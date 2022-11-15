10 best Hamster feeds to buy: A complete guide

Good hamster feeds includes pellets, seeds and sticks.
As pet parents, one has to make a lot of important decisions regarding their little loved ones. Choosing the right kind of food is perhaps the most crucial one. To make your life easier, we bring you this comprehensive list of the best hamsters food that can be purchased right now with just a click. Read on to find the best fit for your hamster and make an informed choice. After buying any of these products, feeding becomes less messy as you can scatter the pellets in your hamster's cage and wait for them to enjoy their food.
After understanding the composition of an ideal hamster feed, we scoured the internet for products that closely meet the required diet to keep your pet active and healthy. We also included products that prevent common ailments such as digestive issues and overgrown teeth. Some of the products in the list, such as Tunai Hamster Feed and Hanu Pellets, are designed to pre-empt hamsters' dental problems and weight gain issues, respectively. We also made sure to include various forms of hamster feed, such as pellets, seeds, sticks, and so on, to provide varied options. This will help you make a better choice based on your hamster's food preferences.
How to find the perfect Hamster food?
Feeding your hamster can be stressful. The ideal hamster food should be as close to what hamsters find in the wild. So, a good hamster product should contain a healthy mix of seeds, grains, vegetables, and fruits and include protein, carbohydrates, and fat to maintain an active lifestyle. Antioxidants and probiotics should also be present in your hamster's diet so that they can maintain a healthy immune system. So, while choosing a product, ensure that it has all these required diet components. Specialists advise including pellet-type food in their diet as they have more nutrients than regular seeds.
1. Vitapol Hamster Feed
This vegetarian hamster good is the Amazon choice in this product category. With four out of five stars in customer rating, this is one the best food you can get your hamster. Vitalpol has a mix of grains, fruits, and vegetables, acting as a complete food source. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins & minerals. Adding fruits makes the food tasty and provides the much-required nutrition. The cereals and grains in the food ensure the natural growth of your pet.
Fit for all life stages of your hamster
Vegetarian diet type
Food in the form of pellets
Vegetable flavours
Recommended for all breeds
Priced at Rs. 37.50/100 gram
2. Pets life hamster premium food
Pets life hamster food is specifically made for your pet's sensitive stomach. It is 100 per cent natural and has no added preservatives. This is one of the few paragon and allergen-free products, making it a very healthy choice among all the products. So, if your hamster is sensitive and requires extra care, it is best to opt for this product.
Vegetarian diet type
Food in the form of pellets
Natural flavours
Recommended for small breeds
Priced at Rs. 57.50/100 gram
3. Versele-Laga hamsters & co crispy Muesli
This holistic vegetarian food comes in easy-to-spot yellow packaging and is excellent for your hamster's health and overall well-being. The all-in-one food pellets are made up of essential nuts and vegetables to keep your pet in good shape. The well-thought packaging of this product makes feeding a tidy process. Its great taste puts it into the gourmet category of hamster foods.
Vegetable flavours
Recommended for small breeds
Fit for adult hamsters
Priced at Rs. 50.80/100 gram
4. Little One Feed
As concerned pet parents, it is natural to be worried about the kind of food that your pet is consuming. Hence, Little One Feed has a detailed list of all 21 ingredients on the pack. Also, this is one of the few products where the food is in the form of seeds. This makes the feed more natural for the pet. Because of its innovative packaging, you can reseal the product, thereby keeping it fresh for a longer time.
Mix flavoured
Fit for all life stages of your hamster
Seed-formed items
Priced at Rs. 52.78/100g
5. Tunai Hamster Food
Unlike humans, hamsters have ever-growing teeth, and it is essential to maintain them by naturally shaving them. The pellets of Tunai hamster food provide plenty of chewing opportunities to your hamster, keeping their dental growth in check. The feed in this product contains all the necessary supplements and is also sugar-free.
Plant matter flavoured
Fit for all life stages
Pellet-form product
Priced at Rs. 75.81/100g
6. Hanu Pellets
Hang pellets are another ideal choice of hamster food as they boast a balanced composition that fulfils all their dietary requirements. It is specifically produced to maintain the perfect weight of hamsters, so you don't have to worry about your pet gaining extra weight. A balanced meal also helps in maintaining healthy and lustrous fur.
Vegetarian diet
Fit for growing hamsters
Pellet-form product
7. JiMMy Fab Feast
The JiMMy Fab feast offers a power-packed diet that is easy to digest for your little pet. The product contains dehydrated vegetables, carrots, beetroot, and high-fibre pellets. Adding good quality oat hay makes this product unique and a good choice for your hamster. It is one of the most affordable hamster foods on the market.
Oats flavoured
Fit for all life stages
Pellet-form product with hay and seeds
Available in 1.2 kg and 2.4 kg packs
8. Taiyo Pluss Discovery
This premium vegetarian food is developed explicitly for hamsters using scientific formulae. Ingredients such as flax seeds, soybean huffs, cane molasses, sun-cured alfalfa, etc., provide the much-needed immune booster to your little friend. The product also has fibrous hay that aids in the digestion process. The unique box packaging helps in easy storage as well.
Vegetable flavoured
Fit for all age groups
Stick-form product
Available at a discount
Available 250g, 500 g, and 1.1 kg packs
9. WiggleBoo Hamster Treats
WiggleBoo offers those much-needed treats for your cute little hamster. Made using farm-fresh chicken and carrots, these unique treats can be used during training as rewards for good behaviour. The product is made with no preservatives and has excellent taste!
Chicken flavour
Fit for all age groups
Chips-formed product
Made explicitly for hamster teeth
10. Foodies Premium Hamster Food
The balanced diet in Foodies Premium Hamster Food energizes your pet and keeps them young and fertile for a long time. If your hamster is not fussy about food, this product is a perfect option as it comprises whole grains, seeds, fruits, and vegetables.
Vegetable flavoured
Fit for young and growing hamsters
Pellet-formed product
Available in two sizes
Price of Hamster feeds at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Vitapol hamster Food
|Rs. 485
|Pets Life
|Rs. 260
|Versele-Laga
|Rs. 570
|Little One Feed
|Rs. 475
|Tunai Hamster Food
|Rs. 590
|Hanu Pellets
|Rs. 798
|JiMMy Fab Feast
|Rs. 450
|Taiyo Pluss Discovery
|Rs. 499
|WiggleBoo Hamster Treats
|Rs. 249
|Foodies Premium
|Rs. 599
Best value for money
Vitapol hamster food is the most economical option among all online products. It is currently available at a discount of 7 per cent and is priced at Rs. 449/-. At a low budget, the product offers all the advantages of a balanced diet. Based on user reviews, most hamsters enjoy the taste, and pet parents are satisfied with the growth results.
Best overall product
Taiyo Pluss Discovery Premium Food has all the recommended supplements required for the gradual growth of a hamster. The ingredients are naturally sourced with no extra preservatives making it a healthy choice for your hamster. It also has a lot of fibre for easy digestion, and the probiotics and antioxidants keep your hamster's immune system strong. Unlike other products, their scientific composition also gives a lustrous coat to your little pet. The box-styled packaging makes for easy handling and storage.
