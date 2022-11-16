10 best cat foods to ensure good health of your cats and kittens

Summary:
Cats are delicate creatures with distinct needs. They need different diets at various life stages. For new cat parents, it is essential to understand that cats cannot consume all kinds of food even though they might be fond of it. The nutrients in their diet vary from high-protein meals for cats from 1 to 12 months, as kittens need extra nutrients for their growth and muscle development. Their digestive systems are not developed enough to consume adult cat foods.
Cats may also prefer different tastes—some prefer chicken, while others prefer fish. Adult cats have issues such as coat depletion and weak urinary bladders susceptible to diseases; therefore, selecting the best cat food for your cat is a priority.
How to find the perfect cat food?
The range of cat food available in the market targets specific issues. Some focus on obesity and heart diseases, while others enrich hair and coat. Even though cat supplements are available in the market, giving your cat a wholesome diet is the top priority. Another categorisation is wet and dry food. Wet food can be given to cats along with kibble or their daily meal, but the diet must be adequate. These products have sufficient vitamins and minerals to care for your cat's needs, but you can opt for supplements if your cat has deficiencies.
While selecting the best cat food, you must always check its safety and ingredients. You also have to buy cat food that your cat loves. Before switching to new cat food, consult with your cat's health expert to understand any special conditions and deficiencies. Cats have strong preferences and will reject some cat foods without you understanding why they did it. Complete your product analysis and go for the best product for your cat.
1. Whiskas Kitten Food
Whiskas cat food is the choice for young kittens. It is tasty and increases their appetite. Cat parents have reported healthy weight gain and muscle strength. The six-pack combo is ideal for storage because it stays fresh until consumed. All six packs are stored in separate packages to keep them free from moisture. It is a unique patented product with zinc and omega-6 fatty acids to protect your cat's coat throughout the year. It further prevents hair fall and roughening of fur and entanglement.
Specifications
Baby Cat Dry Food
Primary Ingredients: Seafood
Boosts immune system
Healthy bone and body development
Supports growth and satisfies energy needs
Net weight:1.1kg
30% protein, 12% fat, 12% moisture, 5% fibre
Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds
Free from artificial substances and preservatives
2. Drools Dry Cat Food
Drools cat food ensures a reliable, balanced diet for your cat. It is enriched with solid chunks of mackerel and sardine and is ideal for adult cats above the age of 12 months. The product boosts the immunity system and helps maintain its coat, making it shinier. With all minerals and vitamins, it improves eyesight and overall vitals. It also keeps cats safe from hairball formations and urinary issues and is available in multiple flavours.
Specifications
Adult Dry Cat Food
Primary Ingredient: Fish (hearty chunks of mackerel and sardine)
Leads to better vision and a shiny score
No artificial flavours or preservatives
Enriched with essential nutrients
Net weight: 4.2kgs
Taurine for heart health
Suitable to all breeds and sizes
Available in several flavours
3. PurePet Adult Cat Food
PurePet is formulated to suit all cat breeds. It is enriched with all the necessary vitamins and minerals to support your cat's growth and vitality. Cats prefer this over home food, and it has no side effects. Cats adapt to it quickly while switching from other food. It comes in a 7 kg pack and is available in multiple flavours. It is advisable not to give this to cats below 12 months of age.
Specifications
Adult Dry Cat Food
Primary Ingredients: Seafood, Sardine, Mackerel, Eggs, Corn gluten, etc.
Hairball protection with prebiotics and probiotics
Controls Urinary pH
Suitable for all breeds
Enriched with Taurine and Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids
Net Weight: 7kgs
Enriched with vitamins B and E
Available in multiple flavours
No artificial flavours or preservatives
Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds
4. Meat Up Kitten Food
Full of crunchy chunks of mackerel, this is a cat favourite. It is formulated as a unique blend of nutrients to support your kitten's growth from 1 to 12 months. It comes in three sizes; 0.6kg, 1.2kg, and 2.4kg. It suits all breeds of kittens. The flavours available online are ocean fish, chicken, and Tuna.
Specifications
Kitten Dry Cat Food
Primary Ingredient: Fish
Goodness of mackerel and sardine
Formulated to support kitten's vital growth
No artificial flavours or preservatives
Net Weight: 1.2 Kilograms
Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds
5. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food
This cat food specifically targets your cat's fur coat and uses all the vitamins and minerals needed to keep it shiny and soft. It is a well-balanced cat food with thinly sliced chunks in the gravy. It has all the features to keep your cat beautiful. The low-fat composition prevents excessive weight gain. It prevents bladder dysfunction by keeping the pH balanced. Available in many flavours, this wet food is a popular choice for all cat parents. You can mix it with your cat's daily kibble to make their diet more nutritious and tasty.
Specifications
Adult wet cat food
Primary Ingredients: Seafood, vegetables, meat
Protein: 12%
Fat: 3.5%
Enriched with Vitamin D3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acids
Contains 79.5% moisture
Suitable for all cat breeds
Makes the coat soft and healthy
Net Weight: 85grams
No artificial flavours or preservatives
6. Let's Bite Kitten Food
This kitten food focuses on giving your kitten an active lifestyle. Kittens need extra energy for their growth and muscle development between ages 1 to 12 months. It has additional ingredients to support vital functions; for instance, Taurine keeps the heart healthy, protein supports muscle development, and vitamins maintain a shiny fur coat.
Specifications
Kitten Dry Cat Food
Primary Ingredient: Fish
Enriched with protein for optimum growth, antioxidants, and Taurine for a healthy heart
Controls urinary pH and prevents infection
Prevents hair fall
Healthy skin and lustrous coat
Net weight: 400grams
Ideal for all cat sizes and breeds
No artificial flavours or preservatives
7. Sheba Premium Wet Food
This soft, wet food constitutes high-quality meat as the primary ingredient. It is easily digestible and moist. It is a complete and balanced wet food diet for your cat and has added vitamins and minerals to support its overall well-being. The ingredients are responsibly sourced, and it is a cruelty-free product with no artificial colour or preservatives. It is suitable for all breeds of cats, including stray cats.
Specifications
Food for adult cats
Primary Ingredient: Chicken
Minimum10% protein
Low carb
20Kcal per pack
No artificial flavours or preservatives
Allergen free
Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds
Net Weight: 420 grams
Available in many flavours
8. Me-O-Cat Food Tuna
Me-O Cat Food is an optimally balanced and nutritionally complete cat food with high palatability and digestibility and is immensely popular among cat lovers. Most felines prefer Me-O Cat Food's delicious, nutritious, and crunchy nature. Its low sodium formula makes the product suitable for conditions like high blood pressure and kidney and heart diseases. It comes in multiple sizes and flavours. You can buy it off the rack from any pet store or order it online.
Specifications
Food for adult cats
Primary Ingredient: Chicken
Calcium Phosphorus
Vitamin D
Strengthens bones and teeth
Net Weight: 1200 grams
Dry form
Tuna flavour
Ocean fish flavour available
No artificial flavours or preservatives
Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds
9. Royale Cat Adult Cat Food
It is available in granular form and is suitable for all cats over 12 months. It has a chicken base with optimum protein and fat. This Czech-based company dedicated to producing premier feline food recently garnered rave reviews for its delicious recipe. The net weight of the product is 1 kg, and it boasts a long shelf life and consistent taste.
Specifications
Adult Dry Cat Food
Primary ingredient: Chicken
Net Weight: 2 Kilograms
Shelf life:18 months
Quantity: Pack of 2
Boost immunity through Beta-glucans, MOS and FOS
Leads to optimum growth and muscle tissue development
Optimum urinary pH and cranberries keep the urinary tract healthy
Unique vege fibre to prevent the formation of hairballs
No artificial flavours or preservatives
Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds
10. Kennel Kitchen Wet Cat Food
The cat food is made with fresh Tuna, mackerel, chicken and fish broth, and kennel kitchen fish chunks in a gravy that is a nutritional blend meant to maintain feline health, growth, and weight levels. The chicken is sourced from premier regional sellers, making it taste fresh and natural. It is the only cat food manufactured entirely in India with variations of adult and kitten versions and is suitable for cats of all breeds and sizes.
Specifications
Adult Wet Cat Food
Primary ingredient: Chicken
Preservative free
Free from artificial flavours and colour
Protein:8.5%
Crude fat: 5.3%
Vitamin D3, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12
Moisture: 81.2%
Net Weight: 80grams
Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds
Price of cat food at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Whiskas Kitten food
|₹931
|Drools Dry Cat foods
|₹679
|PurePet
|₹849
|Meat Up Kitten Food
|₹499
|Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food
|₹957
|Let's Bite Kitten Food
|₹199
|Sheba Premium Wet Food
|₹464
|Royale Cat Adult Cat Food
|₹694
|₹694
|₹449
|Kennel Kitchen Wet Cat Food
|₹420
Best value for money
Drools dry cat food is the best value-for-money deal because of its price and quantity. The pack weighs 3kgs at Rs. 713. Drools cat food is a reliable, balanced diet for your cat. It is enriched with solid chunks of mackerel and sardine and is ideal for adult cats above the age of 12 months as it boosts your cat's immunity system.
Best overall
Whiskas is the best product overall. It has stayed the longest in the market and is still the first preference for cats. Interestingly, cats refuse to switch to other cat food after trying Whiskas once. The product is authentic, manufactured in Thailand, and serves delicious treats all over the globe. It caters to kittens aged from 2 months to 12 months and adult cats who are older.
The best food for cats is Whiskas. It comes in different flavours and package sizes.
You should give your cat a combination of wet and dry food alternately. You can also provide these two together in a ratio of 50:50.
Tuna can be your cat's favourite, but not nutritionally balanced. So make sure the majority of your cat's diet is not Tuna.
Cats can eat lean meat such as beef, chicken, turkey, liver, and lamb. If you give fish to your cat, make sure it is boneless.
You can feed your cat plain boiled rice, scrambled eggs, and oats. Ensure all these foods are fully cooked.