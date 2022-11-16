10 best cat foods to ensure good health of your cats and kittens

Cat foods with the right amount of nutrition encourage muscle development and growth.

Cats are delicate creatures with distinct needs. They need different diets at various life stages. For new cat parents, it is essential to understand that cats cannot consume all kinds of food even though they might be fond of it. The nutrients in their diet vary from high-protein meals for cats from 1 to 12 months, as kittens need extra nutrients for their growth and muscle development. Their digestive systems are not developed enough to consume adult cat foods. Cats may also prefer different tastes—some prefer chicken, while others prefer fish. Adult cats have issues such as coat depletion and weak urinary bladders susceptible to diseases; therefore, selecting the best cat food for your cat is a priority. How to find the perfect cat food? The range of cat food available in the market targets specific issues. Some focus on obesity and heart diseases, while others enrich hair and coat. Even though cat supplements are available in the market, giving your cat a wholesome diet is the top priority. Another categorisation is wet and dry food. Wet food can be given to cats along with kibble or their daily meal, but the diet must be adequate. These products have sufficient vitamins and minerals to care for your cat's needs, but you can opt for supplements if your cat has deficiencies. While selecting the best cat food, you must always check its safety and ingredients. You also have to buy cat food that your cat loves. Before switching to new cat food, consult with your cat's health expert to understand any special conditions and deficiencies. Cats have strong preferences and will reject some cat foods without you understanding why they did it. Complete your product analysis and go for the best product for your cat. 1. Whiskas Kitten Food Whiskas cat food is the choice for young kittens. It is tasty and increases their appetite. Cat parents have reported healthy weight gain and muscle strength. The six-pack combo is ideal for storage because it stays fresh until consumed. All six packs are stored in separate packages to keep them free from moisture. It is a unique patented product with zinc and omega-6 fatty acids to protect your cat's coat throughout the year. It further prevents hair fall and roughening of fur and entanglement. Specifications Baby Cat Dry Food Primary Ingredients: Seafood Boosts immune system Healthy bone and body development Supports growth and satisfies energy needs Net weight:1.1kg 30% protein, 12% fat, 12% moisture, 5% fibre Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds Free from artificial substances and preservatives

2. Drools Dry Cat Food



Drools cat food ensures a reliable, balanced diet for your cat. It is enriched with solid chunks of mackerel and sardine and is ideal for adult cats above the age of 12 months. The product boosts the immunity system and helps maintain its coat, making it shinier. With all minerals and vitamins, it improves eyesight and overall vitals. It also keeps cats safe from hairball formations and urinary issues and is available in multiple flavours. Specifications Adult Dry Cat Food Primary Ingredient: Fish (hearty chunks of mackerel and sardine) Leads to better vision and a shiny score No artificial flavours or preservatives Enriched with essential nutrients Net weight: 4.2kgs Taurine for heart health Suitable to all breeds and sizes Available in several flavours

3. PurePet Adult Cat Food PurePet is formulated to suit all cat breeds. It is enriched with all the necessary vitamins and minerals to support your cat's growth and vitality. Cats prefer this over home food, and it has no side effects. Cats adapt to it quickly while switching from other food. It comes in a 7 kg pack and is available in multiple flavours. It is advisable not to give this to cats below 12 months of age. Specifications Adult Dry Cat Food Primary Ingredients: Seafood, Sardine, Mackerel, Eggs, Corn gluten, etc. Hairball protection with prebiotics and probiotics Controls Urinary pH Suitable for all breeds Enriched with Taurine and Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids Net Weight: 7kgs Enriched with vitamins B and E Available in multiple flavours No artificial flavours or preservatives Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

4. Meat Up Kitten Food Full of crunchy chunks of mackerel, this is a cat favourite. It is formulated as a unique blend of nutrients to support your kitten's growth from 1 to 12 months. It comes in three sizes; 0.6kg, 1.2kg, and 2.4kg. It suits all breeds of kittens. The flavours available online are ocean fish, chicken, and Tuna. Specifications Kitten Dry Cat Food Primary Ingredient: Fish Goodness of mackerel and sardine Formulated to support kitten's vital growth No artificial flavours or preservatives Net Weight: 1.2 Kilograms Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

5. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food This cat food specifically targets your cat's fur coat and uses all the vitamins and minerals needed to keep it shiny and soft. It is a well-balanced cat food with thinly sliced chunks in the gravy. It has all the features to keep your cat beautiful. The low-fat composition prevents excessive weight gain. It prevents bladder dysfunction by keeping the pH balanced. Available in many flavours, this wet food is a popular choice for all cat parents. You can mix it with your cat's daily kibble to make their diet more nutritious and tasty. Specifications Adult wet cat food Primary Ingredients: Seafood, vegetables, meat Protein: 12% Fat: 3.5% Enriched with Vitamin D3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acids Contains 79.5% moisture Suitable for all cat breeds Makes the coat soft and healthy Net Weight: 85grams No artificial flavours or preservatives

6. Let's Bite Kitten Food This kitten food focuses on giving your kitten an active lifestyle. Kittens need extra energy for their growth and muscle development between ages 1 to 12 months. It has additional ingredients to support vital functions; for instance, Taurine keeps the heart healthy, protein supports muscle development, and vitamins maintain a shiny fur coat. Specifications Kitten Dry Cat Food Primary Ingredient: Fish Enriched with protein for optimum growth, antioxidants, and Taurine for a healthy heart Controls urinary pH and prevents infection Prevents hair fall Healthy skin and lustrous coat Net weight: 400grams Ideal for all cat sizes and breeds No artificial flavours or preservatives

7. Sheba Premium Wet Food This soft, wet food constitutes high-quality meat as the primary ingredient. It is easily digestible and moist. It is a complete and balanced wet food diet for your cat and has added vitamins and minerals to support its overall well-being. The ingredients are responsibly sourced, and it is a cruelty-free product with no artificial colour or preservatives. It is suitable for all breeds of cats, including stray cats. Specifications Food for adult cats Primary Ingredient: Chicken Minimum10% protein Low carb 20Kcal per pack No artificial flavours or preservatives Allergen free Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds Net Weight: 420 grams Available in many flavours

8. Me-O-Cat Food Tuna Me-O Cat Food is an optimally balanced and nutritionally complete cat food with high palatability and digestibility and is immensely popular among cat lovers. Most felines prefer Me-O Cat Food's delicious, nutritious, and crunchy nature. Its low sodium formula makes the product suitable for conditions like high blood pressure and kidney and heart diseases. It comes in multiple sizes and flavours. You can buy it off the rack from any pet store or order it online. Specifications Food for adult cats Primary Ingredient: Chicken Calcium Phosphorus Vitamin D Strengthens bones and teeth Net Weight: 1200 grams Dry form Tuna flavour Ocean fish flavour available No artificial flavours or preservatives Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

9. Royale Cat Adult Cat Food It is available in granular form and is suitable for all cats over 12 months. It has a chicken base with optimum protein and fat. This Czech-based company dedicated to producing premier feline food recently garnered rave reviews for its delicious recipe. The net weight of the product is 1 kg, and it boasts a long shelf life and consistent taste. Specifications Adult Dry Cat Food Primary ingredient: Chicken Net Weight: 2 Kilograms Shelf life:18 months Quantity: Pack of 2 Boost immunity through Beta-glucans, MOS and FOS Leads to optimum growth and muscle tissue development Optimum urinary pH and cranberries keep the urinary tract healthy Unique vege fibre to prevent the formation of hairballs No artificial flavours or preservatives Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds 10. Kennel Kitchen Wet Cat Food The cat food is made with fresh Tuna, mackerel, chicken and fish broth, and kennel kitchen fish chunks in a gravy that is a nutritional blend meant to maintain feline health, growth, and weight levels. The chicken is sourced from premier regional sellers, making it taste fresh and natural. It is the only cat food manufactured entirely in India with variations of adult and kitten versions and is suitable for cats of all breeds and sizes. Specifications Adult Wet Cat Food Primary ingredient: Chicken Preservative free Free from artificial flavours and colour Protein:8.5% Crude fat: 5.3% Vitamin D3, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 Moisture: 81.2% Net Weight: 80grams Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds Price of cat food at a glance:

Product Price Whiskas Kitten food ₹ 931 Drools Dry Cat foods ₹ 679 PurePet ₹ 849 Meat Up Kitten Food ₹ 499 Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food ₹ 957 Let's Bite Kitten Food ₹ 199 Sheba Premium Wet Food ₹ 464 Royale Cat Adult Cat Food ₹ 694 Royale Cat Adult Cat Food ₹ 449 Kennel Kitchen Wet Cat Food ₹ 420

Best value for money Drools dry cat food is the best value-for-money deal because of its price and quantity. The pack weighs 3kgs at Rs. 713. Drools cat food is a reliable, balanced diet for your cat. It is enriched with solid chunks of mackerel and sardine and is ideal for adult cats above the age of 12 months as it boosts your cat's immunity system. Best overall Whiskas is the best product overall. It has stayed the longest in the market and is still the first preference for cats. Interestingly, cats refuse to switch to other cat food after trying Whiskas once. The product is authentic, manufactured in Thailand, and serves delicious treats all over the globe. It caters to kittens aged from 2 months to 12 months and adult cats who are older.