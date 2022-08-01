Wrist band for gym: A gym essential which is often overlooked

Summary:
Think of the time when you decided to join the gym. Among the things you thought of investing in would have been the following - a track bottom/track suit, t-shirt, sports shoes, a pair of socks, towel, water/energy drink bottle, track kit bag and a fresh pair of change. However, there are gym essentials that we often overlook and that are wrist band and gym gloves. For this discussion, we shall pick only wrist bands.
Why do one need a wrist band? Some gym exercises particularly weight training can put immense strain on our wrists. Pain in carpal tunnel is a standard gym related injury. There are others too. Wearing a wrist band helps prevent such injuries. What many may not be aware is that these bands can be used for people suffering from arthritis.
If you are keen, then we have listed a bunch of wrist bands from Amazon. They are of good quality and some of them have discounts of up to 48%. See here.
AccuSure Fitness Exercise Wrist Wrap Bands
This wrist band is ideal to deal with carpal tunnel problem, tendinitis and arthritis. This product is so designed to help give relief from pain by applying pressure on the injured wrist. It comes with elastic wrist wrap with thumb. It is made of high grade elastic bonded to nylon and has a 4-way stretch. It comes with excellent durability, strong compression and appealing aesthetics.
Nivia 11041 Cotton Thumb Wrist Support
This wrist band is made of high elasticity polyester material which allows for either a loose or snug fit without cutting off circulation and permeability. It is meant to give strong grip. Its thumb loop makes band easy to put on. Its stable wrist positions insure comfortable fit. Whether you’re recovering from an injury or pushing yourself to the limit, the wraps will brace your wrists and protect them from further injury. It is made from durable high-elastic and moisture-wicking material.
Strauss Wrist Support Brace
This wrist strap helps protect and stabilize your wrist and is perfect for working out, tennis, gym, golf and other sports. Thanks to its gentle compression and pressure, this wrist brace is designed to relieve wrist pain. It is of great use for pain relief to those suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome and injured wrists. This adjustable wrist wrap is made of neoprene-blend materials and is designed for extra support, soothing warmth and comfort.
Wonder Care Cockup Splint Wrist Brace
This band stabilizes your wrist in a comfortable straight position and mimimizes the movement which gives relief in carpal nerve pain. It improves the blood circulation in your wrist and provides a support to your wrist, palm and thumb and eases the pain in wrist muscles. It supports injured wrist while maintaining full range of movement of thumb and fingers. It helps in giving relief from wrist pain, tingling and numbness.
HealthHike Cotton Wrist Support Band
This band is ideal for weightlifters, powerlifters and bodybuilders. If you are a regular at the gym, then you would know that overhead or shoulder presses, bench presses, cleans and jerks among others can put pressure on the wrists. This band, strongly reinforced thumb loops and good quality velcro closure, keeps the wrap in place on your hand and wrist no matter the weights. It is also skin-friendly, sweat absorbent as well as washable.
