is it can result in one shade whiter teeth in just a week's time if used as per directions on the pack. It also helps in fighting cavities and in removing plaque. After every brush, you will feel fresh and bright, thanks to its enriching flavour that has a positive effect on one's senses and one's breath. A 100% vegetarian product, it is also gluten-free.





2. Himalaya Herbals Sparkling White Toothpaste for Whitening - 150 g (Pack of 2)

B01MV52HQI

This toothpaste is enriched with the goodness of almond, clove and cinnamon. It comes with the promise of promoting whitening of your teeth and fighting germs. A product from a trusted brand Himalaya Herbals, after every brush one is likely to feel sprightly and fresh. Besides promoting strong teeth, it also freshens one's breath.



3. Crest Fluoride 3D Mint Whitening Toothpaste (3.5OZ) - Pack of 2

B019FGCM00

This toothpaste comes in a pack of two. It has an invigorating mint flavour and helps whiten the teeth by removing up to 80% of surface stains. Besides protecting teeth from future stains, it also helps in strengthening of teeth and tooth enamel. It contains fluoride, which helps in safeguarding teeth from cavities.

4. Sensodyne Toothpaste: Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste to restore natural whiteness, Dentist Recommended Brand, 70gm

B01F3E7KOG

This toothpaste from Sensodyne is recommended by dentists and is particularly good for twin purposes. First, it helps in relieving tooth sensitivity. Second, it accelerates the process of restoring natural whiteness of the teeth. It removes the surface stains effectively and help in strengthening of teeth too. It contains fluoride, which ensures in keeping decaying of teeth at bay. Also, it promotes good breath.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.