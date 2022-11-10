Sign out
10 best dog foods to buy online: Dry and wet

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 10, 2022 20:10 IST

Summary:

Looking for the perfect dog food for your beloved pup? Here’s a buying guide that details prices, features, and pros and cons of the 10 best dog foods available online, helping you select the best.

Dry and wet dog food is available online.

Different types and brands of dog foods are available for plenty of dog breeds and age levels. The best dog food depends on your dog's size, breed, and health requirements. Veterans generally suggest dry foods for most species owing to their suitability, costs, and dental benefits; wet foods also have numerous benefits, such as improved hydration, better palatability, enhanced satiation, and fewer carbohydrates.

Choosing the best dog food for your pet can be a confusing task. Worry not! We have curated a list of the best dry and wet dog foods from only trustworthy and reputed brands for you. The products are listed considering the best price, customer reviews, products with four stars or more ratings out of 5 on Amazon, and recommendations from veterinary doctors.

How to find the perfect dog food?

To choose the best dog food, you must first check whether the brand’s food pack has all the essential minerals and vitamins to keep your dog healthy. Besides this, you must consider the product’s pricing and quality to continuously buy the same product for your dog for a long time.

Dogs often need a mixed diet—dry and wet—and should learn to adapt to different foods in their development stages. Also, dogs’ preferences might change as they mature, so you should appreciate that change and feed them accordingly. Here are 10 best dog foods listed out:

1. Meat Up Meat and Rice Adult Dry Dog Food, 10kg

This product is a wholesome and balanced food suitable for all breeds. It is highly appetizing and laden with nutrients and flavours that all dogs will relish. It contains Omega 3 and 6 Fatty Acids, which boost skin health and enhance your dog's coat and antioxidants to improve their immunity. This product contains essential proteins and minerals, promoting healthy joints, muscles, and bones. It improves overall digestion due to the presence of prebiotics and probiotics constituents.

Specifications:

Brand: Meat Up

Flavour: Rice

Age Range: Adult

Item Weight: 20 Kilograms

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

Meat Up Meat and Rice Adult Dry Dog Food, 10kg (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
2.Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy Flavour

If your dog is a fussy eater, this product is perfect. Its appealing aromas and flavours make it a complete and balanced food for puppies. It contains moist chicken chunks softly cooked in a healthy gravy full of vitamins. It helps boost water content and decreases the risk of stones in dogs. It can be mixed with either home-cooked food or pedigree dry dog food. It was developed by research conducted by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition. It is an ideal product for Pugs, Beagles, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German shepherds.

Specifications:

Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Puppy

Item Form: Gravy

Specific Uses for Product: Immune System Health

Special Ingredients: Organic

Net Quantity: 1.050 Kilograms

Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy Flavour, Pack of 15 (15 x 70g)
3.Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Grilled Liver Chunks Flavour in Gravy with Vegetables

If your dog has crossed adolescence and is fully mature, this one is for you! It is a perfect adult dog food with moist chicken chunks cooked in a delicious gravy full of vitamins. It has an appealing smell and flavour, enticing even fussy eaters. It improves water content and decreases the possibility of stones in dogs. You can mix it with both homemade food and pedigree dry dog food. It was developed by research conducted by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition. It is a perfect product for Labradors, Golden Retrievers, Beagles, Pugs, and German shepherds.

Specifications:

Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Chunks, Gravy, Wet

Specific Uses for Product: Immune System Health

Special Ingredients: Minerals And Vitamins, Chicken Liver, Whole Chicken Frame, Chicken Meat, Carrot, Wheat Gluten, Gravy, Fibre, Soybean Oil, Pumpkin, Colouring Agents, Flavouring Agents, Preservatives

Net Quantity: 1.050 Kilograms

Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Grilled Liver Chunks Flavour in Gravy with Vegetables, 15 Pouches (15 X 70 g)
4. Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour

This product contains all the essential vitamins and nutrients for adult dogs. It includes 5% crude fibre, 10% crude fat, and 20% crude protein, boosting muscle, bones, and teeth health and giving your dog a shinier coat. Developed by Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, it enhances digestive health and aids natural defences.

Specifications:

Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses for Product: Training

Net Quantity: 3 Kilograms

Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Vegetables Flavour, 3kg Pack
5. Royal Canin Medium Adult Dry Dog Food 4 Kg & Royal Canin Medium Adult Wet Dog Food

This product is the clear winner if your dog is of a medium-sized breed between 12 months to 10 years. This product is a complete and balanced food containing vegetable and animal derivatives that boost the immune system. A protein-rich gravy-based product containing a mixture of chicken chunks and its by-products, the product comprises thiamine mononitrate, usually known as vitamin b1, and other vital vitamins and minerals that are beneficial in overall growth.

Specifications:

Brand: Royal Canin

Flavour: Meat

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Dry

Breed Recommendation: Medium Breeds

Royal Canin Medium Adult Dry Dog Food 4 Kg & Royal Canin Medium Adult Wet Dog Food 1.4 Kg
6. Kennel Kitchen Wet Dog Food for Both Adult & Puppy Chicken Chunks in Gravy

This product is jam-packed with natural and premium quality boneless chicken that offers vital amino acids to develop your dog’s muscles. It comprises all the required vitamins and minerals that help build a healthy immune system. The natural fats present in this product offer vital omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to promote a shinier coat, healthy immune system, strong joints, and excellent health. It also provides essential dietary fibres that promote healthy digestion, and adding calcium builds strong teeth and bones. This product does not contain free of artificial preservatives.

Specifications:

Brand: Kennel Kitchen

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Gravy, Chunks, Wet

Specific Uses for Product: Immune System Health

Special Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken by-products, Cereals, Soybean Oil, Gravy, Vegetable Protein Extract, Amino Acids, Omega 3 and 6 Fatty Acids, Vitamin D3, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin B1, Vitamin K, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Folic Acid, Iodine as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous, Biotin, Zinc as Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate, Choline Chloride, Selenium as Sodium Selenite, Manganese as Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate.

Net Quantity: 1.680 kilograms

Kennel Kitchen Wet Dog Food for Both Adult & Puppy Chicken Chunks in Gravy 70 Grams (24-Pack)
7. Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food

This product contains nutrients, essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants required daily for an adult dog to maintain good health and energy. It is the perfect food for weight management and keeps your dog energetic and active. It is easy to digest and promotes a healthy immune system. This product is a budget-friendly food option and can be given as a daily diet without compromising your dog's nutritional requirements.

Specifications:

Brand: PUREPET

Flavour: Chicken

Item Form: Dry

Age Range: Adult

Item Weight: 20 Kilogram

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food, 20kg
8. SMARTHEART Pouch Wet Dog Food Chicken and Liver Chunk in Gravy

This super hydrating, gravy-based product retains moisture and keeps your dog highly active throughout the day. It can be mixed with either homemade food or SmartHeart dry food. It has a great aroma, tastes delicious, and is made from real meat. It promotes strong muscles, shinier skin and coat, and strong teeth and bones.

Specifications:

Brand: Smart Heart

Flavour: Liver

Item Form: Gravy, Wet

Specific Uses for Product: Coat

SMARTHEART Pouch Wet Dog Food Chicken & Liver Chunk in Gravy 80 G Pack of 12
9. Chappi Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Rice Flavour

This product contains all the essential vitamins and nutrients for adult dogs. It helps build healthy muscles and aids natural defences. It also provides critical dietary fibres that promote healthy digestion. It is perfect for Labradors, Golden Retrievers, Beagles, Pugs, and German shepherds. It was developed by research conducted by Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition.

Specifications:

Brand: Chappi

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses for Product: Nutrition, Digestive

Net Quantity: 3 Kilograms

Chappi Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Rice Flavour, 3kg Pack
10. Drools Adult Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy

This wholesome and balanced food boosts joint health and keeps your dog highly active all day. It also helps enhance their digestive health. It contains all the vital vitamins and organic minerals that promote stronger bones and teeth. This delicious food is made using real chicken, liver, and eggs, enhancing your dog’s skin and coat.

Specifications:

Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Item Weight: 3600 Grams

Item Form: Wet

Specific Uses for Product: Immune System Health

Drools Adult Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy, 24 Pouches (24 x 150g)
Price of wet and dry dog foods at a glance:

ProductPrice
Meat Up Meat and Rice Adult Dry Dog FoodRs. 1,799.00
Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy FlavourRs. 540
Pedigree Wet Food for Adult Dogs, Grilled Liver Chunks Flavour in Gravy with VegetablesRs. 525
Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Vegetables FlavourRs. 660
Royal Canin Medium Adult Dry Dog Food 4 Kg & Royal Canin Medium Adult Wet Dog FoodRs. 4,390
Kennel Kitchen Wet Dog Food for Both Adult & Puppy Chicken Chunks in Gravy 70 GramsRs. 823
Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dry Dog FoodRs. 1,699
SMARTHEART Pouch Wet Dog Food Chicken & Liver Chunk in GravyRs. 579
Chappi Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Rice FlavourRs. 419
Drools Adult Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in GravyRs. 714

Best value for money

‘Kennel Kitchen Wet Dog Food for Both Adult and Puppy Chicken Chunks in Gravy’ offers the best value for money as it offers all vital vitamins, minerals, and nutrients required for healthy development. Also, this is the best dog food as it does not contain any artificial preservatives, which adds to its value, making it an ideal choice.

Best overall

When choosing the best dog food based on overall features, 'Purepet Chicken and Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food' is perfect. It is a budget-friendly dog food that can be given daily to cater to an essential dose of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and is suitable for all breed sizes. Therefore, this product is the best dog food as it excels all the other listed products in terms of overall features.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best dog food

Which are the five best dog food brands in India?

Pedigree, Purepet, Royal Canin, Drools, and Meat Up are India's leading dog food brands. These brands have given us some really exciting dog foods that have benefited the healthy growth of dogs of various breeds and sizes.

Which one to choose, wet or dry dog food?

Both dry and wet food are ideal dog food sources. Veterans believe that wet is better for ease of eating, improved hydration, and healthier satiation. On the other hand, dry food is convenient, affordable and offers dental benefits.

Is it okay to serve adult dog food for puppies?

No. Adult dog food does not contain the vital nutrients required for a growing puppy.

