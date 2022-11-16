Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
10 best cat foods to ensure good health of your cats and kittens

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 16, 2022 13:59 IST
Summary:

To ensure that your cat or cats are in the best of health, choosing food for them should involve conscious thinking.

Cat foods with the right amount of nutrition encourage muscle development and growth.

Cats are delicate creatures with distinct needs. They need different diets at various life stages. For new cat parents, it is essential to understand that cats cannot consume all kinds of food even though they might be fond of it. The nutrients in their diet vary from high-protein meals for cats from 1 to 12 months, as kittens need extra nutrients for their growth and muscle development. Their digestive systems are not developed enough to consume adult cat foods.

Cats may also prefer different tastes—some prefer chicken, while others prefer fish. Adult cats have issues such as coat depletion and weak urinary bladders susceptible to diseases; therefore, selecting the best cat food for your cat is a priority.

How to find the perfect cat food?

The range of cat food available in the market targets specific issues. Some focus on obesity and heart diseases, while others enrich hair and coat. Even though cat supplements are available in the market, giving your cat a wholesome diet is the top priority. Another categorisation is wet and dry food. Wet food can be given to cats along with kibble or their daily meal, but the diet must be adequate. These products have sufficient vitamins and minerals to care for your cat's needs, but you can opt for supplements if your cat has deficiencies.

While selecting the best cat food, you must always check its safety and ingredients. You also have to buy cat food that your cat loves. Before switching to new cat food, consult with your cat's health expert to understand any special conditions and deficiencies. Cats have strong preferences and will reject some cat foods without you understanding why they did it. Complete your product analysis and go for the best product for your cat.

1. Whiskas Kitten Food

Whiskas cat food is the choice for young kittens. It is tasty and increases their appetite. Cat parents have reported healthy weight gain and muscle strength. The six-pack combo is ideal for storage because it stays fresh until consumed. All six packs are stored in separate packages to keep them free from moisture. It is a unique patented product with zinc and omega-6 fatty acids to protect your cat's coat throughout the year. It further prevents hair fall and roughening of fur and entanglement.

Specifications

Baby Cat Dry Food

Primary Ingredients: Seafood

Boosts immune system

Healthy bone and body development

Supports growth and satisfies energy needs

Net weight:1.1kg

30% protein, 12% fat, 12% moisture, 5% fibre

Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

Free from artificial substances and preservatives

2. Drools Dry Cat Food

Drools cat food ensures a reliable, balanced diet for your cat. It is enriched with solid chunks of mackerel and sardine and is ideal for adult cats above the age of 12 months. The product boosts the immunity system and helps maintain its coat, making it shinier. With all minerals and vitamins, it improves eyesight and overall vitals. It also keeps cats safe from hairball formations and urinary issues and is available in multiple flavours.

Specifications

Adult Dry Cat Food

Primary Ingredient: Fish (hearty chunks of mackerel and sardine)

Leads to better vision and a shiny score

No artificial flavours or preservatives

Enriched with essential nutrients

Net weight: 4.2kgs

Taurine for heart health

Suitable to all breeds and sizes

Available in several flavours

Drools Adult(+1 year) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish, 3 kg + 1.2 kg Free
15% off 679 799
Buy now

3. PurePet Adult Cat Food

PurePet is formulated to suit all cat breeds. It is enriched with all the necessary vitamins and minerals to support your cat's growth and vitality. Cats prefer this over home food, and it has no side effects. Cats adapt to it quickly while switching from other food. It comes in a 7 kg pack and is available in multiple flavours. It is advisable not to give this to cats below 12 months of age.

Specifications

Adult Dry Cat Food

Primary Ingredients: Seafood, Sardine, Mackerel, Eggs, Corn gluten, etc.

Hairball protection with prebiotics and probiotics

Controls Urinary pH

Suitable for all breeds

Enriched with Taurine and Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids

Net Weight: 7kgs

Enriched with vitamins B and E

Available in multiple flavours

No artificial flavours or preservatives

Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

Purepet Ocean Fish Adult Dry Cat Food, 7kg
27% off 849 1,169
Buy now

4. Meat Up Kitten Food

Full of crunchy chunks of mackerel, this is a cat favourite. It is formulated as a unique blend of nutrients to support your kitten's growth from 1 to 12 months. It comes in three sizes; 0.6kg, 1.2kg, and 2.4kg. It suits all breeds of kittens. The flavours available online are ocean fish, chicken, and Tuna.

Specifications

Kitten Dry Cat Food

Primary Ingredient: Fish

Goodness of mackerel and sardine

Formulated to support kitten's vital growth

No artificial flavours or preservatives

Net Weight: 1.2 Kilograms

Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

Meat Up Kitten(1-12 months) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish, 1.2kg (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
450
Buy now

5. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food

This cat food specifically targets your cat's fur coat and uses all the vitamins and minerals needed to keep it shiny and soft. It is a well-balanced cat food with thinly sliced chunks in the gravy. It has all the features to keep your cat beautiful. The low-fat composition prevents excessive weight gain. It prevents bladder dysfunction by keeping the pH balanced. Available in many flavours, this wet food is a popular choice for all cat parents. You can mix it with your cat's daily kibble to make their diet more nutritious and tasty.

Specifications

Adult wet cat food

Primary Ingredients: Seafood, vegetables, meat

Protein: 12%

Fat: 3.5%

Enriched with Vitamin D3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acids

Contains 79.5% moisture

Suitable for all cat breeds

Makes the coat soft and healthy

Net Weight: 85grams

No artificial flavours or preservatives

Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food, 85 g (12 Pack)
1,320
Buy now

6. Let's Bite Kitten Food

This kitten food focuses on giving your kitten an active lifestyle. Kittens need extra energy for their growth and muscle development between ages 1 to 12 months. It has additional ingredients to support vital functions; for instance, Taurine keeps the heart healthy, protein supports muscle development, and vitamins maintain a shiny fur coat.

Specifications

Kitten Dry Cat Food

Primary Ingredient: Fish

Enriched with protein for optimum growth, antioxidants, and Taurine for a healthy heart

Controls urinary pH and prevents infection

Prevents hair fall

Healthy skin and lustrous coat

Net weight: 400grams

Ideal for all cat sizes and breeds

No artificial flavours or preservatives

Let's Bite Active Kitten Cat Food, 400 gm (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
199
Buy now

7. Sheba Premium Wet Food

This soft, wet food constitutes high-quality meat as the primary ingredient. It is easily digestible and moist. It is a complete and balanced wet food diet for your cat and has added vitamins and minerals to support its overall well-being. The ingredients are responsibly sourced, and it is a cruelty-free product with no artificial colour or preservatives. It is suitable for all breeds of cats, including stray cats.

Specifications

Food for adult cats

Primary Ingredient: Chicken

Minimum10% protein

Low carb

20Kcal per pack

No artificial flavours or preservatives

Allergen free

Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

Net Weight: 420 grams

Available in many flavours

Sheba Premium Wet Food for Adult Cats, Fish with Dry Bonito Flake Flavour, 12 Pouches (12 x 35g)
600
Buy now

8. Me-O-Cat Food Tuna

Me-O Cat Food is an optimally balanced and nutritionally complete cat food with high palatability and digestibility and is immensely popular among cat lovers. Most felines prefer Me-O Cat Food's delicious, nutritious, and crunchy nature. Its low sodium formula makes the product suitable for conditions like high blood pressure and kidney and heart diseases. It comes in multiple sizes and flavours. You can buy it off the rack from any pet store or order it online.

Specifications

Food for adult cats

Primary Ingredient: Chicken

Calcium Phosphorus

Vitamin D

Strengthens bones and teeth

Net Weight: 1200 grams

Dry form

Tuna flavour

Ocean fish flavour available

No artificial flavours or preservatives

Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

Me-O Cat Food Tuna, 1.2 kg
420
Buy now

9. Royale Cat Adult Cat Food

It is available in granular form and is suitable for all cats over 12 months. It has a chicken base with optimum protein and fat. This Czech-based company dedicated to producing premier feline food recently garnered rave reviews for its delicious recipe. The net weight of the product is 1 kg, and it boasts a long shelf life and consistent taste.

Specifications

Adult Dry Cat Food

Primary ingredient: Chicken

Net Weight: 2 Kilograms

Shelf life:18 months

Quantity: Pack of 2

Boost immunity through Beta-glucans, MOS and FOS

Leads to optimum growth and muscle tissue development

Optimum urinary pH and cranberries keep the urinary tract healthy

Unique vege fibre to prevent the formation of hairballs

No artificial flavours or preservatives

Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

10. Kennel Kitchen Wet Cat Food

The cat food is made with fresh Tuna, mackerel, chicken and fish broth, and kennel kitchen fish chunks in a gravy that is a nutritional blend meant to maintain feline health, growth, and weight levels. The chicken is sourced from premier regional sellers, making it taste fresh and natural. It is the only cat food manufactured entirely in India with variations of adult and kitten versions and is suitable for cats of all breeds and sizes.

Specifications

Adult Wet Cat Food

Primary ingredient: Chicken

Preservative free

Free from artificial flavours and colour

Protein:8.5%

Crude fat: 5.3%

Vitamin D3, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12

Moisture: 81.2%

Net Weight: 80grams

Suitable for all cat sizes and breeds

Price of cat food at a glance:

ProductPrice
Whiskas Kitten food 931
Drools Dry Cat foods 679
PurePet 849
Meat Up Kitten Food 499
Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food 957
Let's Bite Kitten Food 199
Sheba Premium Wet Food 464
Royale Cat Adult Cat Food 694
Royale Cat Adult Cat Food 449
Kennel Kitchen Wet Cat Food 420

Best value for money

Drools dry cat food is the best value-for-money deal because of its price and quantity. The pack weighs 3kgs at Rs. 713. Drools cat food is a reliable, balanced diet for your cat. It is enriched with solid chunks of mackerel and sardine and is ideal for adult cats above the age of 12 months as it boosts your cat's immunity system.

Best overall

Whiskas is the best product overall. It has stayed the longest in the market and is still the first preference for cats. Interestingly, cats refuse to switch to other cat food after trying Whiskas once. The product is authentic, manufactured in Thailand, and serves delicious treats all over the globe. It caters to kittens aged from 2 months to 12 months and adult cats who are older.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best cat foods

