10 Best skin and coat supplements for your cat

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 16, 2022 15:42 IST

This article lists the 10 Best Skin and Coat Supplements for Cats. So if you are a pet parent and want to buy nutritious supplements for your cat, this is the right place to be!

Are you a pet parent whose cat has been losing too much hair or being extremely moody these days? The answer to these issues lies in the pet products that you buy for them. We understand that being a pet parent is a tough job. Like any other parent in the world, you want to provide your kitty with the best out there and ensure that they are sound and fit. But with pets, this can be incredibly challenging.

Well, worry not; in this article, we have curated the 10 Best Skin and Coat Supplements For Your Cat so that the next time you buy something for them, you know it’s the safest and best thing out there.

How to find the perfect Skin and Coat Supplements for Cats?

Before purchasing a Skin and Coat supplement for your cat, you should consider a few factors, such as the product's composition, expiration dates, comfort level, flavour, etc.

Always be careful while going through the product’s composition, as it might contain something your cat is allergic to. You can also take your cat to a vet and check the most common allergens they are sensitive to. Sometimes pets are also sensitive to a specific odour, so ensure that the product you buy for your cat doesn’t irritate them at all.

1. Pawstively pet care sky EC star coat skin and tonic supplement

The Pawstively pet care sky EC star coat skin and tonic supplement is one of the best options for your cats to keep their skin safe from various skin infections like dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, etc. The oil tonic enriches the cat’s skin with the essential nutrients required to increase its skin coat volume.The tonic works well for several skin coats, including dry skin, dull coats, flaky skin, low hair volume, etc.

Specification:

• Composition: 8 Essential amino acids + 10 Vitamins + Lycopene 750 mcg

• Net quantity: 200 ml

• Pack of two

Pawstively pet care Sky EC Star Coat Skin and Tonic Supplement Enriched with Omega and Biotin for Dogs and Cats (200 ml) - Pack of 2
26% off
592 800
Buy now

2.Petvit multivitamin & multimineral supplement dogs & cats

The Petvit multivitamin & multimineral supplement for dogs & cats comes in chewable tablets containing all the essential vitamins and minerals your pet needs to have healthy skin and organs. The tablets ensure your cat is healthy by promoting proper cardiovascular functions, healthy coat growth, and a robust immune system. It’s a must-buy for all pet parents to keep their cats healthy and at their best.

Specifications:

• 60 Chewable tablets per bottle.

• Composition: contains Calcium, Phosphoric Acid, Ferrous Fumarate, Copper Sulphate, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B7, Vitamin B5, Choline Bitrate, Linoleic Acid, L-Arginine, L-Lysine

• Promotes healthy joints, skin coats, digestion, and immunity.

Petvit Multivitamin & Multimineral with 18 Ingredients Supplement for Skin-Coat, Joint, Digestion, Heart & Immunity for Dogs & Cats - 60 Palatable Chewable Tablets | for All Age Group
24% off
229 300
Buy now

3.Wiggles wicoat skin coat supplement syrup

This product from wiggles keeps your cats safe from various kinds of airborne diseases and allergies, increases their hair volume, and gives their coat a healthy, silky touch. You should mix the supplement in your pet’s food according to the dosage instructions.

Specifications:

• It contains Natural Soyabean Oil (enriched with Omega 3 and 6) blended with vitamins & minerals.

• Flavour: Fish

• Net Volume: 250 ml

WIGGLES Wicoat Dog Skin Coat Supplement Syrup Cat, 250ml - Multivitamins Itchy Dry Skin Care Treatment - Sardine Fish Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Soybean Oil
31% off
379 550
Buy now

4.Vivaldis viusid 150ml

The Vivaldis viusid contains the most effective antioxidants to enhance your cat’s immunity and improves its skin and coat. It can be used for kittens as well as adult cats.

Specifications:

• Dose: 1ml per 5kg body weight, twice a day.

• Net Content: 150 ml

• Contains liver aroma

VIVALDIS VIUSID 150ML: Premium Supplement from Spain. Builds Immunity in Cats and Dogs; Improves Skin and Coat; and Improves Appetite
4% off
1,685 1,750
Buy now

5. Palamountains, My Beau, Skin and Hair Supplement

This product from Palamountains contains Omega 3 & 6 Essential Fatty Acids (EFA) with EPA & DHA, essential to induce healthy cell growth as well as overall skin and coat health. The antioxidants protect the cat from allergies, and amino acids promote hair and nail strength.

Specifications:

• Non-vegetarian product

• Net quantity: 300 ml

• It should be stored in the refrigerator after opening.

Palamountains, My Beau, Skin and Hair Supplement for Dogs & Cats, 300-ml
2% off
1,819 1,850
Buy now

6. The Dog Fur Glitter Solution

The wow dog fur glitter solution is a multivitamin supplement that keeps your cat’s skin coat healthy and prevents hair fall. It also enhances the pet’s immune system and protects it from skin-related diseases like Pyoderma, Mange, Fungal Skin Diseases, Atopy, and Flea Bite Dermatitis.

Specifications:

• Flavour: Salmon

• Net Content: 400 ml

• Composition: Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin A, D3, E, H, and Zinc.

WOW DOG Fur Glitter Dog Hair Fall Control & Skin Coat Disease Solution with Concentrated Fatty Acids Supplement Omega 3 & 6 Syrup for Dogs & Cats 400 ML
Check Price on Amazon

7. PET360 Omega 3+6 Concentrated Salmon Fish Oil

This product from PET360, as the name suggests, contains Omega 3+6, which induces skin rehydration and neutralizes the effects of harmful compounds. It also decreases the pet’s susceptibility to allergens and protects its skin and hair follicles.

Specifications:

• Non-vegetarian product

• Net quantity: 20Flavourlavor- Salmon

PET360 Omega 3+6 Concentrated Salmon Fish Oil with Vitamins, Minerals & Taurine, Advanced Skin & Coat Formula for Dogs & Cats 200 ml
4% off
289 300
Buy now

8. Tail & Collar Club Fabcoat

From Tail & Collar product Club is a must-have pet supplement that adds volume to your cat’s coat. This oil tonic is enriched with Omega 3, 6, and 9 and COD liver oil, improving your cat’s immunity and preventing excessive hair loss.

Specifications:

• Net Content: 400 ml

• Flavour: Fish

• Contains COD Liver Oil

Tail & Collar Club FABCOAT Skin & Coat Tonic Fatty Acid Supplement 400mL Enhanced with Omega 6,3 & 9 with COD Liver Oil for Dogs & Cats | Healthy Skin & Strong Hair Care
36% off
449 699
Buy now

9. Genesisomega Fish 3 Oil

This product from Genesisomega is a multivitamin tonic oil with anti-inflammatory property that supports your cat's overall health. The multivitamins and Omega 3 fatty acids improve the cat’s skin coat and vision. It also aids healthy mental growth.

Specifications:

• Net Content: 200 ml

• Product type: Oil

• Non-toxic

Genesisomega Fish 3Oil 3-6 Oil for cats-Immunity, Shiny Coat, Better Growth Booster-Dietary Supplement with Vitamins & Antioxidants
398
Buy now

10.Wiggles Pet PAWerful

The Pet PAWerful Calcium Phosphorus Syrup Supplement from wiggles takes care of the overall physique by helping your cat gain a healthy skin coat, strong bones, and teeth and recover rapidly from fractures.

Specifications:

• Net content: 200 ml

• Composition: Calcium, Phosphorus, and multivitamins.

• Dosage: Kittens (1 to 2 ml daily); Adult Cats )5 to 10 ml daily)

WIGGLES Pet PAWerful Calcium Phosphorus Syrup Supplement Dogs Cats, 200ml - Essential Multivitamins Bone, Digestion, Skin Coat Care Supplement for Pets
7% off
299 320
Buy now

Best value for money

The Petvit Multivitamin & Multimineral Supplement Dogs & Cats is easily the best value for money. It contains a variety of vitamins and minerals to keep them healthy. It also boasts of antioxidants to help their immune system, joint health, and overall well-being by ensuring healthy coat growth and taking care of the internal body organs. The product comes at a very minimal price of 216.00, making it pet- and budget-friendly.

Best overall product

We nominate the WOW DOG fur glitter solution as the best overall product. This tonic not only improves the coat quality of your cat but also keeps them safe from skin-related diseases like Pyoderma, Mange, Fungal Skin Diseases, Atopy and Flea Bite Dermatitis.

Price list for all products

ProductPrice
WIGGLES Pet PAWerful 299
PET360 Omega 3+6 Concentrated Salmon Fish Oil 289
Palamountains, My Beau, Skin, and Hair Supplement 1,813
WIGGLES Wicoat Skin Coat Supplement Syrup 379
WOW DOG Fur Glitter Solution 599
Pawstively pet care Sky EC Star Coat Skin and Tonic Supplement 595
Petvit Multivitamin & Multimineral Supplement Dogs & Cats 216
Tail & Collar Club FABCOAT 499
Genesisomega Fish 3Oil 398

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Should I feed these supplements to my cat every day?

It's recommended to follow the dosage guidelines mentioned on the product or consult your vet before making a decision.

Can I cook the tablets and syrups with the cat’s food?

No, we don’t recommend any additional cooking for the supplements mentioned above. You can mix them with the cat's already-cooked food.

Can I use the products for my kittens?

Most of the above products suit both kittens and adult cats. But make sure you read the supplement's description and dosage beforehand.

