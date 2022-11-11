10 best puppy dry and wet foods to buy online

Best puppy foods help in fulfilling all dietary requirements of your pet.

Growing puppies must be fed puppy food, a food specially crafted to fulfil their dietary requirements for normal development. If you are raising a puppy yourself without its mother or need to feed your puppy for another reason, such food can be an ideal option. Your puppy will require more frequent, smaller meals all day. Although different types and brands of puppy foods are available, the best choice depends on your puppy's age, breed, and health necessities. Choosing the best puppy food among numerous available options can be daunting. Worry not! We have curated a list of the best puppy foods - both dry and wet - from only reliable and reputed brands for you. The listed products are chosen after considering the best price, customer reviews —only products with higher ratings on Amazon are listed—and recommendations from veterinary doctors. How to find the perfect puppy food? The most crucial factor before selecting the best puppy food is that puppies grow quickly, and their digestive and immune systems develop slowly. Also, they have explicit dietary requirements that are different from adult dogs. To pick the best puppy food, you must first check whether the brand’s food pack has all the necessary minerals and vitamins to keep your puppy healthy. Above and beyond this, you must consider the product’s quality as well as cost so that you can continue purchasing the same product for your puppy without impacting the puppy’s health and your budget. Vets recommend that a combination of wet and dry foods can be an ideal way to give your puppy a wholesome and balanced diet. Also, before finally buying a product, check the customer reviews and product ratings to comprehend how it functions beyond the seller's claims in the real world. Once satisfied with all parameters, you can order your preferred puppy food for your cute little creature. 1.IAMS Proactive Health Dry Food for Small & Medium Breed Puppy (<1 Year), 3kg This product is ideal if your puppy belongs to a small or medium breed like Pug, Lhasa Apso, Beagle, Indian Pomeranian, etc. It is a premium quality food specially formulated considering the nutritional needs of puppies. It contains calcium and phosphorus, which are good for the bone health of growing puppies. It also contains Omega-3 DHA, which is good for trainable puppies. This product greatly supports the development of natural defence and healthy teeth and reduces the occurrence of plaque. It contains a balanced proportion of Omega 6 and Omega 3 fatty acids for healthy skin and coat. Features: Brand: IAMS Flavour: Chicken Age range: Puppy Weight: 3kg Item form: Dry

2. Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy Flavour This product is a perfect pick if your puppy is a fussy eater. It is an organic, wholesome, and balanced food for puppies with a tempting smell and flavour. It comprises moist chicken chunks gently cooked in a healthy and delicious gravy full of vitamins. It helps keep your puppy hydrated with its water content and prevents the formation of stones in puppies. You can mix this with either home-cooked or pedigree-dry puppy food. The experts at the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition have developed this product after extensive research. It is a perfect product for breeds like Beagles, Golden Retrievers, Pugs, Labradors, and German Shepherds. Features: Brand: Pedigree Flavour: Chicken Age range: Puppy Item form: Gravy Special ingredients: Organic Net quantity: 1.05kg



3. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy, Chicken & Milk Flavour This product is a complete and balanced food specially formulated for puppies. It comprises 5% crude fibre, 10% crude fat, and 24% crude protein. It promotes healthy muscles, bones and teeth and a shiny coat. It helps boost your pup’s digestion and enhances its natural defence. The experts at Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition have formulated this food. It best suits breeds like Pugs, Beagles, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds. Features: Brand: Pedigree Flavour: Chicken Age range: Puppy Item form: Dry Net quantity: 20kg

4. Himalaya Healthy PET Puppy Dry Food This product is perfect if you wish to feed your puppy a balanced diet full of nutrition, antioxidants, vitamins, and other vital nutrients. This product is delicious and easily digestible wholesome balanced food containing 20 vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. It helps boost immune system health and promotes weight gain. It best suits breeds like Pugs, Beagles, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds. Features: Brand: Himalaya Flavour: Chicken, rice Age range: Puppy Item form: Dry Weight: 3kg

5. Farmina N&D Grain Free Pumpkin Lamb and Blueberry Puppy Food If you wish to adapt your little pup to different flavours of food, then this highly nutritious product is a perfect choice. It is available in pumpkin, lamb, and blueberry flavours, offering a balanced diet for puppies and even for gestating or breastfeeding bitches. It is a grain-free food, containing a good percentage of animal nutrients, pumpkin, and other vegetables having excellent nutritional properties. This product is an anti-diabetic product that supports a low glycaemic index feature. Features: Brand: Farmina Pet Foods Flavour: Pumpkin, blueberry, seafood, chicken, lamb Age range: Puppy Item form: Dry Breed recommendation: Medium Breeds Weight: 2.5kg

6. Royal Canin Medium Puppy Dry Dog Food, Meat Flavour For your puppy's perfect starting, a nutrition-loaded meal like this product is an ideal choice. It contains all the required daily nutrients, essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients for a puppy to maintain good health and energy. It is an ideal food for boosting the puppy’s natural defences. Also, it is easy to chew and digest and promotes a healthy immune system. Features: Brand: Royal Canin Flavour: Meat Item form: Dry Age range: Puppy Weight: 1kg Breed recommendation: Medium Breeds

7. Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food This product is ideal if you wish to feed your puppy a perfectly balanced diet loaded with real chicken. This product offers all the vital vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals your puppy requires for its growth. It helps boost bone health and promotes a healthy digestive and immune system. It contains Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which boosts brain development and enhances retinal functions. It contains specially formulated kibbles, which help prevent plaque build-up and strengthen your pet's Immune system. It is highly palatable and promotes healthy skin and coat. Features: Brand: Drools Flavour: Chicken Item form: Dry Age range: Puppy Weight: 10kg + 1kg extra Breed recommendation: All Breeds

8. Drools Puppy Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy If you wish to feed your puppy a perfect and balanced diet loaded with real chicken, chicken liver, and eggs, then this product is an ideal choice. This product is a nutritious meal which boosts your puppy's eye functions and brain development. It helps keep your puppy hydrated with its water content and promotes healthy digestion. It contains several vitamins and other organic minerals that help maintain stronger teeth and healthy bones. It boosts your pup’s energy, keeping it active all day. It is highly delicious and promotes healthy skin and coat. Features: Brand: Drools Flavour: Chicken Item form: Gravy, Wet Special ingredients: Chicken chunks in gravy with vitamins, minerals, and other vital nutrients Weight: 2.25kg

9. Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Milk This product is a wholesome and balanced food specially formulated for puppies. It helps boost oral health and promotes a healthy digestive and immune system. It contains calcium and phosphorus, which are good for the bones and teeth of growing puppies.It offers a rich source of vitamins and minerals, which are good for the natural defences of your pup. Experts at the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition have formulated this food. It best suits breeds like Pugs, Beagles, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds. Features: Brand: Chappi Flavour: Chicken Age range: Puppy Item form: Dry Weight: 8kg

10.Drools Focus Puppy Super Premium Dog Food Loaded with real chicken, this product is a perfectly balanced food for your puppy. This product does not contain grains, corn, and soya. It contains Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) extracted from natural fish oil, which boosts brain development and nurtures the nervous system of puppies. This product is jampacked with antioxidants and vitamins C and E, which help boost the immune system. It also contains a good amount of Omega 3 and 6 fatty acid, biotin, and zinc, which promote soft and shiny skin and coat. This product is a highly delicious and easily digestible wholesome food. Features: Brand: Drools Age range: Puppy Weight: 8kg Item form: Kibble

Price of best puppy food at a glance:

Best puppy food Price IAMS Proactive Health Dry Food for Small & Medium Breed Puppy ₹ 1,111 Himalaya Healthy PET Puppy Dry Food ₹ 800 Pedigree Wet Food for Puppy, Chicken Chunks in Gravy Flavour ₹ 540 Farmina N&D Grain Free Pumpkin Lamb and Blueberry Puppy Food ₹ 2,079 Royal Canin Medium Puppy Dry Dog Food, Meat Flavour 70 Grams ₹ 840 Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy, Chicken & Milk Flavour ₹ 3,721 Drools Focus Puppy Super Premium Dog Food ₹ 3,086 Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food, Chicken & MilkTable ₹ 1,134 Drools Puppy Wet Dog Food, Real Chicken and Chicken Liver Chunks in Gravy ₹ 425 Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food ₹ 1,620

Best value for money ‘Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Milk’ offers the best value for money as it offers all the vital vitamins, minerals, and nutrients required for the healthy development of a puppy at a very competitive price. Also, this product is the best puppy food as it is easy to digest, good for bones and teeth, and keeps puppies energetic for the entire day. Best overall When it comes to choosing the best puppy food considering the overall features, the ‘Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food’ tops the score. It is a budget-friendly and wholesome puppy food which can be given to your puppy to offer the daily dose of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Also, it is suitable for all breeds and promotes growing puppies' eye and brain development.