Add a vintage touch to your home decor with heritage swings, diwans and tiled tables for timeless charm

If you have lived in South Delhi and have a love for old and antique furniture, you have probably heard of Amar Colony. Over the years in Delhi, I spent time wandering through shops in Lajpat Nagar filled with broken vintage pieces or exploring Amar Colony market, known for its beautiful old furniture. I once asked a shop owner where he sourced his pieces from. He told me many came from Rajasthan, often from families who may have enjoyed more prosperous times in the past but found maintaining such a lifestyle increasingly expensive. The charm, however, was unmatched — tiled tables, storage trunks with ornate handles, mid-century teak and cane sofa sets, planter’s chairs and heritage swings. In later years, I also explored the Ghitorni region, another place where old furniture and hidden gems often turn up. Years later, I restored my mother’s 60-year-old twin bed, which I hope lasts another 30 years.

Vintage furniture: Old-world charm that quietly transforms everyday living spaces beautifully.