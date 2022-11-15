Story Saved
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
10 best Hamster feeds to buy: A complete guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 15, 2022 20:47 IST
Summary:

This article lists the best hamster food available online that supports your pet's growth and keeps them energized and healthy.

product info
Good hamster feeds includes pellets, seeds and sticks.

As pet parents, one has to make a lot of important decisions regarding their little loved ones. Choosing the right kind of food is perhaps the most crucial one. To make your life easier, we bring you this comprehensive list of the best hamsters food that can be purchased right now with just a click. Read on to find the best fit for your hamster and make an informed choice. After buying any of these products, feeding becomes less messy as you can scatter the pellets in your hamster's cage and wait for them to enjoy their food.

After understanding the composition of an ideal hamster feed, we scoured the internet for products that closely meet the required diet to keep your pet active and healthy. We also included products that prevent common ailments such as digestive issues and overgrown teeth. Some of the products in the list, such as Tunai Hamster Feed and Hanu Pellets, are designed to pre-empt hamsters' dental problems and weight gain issues, respectively. We also made sure to include various forms of hamster feed, such as pellets, seeds, sticks, and so on, to provide varied options. This will help you make a better choice based on your hamster's food preferences.

How to find the perfect Hamster food?

Feeding your hamster can be stressful. The ideal hamster food should be as close to what hamsters find in the wild. So, a good hamster product should contain a healthy mix of seeds, grains, vegetables, and fruits and include protein, carbohydrates, and fat to maintain an active lifestyle. Antioxidants and probiotics should also be present in your hamster's diet so that they can maintain a healthy immune system. So, while choosing a product, ensure that it has all these required diet components. Specialists advise including pellet-type food in their diet as they have more nutrients than regular seeds.

1. Vitapol Hamster Feed

This vegetarian hamster good is the Amazon choice in this product category. With four out of five stars in customer rating, this is one the best food you can get your hamster. Vitalpol has a mix of grains, fruits, and vegetables, acting as a complete food source. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins & minerals. Adding fruits makes the food tasty and provides the much-required nutrition. The cereals and grains in the food ensure the natural growth of your pet.

Fit for all life stages of your hamster

Vegetarian diet type

Food in the form of pellets

Vegetable flavours

Recommended for all breeds

Priced at Rs. 37.50/100 gram

cellpic
Vitapol, Economic Food for Hamsters Bag ,1.2kg
485
Buy now

2. Pets life hamster premium food

Pets life hamster food is specifically made for your pet's sensitive stomach. It is 100 per cent natural and has no added preservatives. This is one of the few paragon and allergen-free products, making it a very healthy choice among all the products. So, if your hamster is sensitive and requires extra care, it is best to opt for this product.

Vegetarian diet type

Food in the form of pellets

Natural flavours

Recommended for small breeds

Priced at Rs. 57.50/100 gram

cellpic
Petslife Pellet Hamster Premium Food for All Life Stages, Natural Flavor, 400g
21% off 205 260
Buy now

3. Versele-Laga hamsters & co crispy Muesli

This holistic vegetarian food comes in easy-to-spot yellow packaging and is excellent for your hamster's health and overall well-being. The all-in-one food pellets are made up of essential nuts and vegetables to keep your pet in good shape. The well-thought packaging of this product makes feeding a tidy process. Its great taste puts it into the gourmet category of hamster foods.

Vegetable flavours

Recommended for small breeds

Fit for adult hamsters

Priced at Rs. 50.80/100 gram

cellpic
Versele Laga Hamsters and Co Crispy Muesli, 1kg
570
Buy now

4. Little One Feed

As concerned pet parents, it is natural to be worried about the kind of food that your pet is consuming. Hence, Little One Feed has a detailed list of all 21 ingredients on the pack. Also, this is one of the few products where the food is in the form of seeds. This makes the feed more natural for the pet. Because of its innovative packaging, you can reseal the product, thereby keeping it fresh for a longer time.

Mix flavoured

Fit for all life stages of your hamster

Seed-formed items

Priced at Rs. 52.78/100g

cellpic
Little One Feed for Hamsters, 900 g
475
Buy now

5. Tunai Hamster Food

Unlike humans, hamsters have ever-growing teeth, and it is essential to maintain them by naturally shaving them. The pellets of Tunai hamster food provide plenty of chewing opportunities to your hamster, keeping their dental growth in check. The feed in this product contains all the necessary supplements and is also sugar-free.

Plant matter flavoured

Fit for all life stages

Pellet-form product

Priced at Rs. 75.81/100g

cellpic
Tunai Hamster Food with All Essential nutrients Premium Food for Hamster, Adult and Small Hamster, 500g Plus 20% Extra
36% off 379.05 590
Buy now

6. Hanu Pellets

Hang pellets are another ideal choice of hamster food as they boast a balanced composition that fulfils all their dietary requirements. It is specifically produced to maintain the perfect weight of hamsters, so you don't have to worry about your pet gaining extra weight. A balanced meal also helps in maintaining healthy and lustrous fur.

Vegetarian diet

Fit for growing hamsters

Pellet-form product

cellpic
HANU Pellets 1KG Food for Hamster, Rabbit & Guniea Pig 019
13% off 698 798
Buy now

7. JiMMy Fab Feast

The JiMMy Fab feast offers a power-packed diet that is easy to digest for your little pet. The product contains dehydrated vegetables, carrots, beetroot, and high-fibre pellets. Adding good quality oat hay makes this product unique and a good choice for your hamster. It is one of the most affordable hamster foods on the market.

Oats flavoured

Fit for all life stages

Pellet-form product with hay and seeds

Available in 1.2 kg and 2.4 kg packs

cellpic
JiMMy Fab Feast Hamster Food (1200 Grams)
11% off 401 450
Buy now

8. Taiyo Pluss Discovery

This premium vegetarian food is developed explicitly for hamsters using scientific formulae. Ingredients such as flax seeds, soybean huffs, cane molasses, sun-cured alfalfa, etc., provide the much-needed immune booster to your little friend. The product also has fibrous hay that aids in the digestion process. The unique box packaging helps in easy storage as well.

Vegetable flavoured

Fit for all age groups

Stick-form product

Available at a discount

Available 250g, 500 g, and 1.1 kg packs

cellpic
Taiyo Pluss Discovery Premium Hamster Food, 500 g
2% off 490 499
Buy now

9. WiggleBoo Hamster Treats

WiggleBoo offers those much-needed treats for your cute little hamster. Made using farm-fresh chicken and carrots, these unique treats can be used during training as rewards for good behaviour. The product is made with no preservatives and has excellent taste!

Chicken flavour

Fit for all age groups

Chips-formed product

Made explicitly for hamster teeth

10. Foodies Premium Hamster Food

The balanced diet in Foodies Premium Hamster Food energizes your pet and keeps them young and fertile for a long time. If your hamster is not fussy about food, this product is a perfect option as it comprises whole grains, seeds, fruits, and vegetables.

Vegetable flavoured

Fit for young and growing hamsters

Pellet-formed product

Available in two sizes

cellpic
Foodie Puppies Premium Hamster Food Pellets Highly Nutritious Diet Essential Ingredients for a Healthy and Active Lifestyle for Your Hamster (1kg)
43% off 340 599
Buy now

Price of Hamster feeds at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vitapol hamster FoodRs. 485
Pets LifeRs. 260
Versele-LagaRs. 570
Little One FeedRs. 475
Tunai Hamster FoodRs. 590
Hanu PelletsRs. 798
JiMMy Fab FeastRs. 450
Taiyo Pluss DiscoveryRs. 499
WiggleBoo Hamster TreatsRs. 249
Foodies PremiumRs. 599

Best value for money

Vitapol hamster food is the most economical option among all online products. It is currently available at a discount of 7 per cent and is priced at Rs. 449/-. At a low budget, the product offers all the advantages of a balanced diet. Based on user reviews, most hamsters enjoy the taste, and pet parents are satisfied with the growth results.

Best overall product

Taiyo Pluss Discovery Premium Food has all the recommended supplements required for the gradual growth of a hamster. The ingredients are naturally sourced with no extra preservatives making it a healthy choice for your hamster. It also has a lot of fibre for easy digestion, and the probiotics and antioxidants keep your hamster's immune system strong. Unlike other products, their scientific composition also gives a lustrous coat to your little pet. The box-styled packaging makes for easy handling and storage.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

