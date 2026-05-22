Add a vintage touch to your home decor with heritage swings, diwans and tiled tables for timeless charm
Vintage furniture adds warmth through carved wood, reclaimed pieces and nostalgic designs, bringing character, craftsmanship and timeless elegance to interiors.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Mid-Century Modern TV Stand, Walnut Brown Wood, Rattan Cane Door Panels, Storage Cabinet with Shelves
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Willa Wood Mid-Century Modern TV Stand with Rattan Door, Natural Solid Wood, 145x50x40 cm, Glass Panel, 2 Drawers, Rectangular Storage Cabinet
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bme Jasper Premium Solid Wood, 10 Minutes Assembly (Legs Only), Aesthetic Rattan Doors, Mid Century Entertainment Center for Living Room, TV Stand for 65 TV, Dark Chocolate
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Streem Furniture Solid Wooden Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room, Drawing Room, Office & Lounge, Storage Type: 2 Doors & 3 Drawers (Natural)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Suryavanshi Sheesham Wood Sideboard Cabinet with Natural Cane Doors, 3 Drawers & 2 Storage Cabinets | Mid Century Modern Buffet Cabinet for Living Room, Dining Room & Entryway | Natual Finish
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
THE KASHTH Premium Solid Wood, 10 Minutes Assembly (Legs Only), Aesthetic Rattan Doors, Mid Century Entertainment Center for Living Room, TV Stand for 65 TV, Dark Chocolate (Honey Colour)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Shopify Wooden Stool-Natural Wood Antique Look Side Table with 4 Drawer for Living Room (Brown, 14 x 14 x 21 inch) || AS09
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FURNSTREET FURNITURE Chest of Drawers with 3 Drawers Grey Carved Flower Mango Wood Solid - 40D x 90W x 82H Centimeters
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Kraft Bazaar Solid Wooden Atlanta Chest of Drawers | Chest of Drawer with Natural Cane/Rattan | Drawer Chest with 3 Drawers | Wooden Storage Cabinet | Mango Wood, Light Brown Finish
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MAYOOR ART Tall Wooden Chest of Drawers | Multipurpose Console Dresser with 5-Compartment Storage Cabinet with Rattan Cane Design for Bedroom, Living Room & Office | Solid Sheesham Wood
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Chestify furniture Chest of Drawers | Multipurpose Console Dresser with 5-Compartment Storage Cabinet with Modern Design for Bedroom, Living Room & Office | Solid Sheesham Wood, Walnut Finish (Steven)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
SHREE NATURAL® Solid Sheesham Wood Cane Sideboard with 3 Drawers and 3 Ratan Cane Door for Home | Cane Chest of Drawers | Wooden Cane Kitchen Cabinet for Home (Walnuts)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Novae Solid Sheesham Wood Storage Trunk | Wooden Box Chest for Clothes Linen Storage for Bedroom Living Room and Home (Walnut Finish)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DIGGY ARTS Antique Treasure Chest | Handmade Sandook Box | Sheesham Wood, Vintage Brass Latch and Handles | Large Jewellery & Keepsake Box | Pirate Theme Party | 12.8 x 9.5 x 11 inches, 3 kgs
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Royal Ambience Solid Sheesham Wood Swing/Jhula for Home, Living Room and Balcony - Radhe
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
VNF S.S Hanging Swing Chair for Adults - Silver Finish | Hammock Hanging Swing for Balcony, Home Indoor & Outdoor Area | Strong and Durable Washable Jhula | Rust-Free Stainless Steel Swing - 3 Feet
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Royal Ambience Wooden Swing For Home, Reversible Cane Jhula With Brass Coated Chain (Sheesham Wood) -Ovi, 132 CM, 58 CM, 45 Cm
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Rask Wood Wooden Swing for Balcony | House Swings for Living Room | Wooden Hammock Swing Sofa with Chain & Complete Accessories for Indoor, Outdoor, Balcony & Garden | Sheesham Wood, Walnut Finish
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Onlinecraft Wooden Pedestal Side Table – Vintage Round 12 x 12 x 23End Table Coffee, Side Table for Living Room, Bedroom, Balcony – Handcrafted Accent Table with Distressed Finish (Sage Green)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Modern Wooden Pedestal Side Table | Bedroom & Home Decor Round Pedestal Side Table ? Solid Wood Accent End Table for Living Room, Bedroom, Balcony & Corner Decor | Classic Vintage Design CC Brown
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DECORVAIZ Sheesham Wooden Classic Modern End Coffee Table for Living Room - Brown
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Woodilla Wooden Handcrafted Side Table with Lattice Floral Design | Decorative Antique Style Stool, Coffee Table & Storage Stool for Living Room | Fancy Designer Wooden Foot Rest | 12x12x12 Inch
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LUXURY ARTS - Wooden Stool-Natural Wood Antique Look Side Table End Table for Living Room, Multipurpose Antiqe Look, Mango Wood, Coffee Table with Drawer Storage Furniture
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WOODVOKES Solid Sheesham Wood Single Bed Without Storage, Diwan for Bedroom, Livingroom and Home Palang
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DAKSHAYANI HANDICRAFT Sheesham Solid Wood Diwan with Cushion Seating – Handcrafted, Durable, and Elegant Traditional Design for Living Room, Bedroom, or Lounge (S1, Walnut)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FURNWEAVE Solid Sheesham Wood Charpai Khat | Handcrafted Daybed Khatiya Charpai with Cotton Rope | Traditional Khat Bed Wooden Diwan Cot for Living Room | 6X3 Feet (Dori 17)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TIMBROOT Wooden Divan Bed for Living Room | Royal Wood Sofa Divan | Sheesham Wood Cane Sofa | Handcrafted Cane Daybed Wood | Antique Wooden Couch for Living Room (Honey Finish)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
If you have lived in South Delhi and have a love for old and antique furniture, you have probably heard of Amar Colony. Over the years in Delhi, I spent time wandering through shops in Lajpat Nagar filled with broken vintage pieces or exploring Amar Colony market, known for its beautiful old furniture. I once asked a shop owner where he sourced his pieces from. He told me many came from Rajasthan, often from families who may have enjoyed more prosperous times in the past but found maintaining such a lifestyle increasingly expensive. The charm, however, was unmatched — tiled tables, storage trunks with ornate handles, mid-century teak and cane sofa sets, planter’s chairs and heritage swings. In later years, I also explored the Ghitorni region, another place where old furniture and hidden gems often turn up. Years later, I restored my mother’s 60-year-old twin bed, which I hope lasts another 30 years.
Not everyone has the time to explore and discover hidden gems. While slow shopping has its charm, Amazon can also surprise you with stunning antique furniture finds. Let’s explore.
Mid-century Cabinet
A mid-century cabinet has a timeless appeal that sits comfortably across different interiors. Clean lines, warm wooden finishes and understated detailing give it character without feeling excessive. Whether used for storage, displaying collectibles or adding visual interest to a room, it brings a quiet charm that often makes older furniture styles feel relevant even today.
Chest of drawers
An old favourite from our grandparents’ era, a chest of drawers is instantly recognisable. It is one of those furniture pieces that combines practicality with old-world charm effortlessly. Beyond offering useful storage, carved details, vintage handles and rich wooden finishes can turn it into a statement piece, adding warmth and character while making even a functional addition feel distinctive within a space.
Wooden storage trunk
Remember the times when our grandmothers would bring out old copper vessels or a 50-year-old silk saree from that wooden storage trunk and everyone would let out a collective sigh? In earlier times, a good wooden storage trunk was almost a household essential. Beyond storage, it held stories, memories and forgotten treasures, making it much more than just another piece of furniture.{{/usCountry}}
Remember the times when our grandmothers would bring out old copper vessels or a 50-year-old silk saree from that wooden storage trunk and everyone would let out a collective sigh? In earlier times, a good wooden storage trunk was almost a household essential. Beyond storage, it held stories, memories and forgotten treasures, making it much more than just another piece of furniture.{{/usCountry}}
Heritage Swing{{/usCountry}}
Heritage Swing{{/usCountry}}
If one has noticed, many South Indian films feature a large swing in the family courtyard or the adjoining verandah. It is not simply a prop. In many South Indian homes, a sturdy and ornate swing is almost essential. Think of Chettinad heritage swings or the beautiful jhoolas seen in Rajasthan havelis. These were never merely furniture pieces, but spaces to unwind, reflect, relax and spend unhurried moments with family.
Vintage tiled table
Vintage tiled table brings back the memory of a striking hexagonal design often seen in older homes. Its intricate inlay work, inspired by motifs reminiscent of the Taj Mahal, with semi-precious stones forming delicate floral and tendril patterns, is truly remarkable. Amazon may not always offer exact replicas, but several vintage-inspired tiled tables are available today, each carrying a touch of heritage, craftsmanship and enduring aesthetic appeal.
Traditional diwan
A traditional diwan has always been an important part of many middle-class homes. When money was tight and a fancy sofa set felt like a luxury, wooden trunks often ended up doubling as seating in drawing rooms. Thankfully, improvisation is not always necessary. A traditional diwan is easily available and fits perfectly, offering a low wooden frame, firm cushioning and space-saving design. It also carries a distinct vintage feel, adding warmth and old-world character to any living space.
Similar articles for you
5 coffee tables with 4-star Amazon ratings: Simplify your search with our picks for your next cuppa!
How to give your home an old-school upgrade: Vintage style picks from a design enthusiast
Looking for recliners for your living room? Picks from Amazon that you can order for under ₹20000
-
What is vintage furniture?
Furniture reflecting past eras, design styles, and craftsmanship traditions.
-
Why choose vintage furniture?
Adds character, durability, and timeless aesthetic appeal to interiors.
-
Is vintage furniture durable?
Often handcrafted, solid wood pieces last for decades.
-
How to maintain vintage furniture?
Regular polishing, gentle cleaning, avoid excess moisture and sunlight.
-
Where to find vintage furniture?
Antique markets, curated stores, and trusted online platforms.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.