Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Wrist bands for pain relief: Big help to gym goers, people addicted to phone

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 02, 2022 17:49 IST

Summary:

Wrist bands are a useful tool for all gym goers as wrist comes under pressure during many of the exercises such as weight training. People suffering from arthritis can also get benefit.

Gym goers and those who use laptops and phones too much can find wrist bands useful.

If you are a regular in the gym or have been facing arthritis pain for years, then this product is for you - wrist band. Just what is it? You may have seen sports stars wear one during a match. Or if you are gym goer, then you may have seen many enthusiasts wear them.

Wrist pain can have several reasons. As per American health care, education and research centre, Mayo Clinic, wrist pain can be caused due to “repetitive stress, arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome.” Among gym goers, for instance, carpal tunnel syndrome, is a commonly-occurring injury. These days, youngsters who use phones, tablets and laptops all the time also complain of wrist pain.

While any form of injury requires us to take a doctor's view and to follow his or her advice and prescription, one can use a wrist band for minor aches and pains based on one's judgement. Else, if your doctor was to prescribe you to wear one, Amazon is a correct place to order them from.

We have curated a list of such wrist bands which we think you will find useful. Do check them out.

Relief Carpal Tunnel Wrist Brace

This wrist band is designed to give support and stability to the wrist by incorporating a medical grade and ergonomically positioned splint. This band makes it hard to move the wrist (basically immobilizes it) while ensuring that full movement to the thumb and the finger is normal. It keeps the wrist in a functional or the ‘dorsi-flexion’ position. Thanks to its medical-grade fabric, it provides therapeutic heat retention while providing firm compression and soft tissue support.

Relief Carpal Tunnel Wrist Brace - Black (Right)
495
Buy now

Strauss Wrist Support Brace

If you are into sports in a major way or are an enthusiast, you should be prepared for some form of injury. This wrist strap protects and stabilizes the wrist and is perfect for working out, tennis, gym, golf or any other sports activity. It is designed to relieve wrist pain with gentle compression and pressure and is particularly useful in giving relief from carpal tunnel syndrome, TFCC (kind of injury) wrist and injured wrists.

Strauss Wrist Support Pair (Free Size, Black)
54% off
262 575
Buy now

Tynor Wrist Brace

This wrist band is so designed to provide the required compression to relieve pain and inflammation. Its thumb opening is so designed to give free movement of thumb and fingers. The makers say this product is useful in post-operative and post cast care as well. It also prevents injury during exercise and games. It uses quality material to provide good compressive strength and retains shape and size for a long time.

Tynor Wrist Brace with Thumb, Grey, Universal Size, 1 Unit
205
Buy now

Hexafit Pain Relief Wrist Brace

This is a lightweight and free-size wrist band. It is soft and comfortable and gives controlled compression. Made from breathable neoprene material, it retains heat, prevents skin irritation, absorb sweat quickly and make the wrist comfortable. It is designed to reduce wrist pain from joint inflammation, carpal tunnel syndrome and even arthritis and provides wrist support. It can also be used to help reduce strain caused by repetitive movements at the wrist associated with typing, writing and other occupational or sporting activities.

Hexafit Pain Relief Wrist Brace Thumb Support Elasticized-Fabric Binder For Wrist Injuries & Flexion - (Universal Size)
23% off
199 260
Buy now

Nucarture Wrist Support

This band is ideal for healing carpal tunnel syndrome, wrist sprain, weak wrists, injured hand, ligament strains, repetitive strain and tendon injuries, prevention and healing of sports injuries, post cast healing and even Rheumatoid arthritis, claim the makers. It is lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear and night use. This band comes with a breathable and sweat-reducing inner lining which is extremely comfortable.

NUCARTURE® Wrist support for pain relief carpal tunnel splint left-hand thumb support for Men and Women tunnel syndrome wrist thumb brace (Right Hand)
42% off
582 1,000
Buy now

 

 

Price of wrist bands at a glance: 

ProductPrice
Relief Carpal Tunnel Wrist Brace - Black 495.00
 Strauss Wrist Support Brace  575.00
 Tynor Wrist Brace   205.00
 Hexafit Pain Relief Wrist Brace  260.00
 NUCARTURE Wrist Support  1,000.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 5G mobile phones to check out this season
Nike shoes for men are clear winner in terms of style and comfort 
Adidas shoes for men offer durability and style in equal measure
Xiaomi phones under 15,000 are budget-friendly and pack in decent features
Best Windows mobiles phones in India
health and beauty FOR LESS