Your dental health needs attention, try these toothpastes for sensitive teeth

In recent times, the focus on health and wellness has been significant. The idea being it is better to promote practice of leading a healthy lifestyle rather than get into health scare and find solutions later. From talk on the need to have multivitamins to boost immunity, the impetus on protein consumption to the presence of a plethora of products promoting heart, joints, liver and other vital organs' health, the focus on good health is paramount.

However, in all this, we tend to give our dental health and hygiene a low priority. The truth is our mouth and teeth can face a host of issues including toothache, cavities, stained teeth, dental plaque, sensitivity to cold, food deposit (and the need to floss our teeth), among other problems. A good way to combat a majority of these issues is to take care of your teeth in earnest. And helping one do so is a good toothpaste. In specific cases like sensitive teeth, you may need specialised toothpaste and a doctor's take is advised, but for most others, regular dental health best practices go a long way in dealing with such issues.

Thankfully, Amazon has a plethora of options with regard to toothpaste. In case you find it confusing to make a start, we have curated a list of such toothpastes that you will find handy.

1) Sensodyne Sensitivity Relief Toothpaste: Repair & Protect Sensitive Toothpaste for daily repair

Sensitive teeth are a commonly-occurring issue with many. It implies that every time you have something cold or hot, you experience pain. There can be several reasons for it such as tooth decay, broken or chipped teeth and too thin enamel. Sometimes, bad habits too can cause issues - brushing too hard, using harsh toothpaste or even eating or drinking acidic foods and beverages can lead to trouble. This toothpaste is powered by Novamin, which not only provides relief to sensitive teeth, but also helps repair the sensitive areas of the tooth. The formulation creates a harder reparative layer over the vulnerable areas of your sensitive tooth.

2) Dente91 Cool Mint Toothpaste

This toothpaste helps reduce tooth sensitivity and dental caries. It also helps in removal of plaque and surface stain. It makes the teeth enamel harder and better, giving instant relief from pain and sensitivity, and removes debris.

3) Meswak Complete Oral Care Toothpaste with Tooth Decay Prevention

This Dabur product is made from the extracts of Miswak herb (Salvadora Persica). It is very effective against all kinds of teeth-related issues such as tooth decay, stain removal and cavity formation. It also helps in gum protection and plaque removal.

4) Colgate Charcoal Clean Black Gel whitening Toothpaste

This toothpaste contains bamboo charcoal and Wintergreen mint - while the former is known for its cleaning properties, mint gives a refreshing taste to the mouth. It is an anti-cavity toothpaste, providing freshness and whitening teeth when used regularly. This toothpaste prevents tooth decay, gum disease and bad breath.

