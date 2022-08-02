Wrist bands for pain relief: Big help to gym goers, people addicted to phone

Gym goers and those who use laptops and phones too much can find wrist bands useful.

If you are a regular in the gym or have been facing arthritis pain for years, then this product is for you - wrist band. Just what is it? You may have seen sports stars wear one during a match. Or if you are gym goer, then you may have seen many enthusiasts wear them.

Wrist pain can have several reasons. As per American health care, education and research centre, Mayo Clinic, wrist pain can be caused due to “repetitive stress, arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome.” Among gym goers, for instance, carpal tunnel syndrome, is a commonly-occurring injury. These days, youngsters who use phones, tablets and laptops all the time also complain of wrist pain.

While any form of injury requires us to take a doctor's view and to follow his or her advice and prescription, one can use a wrist band for minor aches and pains based on one's judgement.



Relief Carpal Tunnel Wrist Brace

This wrist band is designed to give support and stability to the wrist by incorporating a medical grade and ergonomically positioned splint. This band makes it hard to move the wrist (basically immobilizes it) while ensuring that full movement to the thumb and the finger is normal. It keeps the wrist in a functional or the ‘dorsi-flexion’ position. Thanks to its medical-grade fabric, it provides therapeutic heat retention while providing firm compression and soft tissue support.