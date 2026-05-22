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    Add a vintage touch to your home decor with heritage swings, diwans and tiled tables for timeless charm

    Vintage furniture adds warmth through carved wood, reclaimed pieces and nostalgic designs, bringing character, craftsmanship and timeless elegance to interiors.

    Published on: May 22, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Mid-Century Modern TV Stand, Walnut Brown Wood, Rattan Cane Door Panels, Storage Cabinet with ShelvesView Details...

    ₹15,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    Willa Wood Mid-Century Modern TV Stand with Rattan Door, Natural Solid Wood, 145x50x40 cm, Glass Panel, 2 Drawers, Rectangular Storage CabinetView Details...

    ₹14,599

    ...
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    Bme Jasper Premium Solid Wood, 10 Minutes Assembly (Legs Only), Aesthetic Rattan Doors, Mid Century Entertainment Center for Living Room, TV Stand for 65" TV, Dark ChocolateView Details...

    ₹11,199

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    Streem Furniture Solid Wooden Sideboard Cabinet for Living Room, Drawing Room, Office & Lounge, Storage Type: 2 Doors & 3 Drawers (Natural)View Details...

    ₹19,899

    ...
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    Suryavanshi Sheesham Wood Sideboard Cabinet with Natural Cane Doors, 3 Drawers & 2 Storage Cabinets | Mid Century Modern Buffet Cabinet for Living Room, Dining Room & Entryway | Natual FinishView Details...

    ₹29,999

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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    If you have lived in South Delhi and have a love for old and antique furniture, you have probably heard of Amar Colony. Over the years in Delhi, I spent time wandering through shops in Lajpat Nagar filled with broken vintage pieces or exploring Amar Colony market, known for its beautiful old furniture. I once asked a shop owner where he sourced his pieces from. He told me many came from Rajasthan, often from families who may have enjoyed more prosperous times in the past but found maintaining such a lifestyle increasingly expensive. The charm, however, was unmatched — tiled tables, storage trunks with ornate handles, mid-century teak and cane sofa sets, planter’s chairs and heritage swings. In later years, I also explored the Ghitorni region, another place where old furniture and hidden gems often turn up. Years later, I restored my mother’s 60-year-old twin bed, which I hope lasts another 30 years.

    Vintage furniture: Old-world charm that quietly transforms everyday living spaces beautifully.
    Vintage furniture: Old-world charm that quietly transforms everyday living spaces beautifully.
    Nivedita Mishra
    By Nivedita Mishra

    With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

    Read moreRead less

    Not everyone has the time to explore and discover hidden gems. While slow shopping has its charm, Amazon can also surprise you with stunning antique furniture finds. Let’s explore.

    Mid-century Cabinet

    A mid-century cabinet has a timeless appeal that sits comfortably across different interiors. Clean lines, warm wooden finishes and understated detailing give it character without feeling excessive. Whether used for storage, displaying collectibles or adding visual interest to a room, it brings a quiet charm that often makes older furniture styles feel relevant even today.

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    Chest of drawers

    An old favourite from our grandparents’ era, a chest of drawers is instantly recognisable. It is one of those furniture pieces that combines practicality with old-world charm effortlessly. Beyond offering useful storage, carved details, vintage handles and rich wooden finishes can turn it into a statement piece, adding warmth and character while making even a functional addition feel distinctive within a space.

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    Wooden storage trunk

    Remember the times when our grandmothers would bring out old copper vessels or a 50-year-old silk saree from that wooden storage trunk and everyone would let out a collective sigh? In earlier times, a good wooden storage trunk was almost a household essential. Beyond storage, it held stories, memories and forgotten treasures, making it much more than just another piece of furniture.

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    Heritage Swing

    If one has noticed, many South Indian films feature a large swing in the family courtyard or the adjoining verandah. It is not simply a prop. In many South Indian homes, a sturdy and ornate swing is almost essential. Think of Chettinad heritage swings or the beautiful jhoolas seen in Rajasthan havelis. These were never merely furniture pieces, but spaces to unwind, reflect, relax and spend unhurried moments with family.

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    Vintage tiled table

    Vintage tiled table brings back the memory of a striking hexagonal design often seen in older homes. Its intricate inlay work, inspired by motifs reminiscent of the Taj Mahal, with semi-precious stones forming delicate floral and tendril patterns, is truly remarkable. Amazon may not always offer exact replicas, but several vintage-inspired tiled tables are available today, each carrying a touch of heritage, craftsmanship and enduring aesthetic appeal.

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    Traditional diwan

    A traditional diwan has always been an important part of many middle-class homes. When money was tight and a fancy sofa set felt like a luxury, wooden trunks often ended up doubling as seating in drawing rooms. Thankfully, improvisation is not always necessary. A traditional diwan is easily available and fits perfectly, offering a low wooden frame, firm cushioning and space-saving design. It also carries a distinct vintage feel, adding warmth and old-world character to any living space.

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    FAQs on vintage furniture
    Furniture reflecting past eras, design styles, and craftsmanship traditions.
    Adds character, durability, and timeless aesthetic appeal to interiors.
    Often handcrafted, solid wood pieces last for decades.
    Regular polishing, gentle cleaning, avoid excess moisture and sunlight.
    Antique markets, curated stores, and trusted online platforms.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

    Home/Shop Now/Home And Furnishing/Add A Vintage Touch To Your Home Decor With Heritage Swings, Diwans And Tiled Tables For Timeless Charm
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