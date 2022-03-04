Yogurts are good in all seasons, they work well in hot Indian summer too

Indian summer months can be punishing. The heat and sweat can kill the spirit of the toughest. Add to that dehydration and life can be difficult. Besides, these can lead to health issues as well. One of the ways to deal with it is to keep our internal system cool. And one of best and effective ways to do so is to include curd into your dietary regimen.

In recent years, we often hear of yogurt. What is it? Often it is thought to be curd in another form. Yogurt is a dairy product made by fermenting milk with a yogurt culture. It provides protein and calcium, and it enhances healthy gut bacteria. Like curd, this too is ideal to consume in summer months and this too has many digestive benefits. Yoghurt, therefore, is a complete superfood.

There are many options available today in the market and the good news is that many are available on online platforms like Amazon too. So, now you can order them online - you just have to watch out for their date of expiry and order accordingly.

If we have convinced you to give it a shot, then here are some options to consider.

B094K1GWTY

This yogurt is high on protein content and low on sugar percentage. It contains no preservatives or added colours; just fresh fruits. It follows a traditional Greek recipe and is made in small batches. This gives it an unparalleled taste and texture. This is versatile product and can be eaten any time of the day. It is also a perfect snack, meal accompaniment, and a good ingredient for smoothies, breakfast bowls, salads, dips etc. The good news is it is available in a host of different flavours too such as mango, strawberry, blueberry, and peach. Apart from these, it is also available in its natural form, without any flavour.

B0769SQJ9W

There is another company that makes yogurt using traditional Greek recipe. This yogurt too is low on fat and high on protein; it is delicious and thick. It uses natural ingredients and has no preservatives. This yogurt too is available in a host of flavours such as vanilla bean, blueberry, strawberry, mixed berries to name a few. Other than these, it is also available as plain yogurt in fruit flavour. The fruit yogurt has up to 100 million probiotics contained in it.

B077RBTNPK

This brand produces yogurt too apart from other dairy products. It is made using real fruits. What's more is that it contains no preservatives. It is available in raspberry flavour and is a healthy snack option.

B09B57Q89F

Now, if you are among those who is wary of buying readymade products, then perhaps it is ideal for you to prepare it yourself. The good news is that there are yogurt culture capsules available online, with the help of which you can prepare good yogurt at home.

This brand's vegan Yogurt culture contains 30 capsules and each capsule make 500ml of Yogurt. It can even be consumed directly. This product contains a blend of many good bacteria.



