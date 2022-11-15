10 best Hamster feeds to buy: A complete guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article lists the best hamster food available online that supports your pet's growth and keeps them energized and healthy.

Good hamster feeds includes pellets, seeds and sticks.

As pet parents, one has to make a lot of important decisions regarding their little loved ones. Choosing the right kind of food is perhaps the most crucial one. To make your life easier, we bring you this comprehensive list of the best hamsters food that can be purchased right now with just a click. Read on to find the best fit for your hamster and make an informed choice. After buying any of these products, feeding becomes less messy as you can scatter the pellets in your hamster's cage and wait for them to enjoy their food. After understanding the composition of an ideal hamster feed, we scoured the internet for products that closely meet the required diet to keep your pet active and healthy. We also included products that prevent common ailments such as digestive issues and overgrown teeth. Some of the products in the list, such as Tunai Hamster Feed and Hanu Pellets, are designed to pre-empt hamsters' dental problems and weight gain issues, respectively. We also made sure to include various forms of hamster feed, such as pellets, seeds, sticks, and so on, to provide varied options. This will help you make a better choice based on your hamster's food preferences. How to find the perfect Hamster food? Feeding your hamster can be stressful. The ideal hamster food should be as close to what hamsters find in the wild. So, a good hamster product should contain a healthy mix of seeds, grains, vegetables, and fruits and include protein, carbohydrates, and fat to maintain an active lifestyle. Antioxidants and probiotics should also be present in your hamster's diet so that they can maintain a healthy immune system. So, while choosing a product, ensure that it has all these required diet components. Specialists advise including pellet-type food in their diet as they have more nutrients than regular seeds. 1. Vitapol Hamster Feed This vegetarian hamster good is the Amazon choice in this product category. With four out of five stars in customer rating, this is one the best food you can get your hamster. Vitalpol has a mix of grains, fruits, and vegetables, acting as a complete food source. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins & minerals. Adding fruits makes the food tasty and provides the much-required nutrition. The cereals and grains in the food ensure the natural growth of your pet. Fit for all life stages of your hamster Vegetarian diet type Food in the form of pellets Vegetable flavours Recommended for all breeds Priced at Rs. 37.50/100 gram

2. Pets life hamster premium food Pets life hamster food is specifically made for your pet's sensitive stomach. It is 100 per cent natural and has no added preservatives. This is one of the few paragon and allergen-free products, making it a very healthy choice among all the products. So, if your hamster is sensitive and requires extra care, it is best to opt for this product. Vegetarian diet type Food in the form of pellets Natural flavours Recommended for small breeds Priced at Rs. 57.50/100 gram

3. Versele-Laga hamsters & co crispy Muesli This holistic vegetarian food comes in easy-to-spot yellow packaging and is excellent for your hamster's health and overall well-being. The all-in-one food pellets are made up of essential nuts and vegetables to keep your pet in good shape. The well-thought packaging of this product makes feeding a tidy process. Its great taste puts it into the gourmet category of hamster foods. Vegetable flavours Recommended for small breeds Fit for adult hamsters Priced at Rs. 50.80/100 gram

4. Little One Feed As concerned pet parents, it is natural to be worried about the kind of food that your pet is consuming. Hence, Little One Feed has a detailed list of all 21 ingredients on the pack. Also, this is one of the few products where the food is in the form of seeds. This makes the feed more natural for the pet. Because of its innovative packaging, you can reseal the product, thereby keeping it fresh for a longer time. Mix flavoured Fit for all life stages of your hamster Seed-formed items Priced at Rs. 52.78/100g

5. Tunai Hamster Food Unlike humans, hamsters have ever-growing teeth, and it is essential to maintain them by naturally shaving them. The pellets of Tunai hamster food provide plenty of chewing opportunities to your hamster, keeping their dental growth in check. The feed in this product contains all the necessary supplements and is also sugar-free. Plant matter flavoured Fit for all life stages Pellet-form product Priced at Rs. 75.81/100g

6. Hanu Pellets Hang pellets are another ideal choice of hamster food as they boast a balanced composition that fulfils all their dietary requirements. It is specifically produced to maintain the perfect weight of hamsters, so you don't have to worry about your pet gaining extra weight. A balanced meal also helps in maintaining healthy and lustrous fur. Vegetarian diet Fit for growing hamsters Pellet-form product

7. JiMMy Fab Feast The JiMMy Fab feast offers a power-packed diet that is easy to digest for your little pet. The product contains dehydrated vegetables, carrots, beetroot, and high-fibre pellets. Adding good quality oat hay makes this product unique and a good choice for your hamster. It is one of the most affordable hamster foods on the market. Oats flavoured Fit for all life stages Pellet-form product with hay and seeds Available in 1.2 kg and 2.4 kg packs

8. Taiyo Pluss Discovery This premium vegetarian food is developed explicitly for hamsters using scientific formulae. Ingredients such as flax seeds, soybean huffs, cane molasses, sun-cured alfalfa, etc., provide the much-needed immune booster to your little friend. The product also has fibrous hay that aids in the digestion process. The unique box packaging helps in easy storage as well. Vegetable flavoured Fit for all age groups Stick-form product Available at a discount Available 250g, 500 g, and 1.1 kg packs

9. WiggleBoo Hamster Treats WiggleBoo offers those much-needed treats for your cute little hamster. Made using farm-fresh chicken and carrots, these unique treats can be used during training as rewards for good behaviour. The product is made with no preservatives and has excellent taste! Chicken flavour Fit for all age groups Chips-formed product Made explicitly for hamster teeth

10. Foodies Premium Hamster Food The balanced diet in Foodies Premium Hamster Food energizes your pet and keeps them young and fertile for a long time. If your hamster is not fussy about food, this product is a perfect option as it comprises whole grains, seeds, fruits, and vegetables. Vegetable flavoured Fit for young and growing hamsters Pellet-formed product Available in two sizes

Price of Hamster feeds at a glance:

Product Price Vitapol hamster Food Rs. 485 Pets Life Rs. 260 Versele-Laga Rs. 570 Little One Feed Rs. 475 Tunai Hamster Food Rs. 590 Hanu Pellets Rs. 798 JiMMy Fab Feast Rs. 450 Taiyo Pluss Discovery Rs. 499 WiggleBoo Hamster Treats Rs. 249 Foodies Premium Rs. 599

Best value for money Vitapol hamster food is the most economical option among all online products. It is currently available at a discount of 7 per cent and is priced at Rs. 449/-. At a low budget, the product offers all the advantages of a balanced diet. Based on user reviews, most hamsters enjoy the taste, and pet parents are satisfied with the growth results. Best overall product Taiyo Pluss Discovery Premium Food has all the recommended supplements required for the gradual growth of a hamster. The ingredients are naturally sourced with no extra preservatives making it a healthy choice for your hamster. It also has a lot of fibre for easy digestion, and the probiotics and antioxidants keep your hamster's immune system strong. Unlike other products, their scientific composition also gives a lustrous coat to your little pet. The box-styled packaging makes for easy handling and storage.

Best hamster feeds How should I introduce the hamster feed to my pet? An abrupt change in the hamster's feed might lead to digestive issues. To create a smooth transition from the current diet to a new one, introduce the new food gradually to your hamster, slowly increasing the quantity of the feed over fifteen days. Should I feed sugar to my hamster? Hamsters do not need added sugar in their food. The sugar in seeds and vegetables is more than enough. To cut out sugar, specialists advise feeding pellet-style food to hamsters instead of seeds. Are hamster food products easy to use? Hamster feed is very easy to use as they come in pellets. The user-friendly resealable packaging saves you the trouble of transferring the food to a new container. How many times should I feed my hamster? Ideally, feeding your hamster once a day fulfils all its dietary requirements. However, the feed should be a mix of all necessary seeds, grains, fruits and vegetables. Pellet-style hamster feed found in the market fulfils all these requirements. My hamsters eat fruits and vegetables. Should I buy pellet food for them? To maintain a holistic diet, it is imperative to feed your hamsters pellet food along with regular fruits and vegetables. The pellet food provides the hamster protein and fats required for a lustrous coat and healthy immune system.